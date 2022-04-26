U.S. markets close in 4 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,185.10
    -111.02 (-2.58%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,302.91
    -746.55 (-2.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,524.60
    -480.25 (-3.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,895.57
    -58.63 (-3.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.13
    +3.59 (+3.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,902.80
    +6.80 (+0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    23.57
    -0.10 (-0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0644
    -0.0073 (-0.68%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7720
    -0.0540 (-1.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2584
    -0.0162 (-1.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.4980
    -0.6410 (-0.50%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,356.99
    -1,819.81 (-4.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    892.93
    -50.94 (-5.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,386.19
    +5.65 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,700.11
    +109.33 (+0.41%)
     

Engineered Plastics Market Revenue to Touch USD 223.98 Billion by 2030 at 9.7% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

WantStats Research and Media Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read

Engineered Plastics Market Insights and Industry Analysis by Type (Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS), Polyamides, Polycarbonates, Thermoplastic Polyester, Polyacetales, Fluoropolymers, Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS), Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA), Polyphenylene Oxide (PPO), Polyetheretherketone (PEEK), Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), Others), End-Use (Automotive & Transportation, Consumer Appliances, Electrical & Electronics, Industrial & Machinery, Packaging, Medical, and Others), Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast to 2030

New York, US, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Engineered Plastics Market Overview:

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Engineered Plastics Market Information by Type, End-User, and Region - Forecast till 2030”, the market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% CAGR to reach USD 223.98 billion by 2030.

Market Scope:

Engineered plastics are developed using a complex manufacturing process, and their use is quite robust across the globe. Engineered plastics have a stellar role in various industries like packaging, consumer technology, food processing, construction, transportation and more. Engineered plastics generally include polyamides, PMMA and polycarbonates, among others.

When compared with traditional plastics, engineered plastics are able to facilitate more resistance to heat and offer higher-performance attributes, which is why they enjoy considerable demand across numerous end-use industries. For example, polycarbonate is extensively deployed in helmet and optical disc production, polyamides have use in the manufacturing of ski boots, while PMMA is progressively being used in the automotive industry for producing protective shields as well as taillights, and more.

Market Competitive Analysis:

The eminent contenders in the engineered plastics market include:

  • Covestro (Germany)

  • BASF SE (Germany)

  • Celanese Corporation (US)

  • Dow Inc. (US)

  • DSM Corporation (Netherlands)

  • Solvay (Belgium)

  • LG Chem (South Korea)

  • LyondellBasell (Netherlands)

  • ElringKlinger AG (Germany)

  • Lanxess AG (Germany)

  • Evonik industries (Germany)

  • SABIC (Saudi Arabia)

  • Ester Industries Limited (India)

  • Polyvisions Inc. (US)

  • Mitsubishi Engineered Plastics (Japan)

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/10787

Market USP Covered

Market Drivers

Engineering plastics are known for versatility and impressive electrical and physical properties, including chemical resistance, stability, abrasion resistance, weather-ability and heat resistance. These properties hac turned them into one of the fastest-emerging segments in the plastics industry. Lighter materials are rapidly replacing glass and metals given the continuous innovations in the plastic industry. For example, polyamides are increasingly replacing metal automotive gear shift modules in view of their light weight and impressive strength properties. Metal replacement is a necessary aspect in the automotive industry to bring down the total vehicle weight, as well as design freedom, along with easy integration of components and reduction in the total system costs.

Due to government regulations as well as concerns with regard to fuel efficiency standards as well as the escalating demand or vehicles with significant gas mileage, more and more automobile developers are working on augmenting fuel economy. Engineering plastics also find use in electrical components of the hybrid electric cars owing to their favorable characteristics; for example, high heat resistance.

The economies in Asia Pacific, including South Korea, India and China, are emerging rapidly, which also includes Taiwan, South Korea and Indonesia. The main factor propelling this growth can be the surging investments owing to extensive consumption of engineering plastics. With the rise in disposable income, consumers’ buying habits have changed; influenced by westernization and globalization. The booming population in the region has amplified the demand for engineered plastics in end-use industries, like electrical & electronics, automotive & transportation, packaging, and consumer appliances. The rapid expansion rate of the automotive industry in the region has also raised the demand for engineering plastics.

Market Restraints

Despite continuous innovations and advances in the research field with respect to engineered plastics by the market participants, rise in government intervention worldwide in terms of plastic disposal and consumption will most likely curb the market growth in the years ahead.

In the last few years, the rate of plastic disposal has sky-rocketed, resulting in more environmental degradation, since plastics often take a long time to decompose. These are some of the factors that could leave a negative impact on the engineered plastics market in the foreseeable future.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (100 Pages) on Engineered Plastics: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/engineered-plastics-market-10787

COVID-19 Analysis

The engineered plastics market has been seeing a major decline since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has had an adverse effect on various businesses worldwide, particularly in regions like Europe and North America.

The automotive and packaging industries have been seriously impacted by the pandemic, given the adverse circumstances and economic crash. To prevent the virus from spreading further, companies are shutting down operations and production facilities while the government has restricted many of the manufacturing production activities. This has brought down the demand and the consumption rate of engineered plastics across most of the major end-use industries.

Segment Overview

The types of engineered plastics are polyamides, Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS), thermoplastic polyester, polycarbonates, fluoropolymers, polyacetales, Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA), Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS), Polyetheretherketone (PEEK), Polyphenylene Oxide (PPO), and more. Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) will be capturing the highest share in the worldwide market, while the demand for Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK) is likely to surge at the fastest pace owing to its rising use in the development of bearings, piston parts, pumps, and more in numerous industries.

Depending on end use, the engineered plastics market can be segregated into medical, packaging, transportation & automotive, consumer appliances, electrical & electronics, industrial & machinery, and more.

Buy Now: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=10787

Engineered Plastics Market Regional Analysis

In 20221, Asia Pacific, with the highest share of around 33%, took the lead in the global market. The surge in technical innovations and the intense competition between the major firms in the region add to the business value. Companies that develop engineered plastics in emerging countries like South Korea, India, China, and Japan, actively partake in business expansion strategies, spend substantially on R&D, focus on new product launch, and joint ventures, which help elevate the market position. Other than this, the surge in agreements between these players and the government enhance the market share as well.

Share your Queries @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/10787

Discover more research Reports on Chemical Industry, by Market Research Future:

Liquid Nitrogen Market Research Report: Information by Storage (Cryogenic Cylinders & Packaged Gas, Tonnage, and Others), Technology (Cryogenic Distillation and Pressure Swing Adsorption), Application (Coolant and Refrigerant), End-Use Industry (Chemical, Healthcare, Food & Beverages, Foundry, and Others), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Forecast till 2030

Anti-Reflective Coatings Market Research Report: Information by Substrate (Glass, Silicon, Quartz, Sapphire, Plastic, and Others), Resin (Epoxy, Polyurethane, Acrylic, and Others), Technology (Electronic Beam Evaporation, Vacuum Deposition, Sol-Gel, Sputtering, and Others), Application (Eyewear, Solar Panels, Automotive, Building and Construction [Architectural Glass and Ceramic Sanitaryware], Consumer Goods [Smartphones, Laptops and Tablets, Televisions and Monitors, and Wearables], and Other - Forecast till 2030

Salicylic Acid Market Information-By Source artificial/synthetic and natural), By Applications (health care, food preservatives and cosmetics) and By Region - Forecast till 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


Recommended Stories

  • Russia Tried to Sell a Huge Slug of Oil. Nobody Wanted It.

    Russia state oil giant Rosneft, led by CEO Igor Sechin, failed to sell a huge batch of oil, a setback for the country’s energy industry.

  • Poland says Russia warned that natgas supply will stop on Wednesday

    Russia will halt natural gas flows to Poland on Wednesday in an escalation in the standoff between Moscow and Europe over energy supplies and the war in Ukraine, according to news reports Tuesday.

  • Costco and Target Have a Huge Edge Over Walmart (It's Not Price)

    The three retailers all compete for the same customers but Walmart has been failing in one key area that it has struggled to correct.

  • Twitter analyst on Musk acquisition: ‘Change is coming’

    Third Bridge Global Sector Lead for Technology Media and Telecommunications Scott Kessler joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss what Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover means for the platform's users, upcoming changes, and looming free speech concerns.

  • Ford Hurries Out F-150 Lightning to Grab Share of Electrics Market

    The battery-powered version of the F-150 pickup, America’s bestselling vehicle for decades, marks a major step in the company’s move toward electrification.

  • Twitter is famous for its laid-back culture. Now notorious micromanager Elon Musk is in charge

    Musk’s purchase brings many possible culture changes for Twitter employees.

  • Asian Buyers Trying to Back Out of Purchases of Russian Oil Grade

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian oil refiners are shunning a major export grade from the Russian Far East due to sanctions on a tanker company that ships the cargoes.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 Billion‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerKetanji Brown Jackson Won’t Lose Her Seat If Breyer ‘Unretires’Musk Nears $43 Billion Deal for Twitter as Soon as MondayBuyers are now try

  • Exxon Executive Is ‘Crushed’ at Hurt Caused by Pride Flag Decision

    (Bloomberg) -- One of Exxon Mobil Corp.’s top executives said she’s “crushed” that the company’s decision to no longer display the rainbow flag on its official flagpole has upset some employees. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 Billion‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerMusk Nears $43 Billion Deal for Twitter as Soon as MondayStocks Set for Cautious Open on China Co

  • It’s Getting Too Expensive to Export Soybeans From Top Grower Brazil

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s getting very expensive to export soybeans from Brazil, the world’s top supplier.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 Billion‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerKetanji Brown Jackson Won’t Lose Her Seat If Breyer ‘Unretires’Musk Nears $43 Billion Deal for Twitter as Soon as MondayThat’s according to Cargill Inc., one of the biggest global shippers of

  • Report: Netflix faces more than just a subscriber problem as stock declines hurt employees

    It's bad enough that Los Gatos-based Netflix has lost nearly 39% of its value in the past week. Now, it's facing another big hit with plunging employee morale, according to one published report.

  • Occidental, Hess, and 3 Other Oil Companies With Big Earnings Momentum

    Marathon Petroleum, Occidental, and the others have been winning the biggest upgrades to earnings estimates among large energy companies.

  • Elon Musk acquires Twitter for $44 billion

    Elon Musk has officially purchased Twitter for $54.20 per share, coming out to $44 billiion total. Yahoo Finance reporter Dan Howley breaks down all the details.

  • Qatar Airways suffers setback in feud with Airbus

    LONDON (Reuters) -A British judge on Tuesday denied a bid by Qatar Airways to reinstate a jet contract cancelled by Europe's Airbus in the latest twist to a dramatic feud playing out in UK courts. The companies have been locked in a safety dispute for months on Europe's A350 long-haul jet. The judge rejected Qatar's claim that it could not find alternatives, for example by leasing jets or deploying 737 MAX jets that it has provisionally ordered from Boeing.

  • JPMorgan’s Stock Has Taken a Blow. Now Is the Time to Buy.

    Investors are unhappy with the bank’s increased spending and its reduced stock buybacks. That just means you can buy a powerful banking franchise on the cheap.

  • Tesla May Have a Pleasant Surprise by the End of the Year

    On April 21, Tesla posted stronger-than-expected first-quarter profits, record sales and a bullish near-term outlook that defied Wall Street's forecasts. This all comes at a time when many companies, including Tesla, are being hit by inflation, raw material prices, and logistics costs. "We remain confident of a 50% growth in vehicle production in 2022 versus '21," Musk said, according to a transcript of the call.

  • Enterprise Products, Oxy pursuing CO2 transportation and sequestration partnership

    Enterprise, one of the largest midstream master limited partnerships in North America, hasn't expanded into the energy-transition space as much as Oxy, but the company did note last summer that it is looking into it.

  • 3M Posts Mixed Q1 Earnings, Trims 2022 Profit Outlook as Mask Demand Slumps

    "In response to feedback from our shareholders, starting in the first quarter we are reporting adjusted earnings to exclude costs for significant litigation," said CEO Mike Roman.

  • Analyst on Musk buying Twitter: ‘It’ll be really interesting to see’ how advertisers react

    Ron Josey, senior internet sector analyst at Citi, discusses Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter and how advertisers might react to changes in free speech policies.

  • Oil Rises as Chinese Economic Assurances Ease Demand Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil climbed as Chinese central bank assurances of economic support eased fears that a new round of virus lockdowns will crimp crude demand. Diesel markets also spiked amid a global clamor for supplies.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 BillionRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnUkraine Latest: Lavrov Warns of Nuclear War; Biden Names EnvoyAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerKetanji Brown Jacks

  • How Elon Musk plans to change Twitter

    Yahoo Finance’s Dan Howley joins the Live show to discuss Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s Twitter buyout.