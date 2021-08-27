Engineering Plastics Market-COVID-19 Impact & Recovery Analysis| Witnesses Emergence of BASF SE and Celanese Corp. as Key Market Contributors| 17000+ Technavio Reports
NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The engineering plastics market has the potential to grow by USD 35.81 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.15%.
The engineering plastics market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by demand for replacements of metals and fiberglass.
The engineering plastics market analysis includes Type, geography, and geography landscape. This study identifies the increasing capacity expansions, growing importance for bio-based engineering plastics, and the increasing demand from APAC as few reasons driving the engineering plastics market growth during the next few years. Although factors such as the degenerative properties of ABS may impede the market growth.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The engineering plastics market covers the following areas:
Engineering Plastics Market Sizing
Engineering Plastics Market Forecast
Engineering Plastics Market Analysis
Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
Market segments
Comparison by Type
ABS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
PA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Fluoropolymer - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
