Engineering Plastics Market-COVID-19 Impact & Recovery Analysis| Witnesses Emergence of BASF SE and Celanese Corp. as Key Market Contributors| 17000+ Technavio Reports

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The engineering plastics market has the potential to grow by USD 35.81 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.15%.

Latest market research report titled Engineering Plastics Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years
Discover Commodity Chemicals industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports. Request a Free Sample Report!

The engineering plastics market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by demand for replacements of metals and fiberglass.

The engineering plastics market analysis includes Type, geography, and geography landscape. This study identifies the increasing capacity expansions, growing importance for bio-based engineering plastics, and the increasing demand from APAC as few reasons driving the engineering plastics market growth during the next few years. Although factors such as the degenerative properties of ABS may impede the market growth.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Buy Engineering Plastic Market Report Now!

The engineering plastics market covers the following areas:

  • Engineering Plastics Market Sizing

  • Engineering Plastics Market Forecast

  • Engineering Plastics Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • BASF SE

  • Celanese Corp.

  • Chi Mei Corp.

  • Covestro AG

  • DuPont de Nemours Inc.

  • Formosa Plastics Corp.

  • LANXESS AG

  • LG Chem Ltd.

  • Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corp.

  • Toray Industries Inc.

Related Reports on Materials Include:
Geosynthetics Market Report -The geosynthetics market size is expected to reach a value of USD 9.65 billion, at a CAGR of 10.97%, during 2021-2025. Download a free sample now!

Gelatin Market Report -The gelatin market has the potential to grow by 292.53 thousand MT during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.12%. Download a free sample now!

Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Type

  • ABS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • PA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Fluoropolymer - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • BASF SE

  • Celanese Corp.

  • Chi Mei Corp.

  • Covestro AG

  • DuPont de Nemours Inc.

  • Formosa Plastics Corp.

  • LANXESS AG

  • LG Chem Ltd.

  • Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corp.

  • Toray Industries Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/engineering-plastics-market-covid-19-impact--recovery-analysis-witnesses-emergence-of-basf-se-and-celanese-corp-as-key-market-contributors-17000-technavio-reports-301363823.html

SOURCE Technavio

