Engineering Plastics Market-COVID-19 Impact & Recovery Analysis| Witnesses Emergence of BASF SE and Celanese Corp. as Key Market Contributors| 17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The engineering plastics market has the potential to grow by USD 35.81 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.15%.

Latest market research report titled Engineering Plastics Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

The engineering plastics market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by demand for replacements of metals and fiberglass.

The engineering plastics market analysis includes Type, geography, and geography landscape. This study identifies the increasing capacity expansions, growing importance for bio-based engineering plastics, and the increasing demand from APAC as few reasons driving the engineering plastics market growth during the next few years. Although factors such as the degenerative properties of ABS may impede the market growth.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The engineering plastics market covers the following areas:

Engineering Plastics Market Sizing

Engineering Plastics Market Forecast

Engineering Plastics Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

BASF SE

Celanese Corp.

Chi Mei Corp.

Covestro AG

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Formosa Plastics Corp.

LANXESS AG

LG Chem Ltd.

Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corp.

Toray Industries Inc.

Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

ABS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

PA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Fluoropolymer - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

