Engineering Research and Development Services Market to record USD 513.86 Bn growth; North America to have the largest market share -- Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Engineering Research and Development Services Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 513.86 billion and accelerate at a CAGR of 12.75% during the forecast period. According to the report, the market will observe substantial growth in North America. The high demand for short product lifecycles and technological innovations in industries are creating significant growth opportunities for vendors operating in the region.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Engineering Research and Development Services Market 2022-2026
Technavio's in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios. Download Sample PDF Report

Technavio's in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios. Download Sample PDF Report

The global engineering research and development services market is fragmented due to the presence of several local, regional, and global vendors, which offer a gamut of undifferentiated services. The competition consists of large MNCs, off-shore service providers, captive vendors, regional vendors, and the in-house R&D departments of organizations. Large vendors cater to a diversified portfolio of industries, and small vendors concentrate on niche markets. The low barriers to entry encourage several SMEs and startups to enter the market by offering niche services, which will intensify competition and force the established vendors to focus on product development and innovation.

The need for technological innovation has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the lack of quality control might hamper the market growth. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report identifies ABB Ltd., Accenture Plc, AECOM, ALTEN Group, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., iNCAETEK Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Magnasoft Consulting India Pvt. Ltd., QuEST Global Services Pte. Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd., Virtusa Corp., Wipro Ltd., Capgemini Service SAS, and Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. as major market participants. Request Sample Report Here

Engineering Research and Development Services Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The global engineering research and development services market is segmented as below:

  • End-user

The IT and telecom industry is the prime end-user in the market. The growing demand for the deployment of secure software solutions that can accommodate modern heterogeneous IT infrastructure is driving the growth of the segment.  The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

  • Geography

42% of the market growth will come from North America. Favorable macroeconomic conditions and the rising adoption of RPA are expected to drive the growth of the engineering research and development services market in North America during the forecast period. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The engineering research and development services market report covers the following areas:

Engineering Research and Development Services Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist engineering research and development services market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the engineering research and development services market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the engineering research and development services market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of engineering research and development services market vendors

Related Reports:

Engineering Research and Development Services Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.75%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 513.86 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

11.67

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 42%

Key consumer countries

US, India, China, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

ABB Ltd., Accenture Plc, AECOM, ALTEN Group, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., iNCAETEK Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Magnasoft Consulting India Pvt. Ltd., QuEST Global Services Pte. Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd., Virtusa Corp., Wipro Ltd., Capgemini Service SAS, and Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 IT and telecom - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Semiconductor - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Aerospace - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Accenture Plc

  • 10.4 ALTEN Group

  • 10.5 Capgemini Service SAS

  • 10.6 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

  • 10.7 HCL Technologies Ltd.

  • 10.8 Infosys Ltd.

  • 10.9 QuEST Global Services Pte. Ltd.

  • 10.10 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

  • 10.11 Tech Mahindra Ltd.

  • 10.12 Wipro Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

  • Engineering and Research and Development Services

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Engineering Research and Development Services Market 2022-2026
Global Engineering Research and Development Services Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/engineering-research-and-development-services-market-to-record-usd-513-86-bn-growth-north-america-to-have-the-largest-market-share--technavio-301641238.html

SOURCE Technavio

