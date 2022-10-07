Engineering Research and Development Services Market to record USD 513.86 Bn growth; North America to have the largest market share -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Engineering Research and Development Services Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 513.86 billion and accelerate at a CAGR of 12.75% during the forecast period. According to the report, the market will observe substantial growth in North America. The high demand for short product lifecycles and technological innovations in industries are creating significant growth opportunities for vendors operating in the region.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Engineering Research and Development Services Market 2022-2026

The global engineering research and development services market is fragmented due to the presence of several local, regional, and global vendors, which offer a gamut of undifferentiated services. The competition consists of large MNCs, off-shore service providers, captive vendors, regional vendors, and the in-house R&D departments of organizations. Large vendors cater to a diversified portfolio of industries, and small vendors concentrate on niche markets. The low barriers to entry encourage several SMEs and startups to enter the market by offering niche services, which will intensify competition and force the established vendors to focus on product development and innovation.

The need for technological innovation has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the lack of quality control might hamper the market growth. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report identifies ABB Ltd., Accenture Plc, AECOM, ALTEN Group, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., iNCAETEK Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Magnasoft Consulting India Pvt. Ltd., QuEST Global Services Pte. Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd., Virtusa Corp., Wipro Ltd., Capgemini Service SAS, and Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. as major market participants. Request Sample Report Here

Engineering Research and Development Services Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The global engineering research and development services market is segmented as below:

End-user

The IT and telecom industry is the prime end-user in the market. The growing demand for the deployment of secure software solutions that can accommodate modern heterogeneous IT infrastructure is driving the growth of the segment. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Geography

42% of the market growth will come from North America. Favorable macroeconomic conditions and the rising adoption of RPA are expected to drive the growth of the engineering research and development services market in North America during the forecast period. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The engineering research and development services market report covers the following areas:

Engineering Research and Development Services Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist engineering research and development services market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the engineering research and development services market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the engineering research and development services market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of engineering research and development services market vendors

Related Reports:

Engineering Research and Development Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.75% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 513.86 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 11.67 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key consumer countries US, India, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., Accenture Plc, AECOM, ALTEN Group, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., iNCAETEK Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Magnasoft Consulting India Pvt. Ltd., QuEST Global Services Pte. Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd., Virtusa Corp., Wipro Ltd., Capgemini Service SAS, and Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 IT and telecom - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Semiconductor - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Aerospace - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Accenture Plc

10.4 ALTEN Group

10.5 Capgemini Service SAS

10.6 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

10.7 HCL Technologies Ltd.

10.8 Infosys Ltd.

10.9 QuEST Global Services Pte. Ltd.

10.10 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

10.11 Tech Mahindra Ltd.

10.12 Wipro Ltd.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

Engineering and Research and Development Services

