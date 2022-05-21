U.S. markets closed

Engineering Services Market 2021-2025 | Deploying Engineering Services reducing Overhead Cost to Boost Growth | Technavio

·9 min read

NEW YORK, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Engineering Services Market size is expected to grow by USD 910.35 billion at a CAGR of 10.15% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate Request sample report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Engineering Services Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Deploying engineering services reduces overhead costs, rising industrial automation, and delegation of ancillary tasks to focus on core competencies will offer immense growth opportunities. However, shortage of expertise and skilled labor, regulatory influence, and lack of end-to-end quality and process control will challenge the growth of the market participants.

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Engineering Services Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

  • End User

  • Geographic

Learn more about the additional trends impacting the future of the market and the positive and negative consequences on the businesses., Download Sample Report.

Engineering Services Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our engineering services market report covers the following areas:

  • Engineering Services Market size

  • Engineering Services Market trends

  • Engineering Services Market industry analysis

This study identifies the proliferation of advanced technologies as one of the prime reasons driving the engineering services market growth during the next few years.

Engineering Services Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • AECOM

  • AKKA Technologies SE

  • Altran Technologies

  • Arcadis NV

  • Babcock International Group Plc

  • Bechtel Corp.

  • Fluor Corp.

  • Infosys Ltd.

  • Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.

  • Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read our Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis 
APAC will account for 34% of the market's growth. In APAC, China and Japan are the most important markets for engineering services. The market in this region will expand quicker than the market in other regions.

Over the projection period, the engineering services market in APAC would benefit from rising economic activity in emerging markets and increasing urbanization.

Furthermore, countries such as the US, China, Germany, the UK, and Japan are expected to emerge as prominent markets for the engineering services market during the forecast period.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with a detailed analysis of the top regions. Download Detailed Sample Report.

Engineering Services Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist engineering services market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the engineering services market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the engineering services market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of engineering services market vendors

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your requirements. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Construction Market in Spain by Application and Type - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Infrastructure Market in Italy by Revenue Stream and Application - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Engineering Services Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.15%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 910.35 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.45

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 34%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Germany, UK, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

AECOM, AKKA Technologies SE, Altran Technologies, Arcadis NV, Babcock International Group Plc, Bechtel Corp., Fluor Corp., Infosys Ltd., Jacobs Engineering Group Inc., and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Market characteristics

  • 2.3 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces analysis

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Telecommunication - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.8 Key leading countries

  • 7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers – Demand led growth

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Competitive scenario

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 AECOM

  • 10.4 AKKA Technologies SE

  • 10.5 Altran Technologies

  • 10.6 Arcadis NV

  • 10.7 Babcock International Group Plc

  • 10.8 Bechtel Corp.

  • 10.9 Fluor Corp.

  • 10.10 Infosys Ltd.

  • 10.11 Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.

  • 10.12 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/engineering-services-market-2021-2025--deploying-engineering-services-reducing-overhead-cost-to-boost-growth--technavio-301551157.html

SOURCE Technavio

