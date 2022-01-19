U.S. markets open in 2 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,580.00
    +8.75 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,302.00
    +43.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,257.25
    +51.25 (+0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,096.70
    +4.60 (+0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.57
    +1.14 (+1.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.70
    +6.30 (+0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    23.84
    +0.35 (+1.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1343
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8650
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.27
    +3.08 (+16.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3632
    +0.0033 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.4900
    -0.0950 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,963.32
    +145.46 (+0.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    995.65
    -13.74 (-1.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,584.85
    +21.30 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,467.23
    -790.02 (-2.80%)
     

Engineering Services Outsourcing Market Size Worth US$ 3,803.21 Bn by 2027 | CAGR: 17.7% | Astute Analytica

·7 min read

NEW DELHI, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global engineering services outsourcing (ESO) market is expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate of 17.7% and record an opportunity of US$ 2,372.5 Billion during the forecast period of 2021 to 2027.

Astute_Analytica_Logo
Astute_Analytica_Logo

The increasing trend of digitalization, automation, and robotics with use of AI and big data analysis in various industries with the integration of Industry 4.0. Further, the government investments encouraging the adoption of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions along with rising penetration of machine learning technology in industrial sector with the help of industry 4.0 is creating a lucrative opportunistic growth for the ESO market. According to the International Data Corporation (IDC), the Canada projects spending on IoT will achieve as high as US$ 6.5 billion and European region will surpass US$ 241 billion by 2022, as in 2019 Germany spent US$ 35 billion in IoT followed by France and UK.

Request a Sample Report of Engineering Services Outsourcing Market: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/engineering-services-outsourcing-market

Despite of expected covid-19 impact and other hinderance such as loss of managerial control over connected outsourcing companies, the ESO market is projected to grow with a CAGR of 17.7% during the forecast period.

Global Engineering Services Outsourcing Market by Location

The global engineering services outsourcing market is segmented into various categories such as by type, by location, by pricing module, and by industry.

On the basis of location, the market is further segmented into onsite, on shore, and offshore locations. As per the research report by Astute Analytica, Offshore segment holds the highest market share of 49% in 2021 and is expected to generate a revenue of up to US$ 1,870.83 Bn by the end of the year 2027. The reason behind highest market share is major engineering outsourcing demand comes from offshore segment. Labor cost is very high in developed countries; hence companies prefer outsourcing segments to offshore destinations. The increasing demand from the automotive sector will be a significant factor that will contribute to engineering services outsourcing market growth in this region.

As per the study of ESO market, on-site segment has the highest annual growth rate of 20.1% during forecast period, as companies are increasingly focusing on the continuous upgradation of their engineering capabilities to reduce its time and improve efficiency. Furthermore, it helps in business engineering or project management team will work with company and according to its need to find best solution for the company.

Global Engineering Services Outsourcing Market by Region

As per the research analysis, the global engineering services outsourcing market size was valued at US$ 1,430.7 Bn in the year 2021. The market is expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.7% during forecast period 2021-2027.

Geographically, North America and Europe hold the highest share in the global engineering services and outsourcing market of 33% each in 2021. As adoption of cloud services and R&D investment on new technology are the major factor for its future growth. The Europe engineering services and outsourcing market for software development services is growing owing to shortage of skilled software developers and increasing demand for digital transformation in the region.

As per the research analysis, Asia Pacific engineering services and outsourcing market is projected to growth at a fast annual growth rate of 19.9% as the region have emerging local outsourcing demand, strong manufacturing base, and cost arbitrage in developing countries such as China and India are the major growth drivers of the APAC engineering services outsourcing market.

Request Customized Copy of Report @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/ask-for-customization/engineering-services-outsourcing-market

Covid – 19 Impact on Global Engineering Services Outsourcing Market

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdowns in various countries across the world on the engineering services and outsourcing market varied depending on the end-use industries and industry verticals, resulting incumbents of industries and industry verticals, such as automotive and construction, had to confront a downturn in demand.

The impact of the pandemic was moderate on the automotive engineering services market but most automakers have resumed vehicle manufacturing with limited capacity and the safety measures in place. However, the global marketplace is expected to grow positively during the forecast period as economies are slowly recovering from the post-pandemic period.

Competitors Landscape

The threat of entering new players in the global marketplace ranges between low to moderate considering the initial capital investment to build the infrastructure, to process high volumes of transactions effectively and efficiently. Hence, the global ESO market is projected to shift towards high/perfect competition nature in the forecast period, however, the market is currently observed to be monopolistic in nature.

Top companies in the global marketplace hold around 90% of the market share. These top players include Capgemini, Alten, HCL Technologies, AVL. The cumulative ratio of four players is around 28.7%. Rest market share is captured by other local players.

Segmentation Overview on the Global Engineering Services Outsourcing Market

The production designing segment, categorized under type of outsourcing is estimated to have the highest market share of 22% in 2021. The Production Designing segment was valued at US$ 311.8 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach a market size of US$ 779.2 billion by the end of the year 2027, by exhibiting the growth at a CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period. As new technologies and creative methods together is transforming product design. Small business and new age startups with limited expertise strongly rely on outsourcing product development in emerging sectors like automotive, electronics which is key factor for the growth of the particular segment in the future.

The global engineering services outsourcing market is segmented into following categories:

By Type

  • Product Designing

  • Prototyping

  • Process Designing

  • System Integration

  • Testing

  • Quality Control

  • Product Lifecycle Management

  • Plant Automation & Enterprise Asset Management

By Location

  • On-Site

  • Onshore

  • Offshore

By Pricing Module

  • Staff Augmentation (FTE based)

  • Time and Materia

  • Fixed Price Projects

  • Services

  • Risk/Rewards

By Industry

  • Aerospace

  • Automotive

  • Computing Systems

  • Construction

  • Consumer Electronics

  • Energy

  • Heavy Machinery

  • Healthcare

  • Industrial

  • Medical Devices

  • Semiconductors

  • Telecom

  • Others

By Region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Middle East & Africa (MEA)

  • South America

Directly Purchase a copy of report with TOC @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/engineering-services-outsourcing-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail Us At: sales@astuteanalytica.com

About Astute Analytica

Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company which has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in depth and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the Globe. They are able to make well calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising of business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of best cost effective, value added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.

Contact us:

Aamir Beg
BSI Business Park, H-15,Sector-63, Noida- 201301- India
Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4251598 (Rest of the World)
Email: sales@astuteanalytica.com
Website: www.astuteanalytica.com
Follow US: LinkedIn | Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/engineering-services-outsourcing-market-size-worth-us-3-803-21-bn-by-2027--cagr-17-7--astute-analytica-301463690.html

SOURCE Astute Analytica

Recommended Stories

  • Morgan Stanley Says It’s Time to Look at Beaten-Down Quality Stocks; Suggests 3 Names to Buy

    Let’s talk about quality stocks. Of course, this is the direction that every investor wants to go; but the question is, how to recognize them? Do we go all-in on the big-value, big-name giants? Or do we dig a little deeper, and find the high-end nuggets that are hiding in the sandheap? Weighing in from investment bank Morgan Stanley, chief investment officer Lisa Shalett recommends the latter. She recommends investors to look for beaten-down stocks, equities that have lost value recently – but t

  • Why Digital World Acquisition Stock Is Soaring Today

    Despite sell-offs roiling the broader market, the stock of Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) is rocketing higher today. There doesn't appear to be any fresh news powering the gains, but excitement surrounding the stock is surging ahead of the company's merger with Trump Media & Technology Group and the launch of their social media platform, Truth Social. It's a social media service backed by Donald Trump that's on track to launch Feb. 21, and investors are pouring into Digital World Acquisition stock ahead of the debut.

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    The stock market isn't the right place for New Year's resolutions. Always focus on the long term for the best results.

  • 5 Growth Stocks That Can Make You Richer in 2022

    For the past 12 years, growth stocks have shone brightly on Wall Street. Below are five growth stocks with all the tools and catalysts necessary to make you richer in 2022 (and likely well beyond). The first fast-paced stock with the potential to drive home solid gains for investors throughout 2022 is electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Nio (NYSE: NIO).

  • Why Palantir Stock Fell Again Today

    The stock market has gotten off to a rocky start in 2022, and Tuesday delivered another day of sell-offs and a 1.8% drop for the S&P 500 index. Amid the turbulent backdrop, Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) stock closed out the day down 6.5%. There wasn't any company-specific news driving the big-data company's most recent slide, but growth-dependent technology stocks have had a rough go of things lately due to a multitude of macroeconomic risk factors, and these were once again highlighted in Tuesday's trading.

  • The Microsoft-Activision deal will ‘raise a lot of questions from regulators,’ analyst says

    Global X ETFs Research Analyst Pedro Palandrani joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard and how Microsoft is positioning itself for metaverse prospects.

  • Leading Tesla shareholder wants automaker to issue deliveries guidance above Wall Street estimates

    Leo KoGuan, who according to Bloomberg is the third-largest individual shareholder at Tesla (TSLA) on Wednesday was publicly lobbying the company over Twitter on what guidance it should provide. KoGuan, the Singapore-based billionaire founder of software maker SHI International, tweeted to CEO Elon Musk to guide to 1.6 million deliveries with a margin above 30%. According to FactSet, analyst expectations are for 1.47 million deliveries, and a gross margin for autos ex regulatory credits of 28.4%.

  • Interest rate surge reflects Fed policy that 'overstayed its welcome': Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Wednesday, January 19, 2021.

  • Big Tech sell-off not 'a long-term problem for the sector,' market strategist says

    J.P. Morgan Asset Management Global Market Strategist Jack Manley joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss stocks selling off, fourth quarter earnings for big banks, inflation data, and the Fed.

  • UnitedHealth stock gains after profit, revenue rise above expectations

    Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc. rose 0.3% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the health insurer reported fourth-quarter profit and revenue that rose above expectations and affirmed its full-year outlook. Net income increased to $4.07 billion, or $4.26 a share, from $2.21 billion, or $2.30 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share came to $4.48, above the FactSet consensus of $4.30. Revenue grew 12.6% to $73.74 billion, topping the FactSet con

  • Goldman Sachs: 4 'buy' rated stocks with up to 60% upside

    2022 is off to a sluggish start. But Goldman likes this group to bounce back.

  • Xi Jinping warns Fed against hiking interest rates

    Chinese President Xi Jinping took to the virtual stage at Davos to address Fed Chair Jerome Powell -- please don't lift interest rates.

  • Microsoft buying Activision Blizzard could really hurt GameStop: analyst

    GameStop could be hurt by Microsoft spending $68.7 billion to buy Activision Blizzard.

  • Ford Sees $8.2 Billion Gain on Its Investment Following Rivian’s IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Ford Motor Co. expects to record a gain of $8.2 billion in the fourth quarter on its investment in Rivian Automotive Inc. after the electric-truck maker’s blockbuster initial public offering late last year.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaStock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields Climb: Market

  • Investors Race To Buy 13 'Cheap' S&P 500 Value Stocks

    If you don't remember how to buy value S&P 500 stocks — don't feel bad — as it hasn't worked in years. But now investors are adding value.

  • Carlyle Co-Founder David Rubenstein Says ‘We’re Due for a Correction’

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity markets are primed for a correction as the Federal Reserve prepares to boost rates and higher inflation becomes a reality for some time, Carlyle Group Inc. co-founder David Rubenstein said.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsStock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields Climb: Markets WrapDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil Mar

  • Why Blink Charging Stock Lit Up Today

    What happened Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK) stock is electric today, with its shares shooting up 10% as of 12:50 p.m. ET in response to some really big news from the electric car charging network: General Motors (NYSE: GM) is plugging into Blink.

  • Alibaba stock dips on news that U.S. is examining its cloud unit

    Yahoo Finance Live's Akiko Fujita discusses the Biden administration looking into Alibaba's cloud unit and what they are doing with data collection of U.S. customers.

  • Why Phunware Stock Soared Today

    Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN) fought through turbulence in the broader market to post big gains in Tuesday's trading. There doesn't appear to be any fresh business-specific news behind's Phunware's surge, but Tuesday was a day of big gains for stocks associated with former president Donald Trump. Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC), which is set to merge with Trump Media & Technology, closed out the session up roughly 21.8%.

  • Why Asana Stock Is Plummeting Today

    The market is seeing red in Tuesday's trading, and Asana (NYSE: ASAN) stock is suffering a substantial pullback. The workplace software company's share price was down roughly 9.7% over the previous 24-hour period as of 2:15 p.m. ET. High levels of inflation, rising Treasury bond yields, weak economic data, and anticipation for upcoming interest rate hikes are combining to make investors more risk averse.