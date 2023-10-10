Engineers study feasibility of lithium mine in Cornwall to supply EV battery plants

lithium

Engineers are being lined up to study the feasibility of a lithium mine in Cornwall as exploration firms attempt to extract the metal to supply electric vehicle battery plants.

Start-up Cornish Lithium is pressing ahead with efforts to unearth the metal from British soil, fuelled by £53.6m of funding recently received from the state-backed UK Infrastructure Bank and other investors.

Lithium is a crucial component in producing batteries for electric vehicles, and there is hope that generating local supply will reduce Britain’s reliance on costly imports from countries such as Australia, China and South America.

Cornish Lithium hopes to produce around 8,000 tonnes of battery-grade lithium hydroxide per year by 2026.

This would represent around 10pc of Britain’s expected lithium demand.

The company is aiming to build a demonstration plant to produce lithium hydroxide which can be then used to make car batteries.

Chief executive Jeremy Wrathall said his focus is “on constructing the demonstration plant as well as the project feasibility study, which will ultimately inform the project’s construction decision.”

The company hopes its recent funding round will unlock a further £168m of investment to kickstart full-scale production.

An update from the company on Tuesday revealed hopes to update investors on its progress by early 2024.

There has been a flurry of green investment across Britain’s manufacturing plants in recent months, including state subsidies for both Tata Steel and Jaguar Land Rover.

Back in 2021, former Prime Minister Boris Johnson hailed Cornwall as the “Klondike of lithium” and hinted at the prospect of a Cornish gigafactory.

Investment firms Energy & Minerals Group and TechMet are also both shareholders in Cornish Lithium having taken part in the last funding round.

The company also raised £5.1m from crowdfunding, it said.

The UK’s other lithium hope is British Lithium, which plans to extract the metal near the Cornish town of St Austell.

