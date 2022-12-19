U.S. markets open in 6 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,884.50
    +5.50 (+0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,179.00
    +51.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,355.75
    +11.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,777.60
    +3.40 (+0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.65
    +0.36 (+0.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,803.00
    +2.80 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    23.40
    +0.07 (+0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0632
    +0.0043 (+0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4820
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.62
    -0.21 (-0.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2188
    +0.0048 (+0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.9040
    -0.7750 (-0.57%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,729.31
    -28.66 (-0.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    384.29
    -21.19 (-5.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,332.12
    -94.05 (-1.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,237.64
    -289.48 (-1.05%)
     

EnginZyme raises €21 million in Series B to accelerate the commercialisation of its cell-free biomanufacturing technology

·2 min read

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --  EnginZyme, a green tech company developing biomanufacturing processes for the sustainable manufacturing of everyday products, announced today that it had raised €21 million in a Series B financing round. New investors, including Almi Invest GreenTech, Navigare Ventures and Bunge Ventures, join existing investors Sofinnova Partners, Industrifonden and SEB GreenTech VC in the funding round.

EnginZyme's goal is to put sustainable, biobased technology within reach of companies across various sectors. Its technology platform utilises nature's catalysts, enzymes, combining the power of biology with the efficiency of the chemical industry in a best-of-both-worlds solution. By replacing traditional fossil-based manufacturing with its patented cell-free technology platform, the company seeks to accelerate the shift toward more sustainable manufacturing of the products that modern society relies on.

EnginZyme, which is recognised as a Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum, will use the Series B funds to execute its plans for large-scale global commercialisation and build new features of its proprietary technology platform to enhance performance and facilitate scaling in current and new markets.

"This fundraising marks a pivotal moment for EnginZyme," said Dr Karim Engelmark Cassimjee, CEO and co-founder of EnginZyme. "This started as an idea at The Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm to fight climate change by enabling greener chemistry for every industry. We attracted several established investors and created a company at the intersection of chemical engineering and biology. Today, we are extremely proud to have the support of this high-quality syndicate of investors as we drive forward into our next stage of growth."

Alex Basu, Investment Manager of Navigare Ventures, commented: "At Navigare Ventures, we're convinced that solutions inspired by nature will be key to solving some of our largest challenges. Therefore, we are thrilled to support EnginZyme as it prepares for the next phase. With its science-based technology, solid industrial anchoring, and a strong syndicate of investors, EnginZyme is well positioned to accelerate the development of its technology for the benefit of sustainable manufacturing."

"We believe the best ideas in biotechnology deserve long-term support," said Michael Krel, Partner at Sofinnova Partners and Chairman of the Board at EnginZyme. "This funding round proves that we are not alone. EnginZyme's combination of biochemistry know-how and process engineering has the potential to push sustainable manufacturing to the next level." 

Helen Taflin, Investment Manager of Almi Invest GreenTech, said: "EnginZyme provides a unique and green solution with the potential to drive the chemical sector in a sustainable direction at a large scale and on commercial terms by improving the carbon footprint and climate impact. We look forward to supporting the company alongside our fellow co-investors."

About EnginZyme

Founded in Sweden in 2014, EnginZyme wants to play a key role in tackling climate change by enabling green chemistry for every industry. By replacing traditional fossil-based manufacturing with the patented cell-free technology platform, EnginZyme seeks to accelerate the shift toward the sustainable biomanufacturing of products that modern society relies on.

EnginZyme is recognised as a Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum, named a Global Cleantech 100 company, and is backed by an international syndicate of investors:  Sofinnova Partners, Industrifonden, SEB GreenTech VC, Almi Invest GreenTech, Navigare Ventures and Bunge Ventures. To learn more, go to www.enginzyme.com.

For more information, please contact:

Hanna Laurentz, Director of Communications
E: hanna@enginzyme.com
T: +46 728 902657

International media relations

James Connell, Bogert-Magnier Communications
E: jim@bogert-magnier.com 
T: +33 6 2152 1755

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/20643/3686568/1744468.pdf

Release

https://news.cision.com/enginzyme-ab/i/img-0327,c3127739

IMG 0327

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/enginzyme-raises-21-million-in-series-b-to-accelerate-the-commercialisation-of-its-cell-free-biomanufacturing-technology-301705922.html

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Long-Term Investors Will Be Rewarded’: Oppenheimer Suggests 3 Stocks to Buy

    One thing is certain these days, and that’s uncertainty. Markets remain volatile, as a series of data releases have investors somewhat unsure whether high inflation, rising interest rates, or a possible recession – or perhaps all three at once – will come to dominate the forecasts. The result: day-to-day price swings and sharp changes that make predictions a risky business. Not every economist, however, is willing to throw in the towel, and the difficult market environment hasn’t put the scare o

  • Insiders pour millions into these 3 stocks — this is what makes them attractive buys

    Stocks saw out the week on the backfoot once again. Initially buoyed at the start of the week by the better-than-expected inflation data, come Wednesday and the Fed signaling rates are set to go higher until it is clear inflation has been tamed, the mood soured again, shifting back to the bearish trends on offer most of the year. So, these are uncertain times. Volatility is the ruling force in the markets, and investors are looking for some signal that will indicate just which stocks are attract

  • Never Mind the FAANG Stocks, Buy the GHOST Stocks Before 2023

    No platform holds a candle to Facebook when it comes to social media; Apple's iPhone is unrivaled; Amazon revolutionized digital retail; Netflix has long been the face of streaming video; and Google's search was so ubiquitous, it became a verb. Investors have been skittish about the decelerating growth that has plagued online retailers over the past year. It's more likely that digital sales are simply taking a breather before their next leg higher.

  • Where stocks could be years from now (and what they could do in the next few weeks)

    Stocks tumbled last week, with the S&P 500 falling 2.1%. The index is now up 7.7% from its October 12 closing low of 3,577.03 and down 19.7% from its January 3 closing high of 4,796.56.

  • Will AT&T or Verizon Cut Their Dividends In 2023?

    If you're screening for high dividend-yielding stocks, it's likely Verizon (NYSE: VZ) and AT&T (NYSE: T) have come to your attention. Verizon is currently yielding an eye-popping 7%, and AT&T yields slightly less at 5.8%. Let's find out if investors have a reason to worry about the dividend payout of these two.

  • Want to Add Some Upside to Your Passive Income? Buy These 3 Ultra-High-Yield Stocks

    Most dividend-paying companies send a fixed amount to their investors each quarter. While that income variability isn't for everyone, the upside potential can appeal to investors willing to take on a bit more risk. Three stocks currently offering big-time income streams with upside potential are  Blackstone (NYSE: BX), BHP Group (NYSE: BHP), and Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN).

  • Tesla Shareholder Frustration Turns Into Revolt Against Elon Musk

    The company led by Elon Musk had a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion on Dec. 31, 2021. The market value is only slightly over $474 billion, meaning that nearly $640 billion of stock market capitalization evaporated in 12 months. Tesla's stock is currently trading at $150.23, which represents a 57.4% year-on-year drop.

  • Alphabet’s GOOG vs. GOOGL: What’s the Difference?

    Learn the difference between the GOOG and GOOGL stock ticker symbols for Alphabet (the company formerly known as Google).

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Yelp Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Real-Money Funds Dump $100 Billion of Stocks on Rebalancing

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s biggest money managers are set to unload up to $100 billion of stocks in the final few weeks of the year, adding to a selloff that’s snowballed since Jerome Powell’s unequivocal message that policymakers will press on with aggressive tightening at the risk of job cuts and a recession.Most Read from BloombergMusk Asks Twitter Users Whether to Step Down as ChiefTruth Is Reasserting Itself Over Trump’s LiesTrump Gets a 45-Day Extension to Provide Details on His Wealth to

  • SoFi's CEO Anthony Noto Is Clearly Trying to Speak to the Market. What's He Saying?

    Recently, SoFi Technologies' (NASDAQ: SOFI) CEO Anthony Noto purchased $5 million of the company's common shares. Like most consumer-facing fintech stocks, SoFi had a difficult 2022 and the stock is down more than 70% after a monstrous year in 2021. In this particular case, however, I think Noto is really trying to speak to the market to assure it that numerous concerns that have recently come to light are overblown.

  • Tesla's New Factory Location Revealed

    The electric vehicle maker is expected to make an announcement this week, according to Bloomberg News.

  • Better Bitcoin Stock: Coinbase vs. Marathon Digital Holdings

    Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) price hit an all-time high of $67,567 last November. The world's top cryptocurrency lost its luster as inflation, rising interest rates, and other macro headwinds drove investors away from riskier investments. Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN), one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges, and Marathon Digital (NASDAQ: MARA), one of the market's top Bitcoin mining companies, both shed more than 80% of their value this year.

  • Rising car repossessions trend warning sign for economy, report says

    The number of car repossessions across the United States is on the rise and expected to continue into the new year. Some industry experts say it is a sign of the economy.

  • 6 Stocks Warren Buffett Completely Exited in 2022

    Despite being an active buyer this year, Buffett's company Berkshire Hathaway also sold several of its holdings as it repositioned its portfolio.

  • Why Investors Shouldn't Be Surprised By Pfizer Inc.'s (NYSE:PFE) Low P/E

    Pfizer Inc.'s ( NYSE:PFE ) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 9.6x might make it look like a buy right now compared...

  • China's COVID surge hits Beijing trading floors, Shanghai finance hub

    COVID-19 is sweeping through trading floors in Beijing and spreading fast in the financial hub of Shanghai, with illness and absence thinning already light trade and forcing regulators to cancel a weekly meeting vetting public share sales. Many banks and asset managers have dusted off plans devised to cope with previous COVID crises, injecting another layer of unpredictability into currency and stock markets, where the outlook is clouded by a rocky exit from strict health curbs. Internal surveys by several big asset managers and banks suggest more than half of their employees in Beijing, the epicentre of the virus surge, have tested positive.

  • These Three Stocks Offer Steady Dividend Income -- and High Yields

    Here are attractive choices for retirees and others who live off the income that their investments generate.

  • Dow Jones Futures: After Stock Market Rally's Ugly Outside Week, Here's What To Do

    The market rally started strong, but sold off hard in a big outside week. Apple, Tesla dived. Leading stocks tumbled. Here's what to do.

  • 1 Passive Income Stock to Buy Today, and 1 to Avoid for Now

    When it comes to passive income, not all that glitters is gold. The temptation of a high dividend yield promises investors strong returns, but the reality is often that lower-yielding stocks can pay out far more sustainably. The healthcare giant Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) is forever a river of opportunity for passive income investors thanks to its stability and consistent growth over time.