U.S. markets open in 4 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,120.00
    +21.00 (+0.51%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,916.00
    +118.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,638.50
    +87.50 (+0.70%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,862.50
    +9.50 (+0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.78
    -2.48 (-2.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,854.20
    +5.50 (+0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    22.04
    +0.12 (+0.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0692
    +0.0035 (+0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9310
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.52
    -0.67 (-2.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2542
    +0.0056 (+0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.8950
    -0.2390 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,957.22
    -1,646.73 (-5.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    652.49
    -31.72 (-4.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.95
    -74.71 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,413.88
    -44.01 (-0.16%)
     

EnginZyme and Tetra Pak join forces to advance sustainable food & beverage production

·4 min read

STOCKHOLM, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EnginZyme, a leading developer of cell-free biomanufacturing processes, has joined forces with the global processing and packaging company Tetra Pak to bring sustainable and economically sound solutions to the food and beverage industry. In this close and enduring collaboration, the companies are leveraging their respective strengths to find new ways to improve food and beverage production by, for example, turning food waste into valuable ingredients.

EnginZyme and Tetra Pak are developing cutting-edge processes using enzymes. These are naturally occurring, non-toxic biological molecules that have the potential to replace or improve upon energy-intensive chemical catalysts in food production. Enzymes can be unstable and unpredictable and thus difficult to control. But with EnginZyme's patented, cell-free biomanufacturing platform, enzymes can be transformed into a solid heterogeneous material, making it easier to handle.

As a first project, Tetra Pak and EnginZyme are exploring transforming acid whey, a by-product from the manufacture of dairy foods like greek yoghurt or cream cheese, into valuable ingredients that can go into healthy food products.

Currently, acid whey must be disposed of carefully because it can damage ecosystems if too much of it goes into waterways. Tetra Pak and EnginZyme aim to demonstrate with acid whey the potential of enzyme technology to reduce waste streams and generate revenue from by-products.

"This collaboration really puts our two companies' strengths into play," said Karim Engelmark Cassimjee, CEO and co-founder of EnginZyme. "By combining Tetra Pak's broad food processing expertise and deep market knowledge with EnginZyme's biomanufacturing innovation, we are working to solve huge challenges while creating the food products of the future. We're creating a modern process environment that is low-energy, low-waste and truly sustainable."

Tetra Pak is working to integrate EnginZyme's biotechnology directly into product or waste-stream lines, meaning the solution could be easily scaled.

"EnginZyme's ability to control and adapt enzymes to suit our manufacturing processes has great potential for many of our food applications," said Lidia Garcia Pou, Head of Project Management and External innovation at Tetra Pak. "Together we can crack the code to maximise our use of raw ingredients, reduce industrial waste, and improve efficiencies, which we believe will be revolutionary for the food processing industry."

Instead of adding enzymes directly to food, which is expensive and results in loss of control, EnginZyme's technology fixes enzymes inside a reactor's solid support material. The food passes through the reactor, allowing just enough enzymatic reactions to happen. As the enzymes are fixed and the food goes in and out of the reactor, the enzymes can be reused – and don't end up in the finished product. This gives manufacturers better control of the production process. What is more, the technology can be used with many enzyme types, making it a versatile, transferable solution for the food industry.

"In the future we see the EnginZyme-Tetra Pak partnership being synonymous with high-tech novel food processing solutions solving key challenges across the food industry such as improving health and reducing waste," Karim Engelmark Cassimjee said. "This close collaboration has shown that efficient use of enzymes opens previously impossible avenues for the production of the foods and beverages of the future."

About EnginZyme

EnginZyme's vision is to play a key role in solving one of the fundamental challenges of our time: how to produce better, greener, and more affordable products for everyone. The company, founded in 2014, has created a patented, cell-free biomanufacturing platform that combines the breadth and power of biology with the efficiencies of the chemical industry. EnginZyme is recognised as a Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum and is backed by Sofinnova Partners, Industrifonden and SEB Greentech VC. To learn more, go to www.enginzyme.com.

About Tetra Pak

Tetra Pak is a world-leading food processing and packaging solutions company. Working closely with our customers and suppliers, we provide safe, innovative and environmentally sound products that each day meet the needs of hundreds of millions of people in more than 160 countries. With more than 25,000 employees around the world, we believe in responsible industry leadership and a sustainable approach to business.

Our promise, "PROTECTS WHAT'S GOOD™," reflects our vision to commit to making food safe and available, everywhere. More information about Tetra Pak is available at www.tetrapak.com

For more information, please contact:
Hanna Laurentz, Director of Communications
E: hanna@enginzyme.com; T: +46 728 902657

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/enginzyme-ab/r/enginzyme-and-tetra-pak-join-forces-to-advance-sustainable-food---beverage-production,c3578835

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/20643/3578835/1587951.pdf

Release

https://news.cision.com/enginzyme-ab/i/enginzyme-8277,c3056378

Enginzyme-8277

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enginzyme-and-tetra-pak-join-forces-to-advance-sustainable-food--beverage-production-301559879.html

SOURCE EnginZyme AB

Recommended Stories

  • Cisco Employees From Across the Globe Participated in Our 25th Recycle IT Day

    By Stacey Faucett

  • 50 years of UN environmental diplomacy: What's worked and the trends ahead

    Negotiations over the years have aimed to protect forests, biodiversity and the climate. Manjunath Kiran/AFP via Getty ImagesIn 1972, acid rain was destroying trees. Birds were dying from DDT poisoning, and countries were contending with oil spills, contamination from nuclear weapons testing and the environmental harm of the Vietnam War. Air pollution was crossing borders and harming neighboring countries. At Sweden’s urging, the United Nations brought together representatives from countries aro

  • With the Help of O-I Glass, Renata Tambasco's Glass Recycling Start-Up Creates New Habits in São Paulo

    by Allen Mireles

  • Plastic upcycling startup Novoloop raises $10M Series A extension to accelerate commercialization

    Novoloop, a plastic upcycling startup, said Wednesday it has raised a $10 million Series A extension round co-led by South Korean chemical firm Hanwha Solutions and Taizo Son’s Mistletoe. Other investors in the extension include Valo Ventures, SOSV, Far Eastern Group's corporate venture arm Drive Catalyst, Alante Capital and S Cap. “This round brings together mission-driven financial investors and industry strategics who believe in our vision of a circular economy for plastics,” said CEO of Novoloop Miranda Wang.

  • GM vs. Ford Stock: Both Are Down, but One Has Near-Term Upside

    Citi analyst Itay Michaeli cuts his price targets Ford and GM shares. But he believes Ford stock might be due for a pop because of upcoming catalysts.

  • Google set to help wind farm owners maximise their sales

    Google is set to help wind farm owners maximise their sales by better predicting the weather and electricity demand.

  • Blue Apron starts offering meal kits through Walmart.com

    Blue Apron stock soars after the meal-kit company drops subscription model for some meal kits sold at Walmart.com

  • First Crypto ETFs in Australia See Trading Evaporate

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia got its first exchanged-traded products linked to Bitcoin and Ether last month, and investors reacted with a shrug. Three ETFs (tickers: CBTC, EETH and EBTC) that launched on May 12 have seen trading volumes collapse since they started trading. The Cosmos Purpose Ethereum Access ETF (CPET), which started trading on Tuesday, saw just 2,073 shares change hands on its debut day.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutRead

  • BTC Starts June Trading above $30K

    Bitcoin (BTC) opened its first day of trading in June at around $31,800 before dropping close to the psychological $30,000 level. "All About Bitcoin" host Christine Lee breaks down the price action in "Chart of the Day."

  • UST's Design Flaws and Red Flags

    In this "Community Crypto" clip, CoinDesk's Nikhilesh De and Sam Kessler discuss the design flaws of Terra's algorithmic stablecoin UST as its depeg from the U.S. dollar continues to have ripple effects across the crypto industry. What were the red flags? Plus, Do Kwon's earlier failed stablecoin project, Basis Cash.

  • FTX’s Harrison Says Stablecoin Demand Will Survive Terra's Collapse

    CoinDesk interviewed FTX's Brett Harrison at the World Economic Forum's annual meeting 2022 last week.

  • Gold suffers second straight monthly loss

    Gold loses ground Tuesday, with the yellow metal suffering a second straight monthly loss after a surge by the U.S. dollar in May.

  • Tight Asia capacity limits room for new LNG ships - Korea Shipbuilding exec

    SEOUL (Reuters) -Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (KSOE) has mostly filled its order book for the next 2-1/2 years as the pandemic drove demand for container ships, leaving little room to meet the needs of the liquefied natural gas (LNG) sector, a senior company executive said. With U.S. LNG exports rising, more LNG carriers are travelling longer distances to customers in North Asia and Europe while European countries have snapped up floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) as they ramp up LNG imports to replace Russian gas supplies in the wake of the Ukraine crisis. However, shipyards in South Korea and China are unable to accommodate demand for new LNG vessels as they work to meet a flood of orders for new container ships following global supply chain disruptions and port congestion that have held up ships in the United States and China.

  • CEO of Deutsche Bank’s DWS Resigns After Police Raid on Offices

    Asoka Woehrmann will be replaced as of June 10 amid inquiries into alleged greenwashing at the firm.

  • Funko Stock Sees The Composite Rating Rise To Lofty 96

    The IBD SmartSelect Composite Rating for Funko increased from 94 to 96 Friday. The upgrade means the stock currently tops 96% of all other stocks in terms of key performance metrics and technical strength.

  • Salesforce earnings expected to serve as business-spending bellwether amid economic uncertainty

    Salesforce is expected to have a much more subdued earnings report as fear of a recession, inflation, COVID and war in prompt cut backs in capital spending.

  • Here’s what Goldman Sachs sees as the next big there-is-no-alternative-trade

    Investors are too cautious when it comes to investing in commodities, and right now the world is in short supply of everything, says Goldman.

  • The next reopening trade has arrived: Morning Brief

    Here's what to watch in the markets on Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

  • No 'red line' against central bank digital currency, BoE's Hauser says

    LONDON (Reuters) -A central bank digital currency (CBDC) would not pose too big a challenge for the Bank of England's operations, Andrew Hauser, the BoE's executive director for markets, said on Wednesday. The BoE is due to consult this year about whether it should create its own digital currency - a competitor of sorts to cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin - after encouragement from finance minister Rishi Sunak to consider a possible 'Britcoin'. Hauser said a central bank digital currency would be the first new type of central bank liability in centuries, but not one that was incompatible with the BoE's goals.

  • What the SPAC Happened?

    After Forbes cancels its planned stock market debut, WWD looks at what happened to all the digital media companies that had SPAC hopes.