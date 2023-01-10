U.S. markets close in 6 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,895.30
    +3.21 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,568.65
    +51.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,643.02
    +7.37 (+0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,795.91
    +3.11 (+0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.48
    +0.85 (+1.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,884.00
    +6.20 (+0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    23.83
    -0.04 (-0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0745
    +0.0012 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5840
    +0.0670 (+1.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2154
    -0.0031 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.9300
    +0.0640 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,298.44
    +60.66 (+0.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    409.25
    +2.17 (+0.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,704.18
    -20.76 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,175.56
    +201.71 (+0.78%)
     

New England Law | Boston Professor Russell Engler Honored by AALS for Pro Bono Commitment

·3 min read

BOSTON, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Professor Russell Engler, Director of Clinical Programs at New England Law | Boston, has received the 2023 Pro Bono & Public Service Opportunities Section Lifetime Achievement Award from the Association of American Law Schools (AALS).

Russell Engler Accepts AALS Lifetime Achievement Award
Russell Engler Accepts AALS Lifetime Achievement Award

The award is given annually to those who have significantly advanced pro bono and public service in the law school setting over the course of their career. Engler accepted the award in San Diego on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at the AALS Annual Meeting.

Lisa Freudenheim, Dean and Professor of Law at New England Law | Boston, wrote in her nomination of Engler: "It is difficult for me to envision someone who has more consistently dedicated his entire career to access to justice issues than my colleague Russell Engler. It is at the core of his being, and behind every decision he has made in his trailblazing forty-year career.

"At our school, [Professor Engler] was the primary visionary and one of the founding faculty for our Center for Law and Social Responsibility, through which we created a home for faculty service projects. Much of the legal aid service work in which our faculty members engage would not have occurred without his initiative….[And] there are few in the Boston area legal community who have been involved in public interest and/or access to justice efforts who would not recognize [Engler's] contributions over the past three decades as indispensable."

Engler has been instrumental in shaping New England Law | Boston's clinical program through his leadership over the past three decades. He founded the school's immensely popular Public Interest Law clinic, which caters to a wide range of students, including those with no prior clinical law experience. Engler has been an innovative and inspiring presence within the law school, instigating curricular changes that have opened up student schedules so that they may engage in public service.

Engler joined New England Law | Boston as Director of Clinical Programs in 1993 after serving as Director of the Housing Law Unit at Brooklyn (NY) Legal Services, Corporation B. He has authored approximately 25 law review articles or book chapters related to access to justice and clinical legal education. His most recent work, appearing in the Boston College Law Review in 2021, paid tribute to late Chief Justice Ralph Gants of the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court, with whom Engler worked closely for many years.

ABOUT NEW ENGLAND LAW | BOSTON

New England Law | Boston was founded in 1908 as Portia Law School, the first and only law school established exclusively for the education of women. Today, New England Law offers its co-ed student body flexible, convenient programs that combine rigorous academics, dynamic community, and early access to practical experience, as well as a diverse, global alumni network spanning 29 countries, 50 states, and 99 practice areas. For more information, visit www.nesl.edu.

Dean Lisa Freudenheim posing with Russell Engler as he accepts AALS Lifetime Achievement Award
Dean Lisa Freudenheim posing with Russell Engler as he accepts AALS Lifetime Achievement Award
(PRNewsfoto/New England Law | Boston)
(PRNewsfoto/New England Law | Boston)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-england-law--boston-professor-russell-engler-honored-by-aals-for-pro-bono-commitment-301717036.html

SOURCE New England Law | Boston

Recommended Stories

  • Outrage as art history professor fired for showing medieval paintings of prophet Muhammad in class

    Erika López Prater says she took many precautions before showing paintings of the prophet

  • Conservative elected officials seeking to put university faculty tenure on the chopping block

    The indefinite academic appointments that come with tenure — the holy grail of university employment — have faced review from lawmakers or state oversight boards in at least half a dozen states .

  • A Lecturer Showed a Painting of the Prophet Muhammad. She Lost Her Job.

    Erika López Prater, an adjunct professor at Hamline University, in St. Paul, Minnesota, said she knew that many Muslims have deeply held religious beliefs that prohibit depictions of the Prophet Muhammad. So, last semester for a global art history class, she took many precautions before showing a 14th-century painting of Islam’s founder. In the syllabus, she warned that images of holy figures, including Muhammad and the Buddha, would be shown in the course. She asked students to contact her with

  • How Much Will a Financial Advisor Cost Me?

    Fees vary from advisor to advisor. Here’s what you need to know to ensure you fully understand how much a financial advisor costs before hiring one.

  • Dell's Higher Notebook Mix, Focus On ASP, Storage Business Steadiness, Higher Contribution From Software & Services Likely To Bode Well: Analyst

    Credit Suisse analyst Shannon Cross had an Outperform rating on Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL) with a $50.00 price target. Last week at CES, Cross met with Zak Broderick and Paul Frantz of the Dell IR team for an update on the business. The analyst made no changes to estimates or target price. Macroeconomic uncertainty magnified difficulty in forecasting demand levels in F2024, with management assessing a wide range of outcomes. This led to the company guiding estimates down 10% to down 12%

  • Lululemon Stock Drops on Weaker Gross Margin Forecast

    Fourth-quarter profits are still coming in on target and sales are rising, but some analysts are starting to wonder about brand saturation.

  • ECB Member Schnabel Says Rates Must Rise Significantly and Steadily

    (Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel said borrowing costs must be lifted much further, with inflation only just having dipped back into single digits.Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewStocks Give Up Rally Above Key Mark After Fedspeak: Markets WrapControversial China Diplomat Zhao Shifted Fro

  • Ford, SK Cancel Turkey Battery Joint Venture Plan, Daily Reports

    (Bloomberg) -- Ford Motor Co. and SK Innovation Co.’s battery unit canceled plans to build an electric-vehicle battery plant in Turkey amid rising global interest rates and weaker EV demand in Europe, the Korea Economic Daily reported. Most Read from BloombergGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewShip Refloated After Running Aground in Egypt’s Suez CanalBrazil Capital Reels After Anti-Lula Rioters Storm CongressPutin’s Energy Gambit Fizzles as Warm Winter Saves EuropeSouth A

  • Stocks Give Up Rally Above Key Mark After Fedspeak: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- A rally in stocks fizzled out after two Federal Reserve officials signaled that interest rates could top 5%, throwing some cold water on traders who saw a peak below that mark.Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewStocks Give Up Rally Above Key Mark After Fedspeak: Markets WrapCommodity Ship Heads for Inspection After S

  • Novan seeks FDA approval for lead product

    After years of ups and downs, Novan is seeking federal approval for its lead product to treat a viral skin infection.

  • Live Nation Entertainment launches $850 million convertible bond offering

    MARKET PULSE Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) said Monday it has launched an offering of $850 million of convertible bonds due 2029. Part of the proceeds will be used to fund capped call transactions aimed at reducing dilution on conversion, while the rest will be used for general corporate purposes.

  • Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Stock Is Breaking Out

    For its part, Berkshire Hathaway has seen its shares outperform the S&P 500. Now, despite the recent underperformance of Apple -- Berkshire's largest position -- shares of Berkshire Hathaway are trying to break out. Before we dive into the setup, notice how Berkshire stock was hitting all-time highs in late March.

  • Mexican consumer prices 'slowly receding' as core inflation cools

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexico's top-line consumer prices data ended last year slightly below analyst expectations, while so-called core inflation finally appeared to have peaked, data from the national statistics agency showed on Monday. Annual headline inflation in December reached 7.82%, up slightly from 7.80% in November, but still below the record 8.70% reached in August and September. Meanwhile the core index, which strips out some volatile food and energy prices, hit 8.35% on an annual basis in December, dropping from November's 8.51% in the first slowdown in over 20 months.

  • 6 Surprising Facts About Retirement

    With the shift away from pensions, workers are becoming more responsible for their own retirement needs. Unfortunately, many are falling short.

  • Tilly's Shares Slide After 12.9% Decline In Holiday Sales, Q4 Outlook Cut

    Tilly’s Inc (NYSE: TLYS) said its 2022 holiday period sales decreased by 12.9% to $150.9 million. Total comparable net sales, including both physical stores and e-commerce, decreased by 14.4% for the period versus a 14.1% increase last year. Sales in E-commerce dropped by 12.8% and represented 25.6% of total sales. Tilly’s said the holiday sales were negatively impacted by this year's inflationary environment compared to much more favorable market conditions during the 2021 holiday period. As of

  • Coinbase to lay off 20% of workers in latest sign of crypto industry pain

    Coinbase Global (COIN) said in an SEC filing Tuesday that it would lay off approximately 20% of its employees, or around 950 employees, as part of larger cost-cutting measures amid continued turbulence in the cryptocurrency industry.

  • Bitcoin Sentiment Stays Bullish Since the New Year

    Trade The Chain's Director of Research, Nick Mancini, joins "All About Bitcoin" to discuss bitcoin's bullish sentiment and price action since the New Year, despite macro headwinds from the Federal Reserve and concerns swirling around Digital Currency Group.&nbsp;DCG is the parent company of CoinDesk. Plus, his outlook on the largest cryptocurrency by market cap as BTC rises above $17,000.

  • Apple Gets Ready to Storm a Big Promising Market

    IPhone maker set to open first brick-and-mortar stores in world's second-largest smartphone market.

  • Bentley cruises to record sales in 2022 despite China drop

    British luxury carmaker Bentley on Tuesday reported record vehicle sales for 2022, with strong demand offsetting a 9% drop in China caused by coronavirus-related lockdowns. The Volkswagen unit said it had sold 15,174 vehicles during 2022, up 4% from in 2021, which was itself a banner year for Bentley. "In what was another year of unpredictability, the business overcame significant headwinds and demonstrated great resilience to deliver the third consecutive record sales year," Bentley CEO Adrian Hallmark said in a statement.

  • Linde Stock Shows Unusual Strength; Nearing All-Time High

    Linde shows rising price performance, earning an upgrade to its IBD Relative Strength Rating from 79 to 82.