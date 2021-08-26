U.S. markets open in 9 hours 14 minutes

English Language Training Market in China to grow by $ 80.54 bn during 2021-2025 | Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, and Forecast 2025 | Technavio

·4 min read

English Language Training Market in China highlights COVID-19 Recovery for Education Services Industry

Berlitz Corp., ChinaEDU Corp., and EF Education First Ltd. will emerge as major English language training market participants during 2021-2025

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "English Language Training Market in China segmented by End-user (Institutional learners and Individual learners) and Product (Classroom-based, Online, and Blended) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" has been added to Technavio's offering. Do you know the English language training market size in China is expected to reach a value of USD 80.54 billion during 2021-2025?

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled English Language Training Market in China by End-user and Learning Methods - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Find extensive research with data synthesis and validation on English Language Training Market In China report.
Download a Free Sample Now!

As the business impact of the COVID-19 spreads, the English language training market in China is expected to have POSITIVE growth.

Companies across the globe are focusing on creating a Resilient Business Model in the Face of COVID-19. Vendors are continuing their ongoing operations while building resilient business models as the path to recovery from the pandemic is being carved out.

The recovery process involves various phases including:

  • Addressing Potential Impacts by Facilitating changes in Process Designs

  • Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

  • Assessing Impact on Critical IT infrastructure and Software System

Fetch Pandemic-Driven Insights on English Language Training Market In China

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

  • Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

  • Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

  • Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

  • Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Get Access to On-demand, Syndicated Extensive Research Reports using Technavio's Subscription Platform
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Corresponding Reports:

Global Business English Language Training Market - Global business English language training market is segmented by end-user (institutional learners and individual learners), learning methods (blended learning and online learning), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Digital English Language Learning Market in APAC - Digital English language training market in APAC is segmented by end-user (non-academic learners and academic learners), deployment (on-premise and cloud-based), and geography (China, India, and the rest of APAC).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Major Three English Language Training Market in China Participants:

Berlitz Corp.: The company conducts ELT through numerous learning methods that include Targeted learning, Intuitive grammar, and others.

ChinaEDU Corp.: The company offers online test platform, a real-time online question and answer platform that enables students to ask questions to teachers who are available online.

EF Education First Ltd.: The company offers a wide range of ELT solutions including Guided learning courses, Self-study courses, and others.

If you purchase a report that is updated in the next 60 days, we will send you the new edition and data extract FREE! Get report snapshot here to get detailed market share analysis of market participants during COVID-19 lockdown:
https://www.technavio.com/report/english-language-training-market-in-china-industry-analysis

English Language Training Market In China 2021-2025: Segmentation

English language training market in China is segmented as below:

  • End-user

  • Product

The English language training market in China is driven by increased investment in online English training vendors. In addition, a rise in the number of international schools is expected to trigger the English language training market in China toward witnessing a CAGR of over 22% during the forecast period.

Unlock the English Language Training Market In China Report Statistics through Our Sample Report- https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40432

Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered

  • Vendor classification

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Competitive scenario

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/english-language-training-market-in-china-industry-analysis
Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/digital-english-language-learning-market

