English Proficiency Test Market Worth USD 3235.55 Mn by 2029 Market Growth Prospect Mapping, Consumer Behaviour Analysis, and Regional Movement Analysis

MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PRIVATE LIMITED
·5 min read
MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PRIVATE LIMITED
MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PRIVATE LIMITED

English Proficiency Test Market was valued at USD 1703.40 Million in 2021, and is expected to reach USD 3235.55 Million by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.35% during the forecast period (2022-2029)

Pune, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maximize Market research has published a market intelligence and industry analysis report on “English Proficiency Test Market“. The global English Proficiency Test Market was valued at USD 1703.40 million in 2021, and is expected to be worth USD 3235.55 million by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 8.35% during the forecast period.

English Proficiency Test Market Scope and Research Methodology

MMR’s research methodology consists of primary research and secondary research. The key objectives of primary research is to validate our data in terms of accuracy and acceptability, to gain an insight into the current market and future expectations. The Information procurement involves the procurement of market data or related information via different sources & methodologies. MMR has access to paid databases such as Hoover’s & Factiva to gain access to company financials, industry information, white papers, industry journals, SME journals etc.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/62941

English Proficiency Test Market Overview

English is the most preferred language in terms of business perspectives across the globe, and comprises of close to 30 nations having English as their primary language for communication. Further, more than 20% of the global population. As a result, English language has been given significant importance by various industry sectors as a common language for communication.

English Proficiency Test Market Dynamics

An increasing trend among the Asian students to enrol themselves in universities located in the western countries for higher education including post-graduation is expected to drive the growth of the market.

The burgeoning demand for the English proficiency tests has led to the establishment of various English Language Training (ELT) institutions across the countries, which in turn has catalysed the different methods of English learning techniques.

Several companies operating in different countries in Asia Pacific undertaking initiatives to enhance the proficiency of English language among the employees. This factor is increasing the demand for digital English language learning through corporate sectors in Asia Pacific region.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/62941

English Proficiency Test Market Regional Insights

Asia Pacific region dominated the global English Proficiency Test Market in 2021, with the largest market share. The region is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Governments in Asia Pacific countries are leveraging every possible method and model and investing significantly to improve English proficiency of people, with a major goal to increase the number of English-speaking individuals.

English Proficiency Test Market Segmentation

Based on Testing System, the market is segmented into IELTS, TOEFL, Others.

Based on Application, the market is segmented into Graduates/ Undergraduates, Employers, Others.

Based on Mode of Test, the market is segmented into Online and Offline.

Download Free Sample Report at:

https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/62941

English Proficiency Test Market Key Competitors include:

  • Berlitz Corporation

  • EF Education First

  • Pearson ELT

  • Talk English International, Inc.

  • ETS

  • New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.

  • British Council

  • McGraw Hill Education

  • Transparent Language

  • Wall Street English

  • Cambridge Assessment English

  • Voxy

  • Global Education Group Inc.

  • Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

  • Sanako Corporation

  • Inlingua International

  • Vipkid

  • New Channel International Education Group

Key questions answered in the English Proficiency Test Market are:

  • What factors are expected to drive the demand for English Proficiency Test?

  • What strategies are implimented by major companies to achieve a competitive advantage over local service providers?

  • Which emerging economies are witnessing a rapid rise in demand for English Proficiency Test?

  • Why and how major companies in English Proficiency Test Market are adopting strong market positioning startegies?

  • Which regulations are driving or restraining the English Proficiency Test Market growth across various countries?

  • What are the current digital and technology trends in the English Proficiency Test Market?

Purchase Report:

https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/checkout/?method=PayPal&reportId=62941&type=Single%20User

Key Offerings:

  • English Proficiency Test Market Variables, Trends & Scope, Value Chain Analysis, Regulatory Framework

  • Market Dynamics: Growth Drivers, Market Restraints, Investment Opportunities, Market Challenges and Manufacturing Trends, Technological Trends

  • Supplier Power, Buyer Power, Threat Of New Entrants, Threat Of Substitutes, Competitive Rivalry

  • Political Analysis, Environmental Analysis, Social Analysis, Technological Analysis, Economical Analysis, Legal Analysis

Maximize Market Research is leading IT & Telecommunications research firm, has also published the following reports:

Game-Based Learning Market: The Game-Based Learning Market is expected to reach USD 48.93 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 20.8 percent during the forecast period. It is driven by growing demand for conformational feedback.

E-Learning Virtual Reality Market: The E-Learning Virtual Reality Market is expected to reach USD 2494 million by 2029 at a CAGR of 56.25 percent during the forecast period. Its drivers are increasing smart devices and growing collaboration between hardware vendors and educational content providers.

Digital Education Market: The market is expected to reach USD 57.5 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 23.49 percent during the forecast period. It is expected to be driven by the requirement for higher levels of digital capacity of education and training systems and institutions.

AI in Education Market-The market size is expected to reach USD 36.93 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 43.8 percent during the forecast period. It is expected to be driven by the increasing trend of conversational learning and efforts for improvement in education.

IoT in Education Market-The market size is expected to reach USD 38.78 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 20.06 percent during the forecast period. It is expected to be driven by increasing solutions for the IoT in the education sector, increased investments by the government and research and development.

About Maximize Market Research:

Maximize Market Research is a multifaceted market research and consulting company with professionals from several industries. Some of the industries we cover include medical devices, pharmaceutical manufacturers, science and engineering, electronic components, industrial equipment, technology and communication, cars and automobiles, chemical products and substances, general merchandise, beverages, personal care, and automated systems. To mention a few, we provide market-verified industry estimations, technical trend analysis, crucial market research, strategic advice, competition analysis, production and demand analysis, and client impact studies.

Contact us for a more detailed view at: sales@maximizemarketresearch.com

CONTACT: Contact Maximize Market Research: 3rd Floor, Navale IT Park, Phase 2 Pune Banglore Highway, Narhe, Pune, Maharashtra 411041, India sales@maximizemarketresearch.com +91 96071 95908, +91 9607365656


