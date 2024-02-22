English Video Shows Japan Regional Banks Opening Up to Investors

(Bloomberg) -- A brief video message in English from the head of a small Japanese bank is turning heads, mostly because it’s never been done before.

Gunma Bank Ltd. posted a clip on its website this week of President Akihiko Fukai extolling everything from the firm’s profit outlook to the hot springs that dot its business area outside Tokyo.

“That’s something no other regional banks have done,” said Toyoki Sameshima, an analyst at SBI Securities Co., noting small Japanese lenders are starting to attract interest from overseas investors that used to only focus on the nation’s biggest banks.

The pitch was geared to foreigners who are flocking to Japan to buy up stocks, bonds and real estate as the nation’s assets emerge from decades of slumber. Shares are poised to hit a record high, eclipsing the 1980s bubble era, as investors shift away from China and long-awaited inflation gives the central bank room to raise interest rates for the first time since 2007.

“Given overseas interest in the Bank of Japan policy and the banking industry, we see it is a great opportunity to make an appeal to overseas investors,” said Kazunori Nishimura, general manager at Gunma Bank’s corporate planning department, referring to the video.

In his six-minute, 36-second monologue posted on Feb. 20, Fukai is clearly aware of his global audience, who may not necessarily find virtue in the reticence that’s expected of executives in Japan. He speaks in clear, measured English, a rarity given the lack of content in the language on the websites of many Japanese regional banks.

Fukai, 63, has an advantage over his peers when it comes to English. He has an MBA from Stanford University in the US and worked at the bank’s New York branch, rare international experience for a regional bank head. He became president in 2019, and has been with the firm for four decades.

Wearing a red tie and blue suit, with the bank’s financial charts as a backdrop, Fukai starts with a plug for Gunma prefecture, noting its hot springs and historic silk mill, and that it’s relatively safe from natural disasters like flooding and earthquakes.

Fukai goes on to say the bank expects to post profit of ¥30 billion ($200 million) in the year ending March 2025, rising to ¥47 billion three years after that.

“No other regional bank in Japan has a vision as clear as ours,” he said, a claim not usually made in public by a local bank head.

Investors are starting to buy the story. Gunma Bank shares rose more than 50% in the past 12 months, outperforming the Topix Bank Index and the main equity gauge in Japan. Overseas investors own about 20% of the bank, which has a market value of about $2.3 billion.

“When they invest in Japanese banks, overseas investors look first at major lenders,” said SBI’s Sameshima. “But I think regional banks are starting to attract their interest.”

