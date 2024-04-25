EnGro (SGX:S44) Is Increasing Its Dividend To SGD0.05

EnGro Corporation Limited's (SGX:S44) periodic dividend will be increasing on the 31st of May to SGD0.05, with investors receiving 100% more than last year's SGD0.025. This takes the dividend yield to 3.7%, which shareholders will be pleased with.

View our latest analysis for EnGro

EnGro Might Find It Hard To Continue The Dividend

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Even though EnGro isn't generating a profit, it is generating healthy free cash flows that easily cover the dividend. In general, cash flows are more important than the more traditional measures of profit so we feel pretty comfortable with the dividend at this level.

Looking forward, earnings per share could fall by 7.2% over the next year if the trend of the last few years can't be broken. While this means that the company will be unprofitable, we generally believe cash flows are more important, and the current cash payout ratio is quite healthy, which gives us comfort.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The most recent annual payment of SGD0.03 is about the same as the annual payment 10 years ago. We're glad to see the dividend has risen, but with a limited rate of growth and fluctuations in the payments the total shareholder return may be limited.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Come By

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. It's not great to see that EnGro's earnings per share has fallen at approximately 7.2% per year over the past five years. Declining earnings will inevitably lead to the company paying a lower dividend in line with lower profits.

EnGro's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think EnGro will make a great income stock. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. To that end, EnGro has 4 warning signs (and 2 which are potentially serious) we think you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.