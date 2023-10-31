Engtex Group Berhad (KLSE:ENGTEX) Will Be Hoping To Turn Its Returns On Capital Around

What underlying fundamental trends can indicate that a company might be in decline? More often than not, we'll see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining amount of capital employed. This indicates to us that the business is not only shrinking the size of its net assets, but its returns are falling as well. So after we looked into Engtex Group Berhad (KLSE:ENGTEX), the trends above didn't look too great.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Engtex Group Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.035 = RM31m ÷ (RM1.6b - RM726m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Engtex Group Berhad has an ROCE of 3.5%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Trade Distributors industry average of 5.7%.

What Can We Tell From Engtex Group Berhad's ROCE Trend?

There is reason to be cautious about Engtex Group Berhad, given the returns are trending downwards. To be more specific, the ROCE was 10% five years ago, but since then it has dropped noticeably. And on the capital employed front, the business is utilizing roughly the same amount of capital as it was back then. Since returns are falling and the business has the same amount of assets employed, this can suggest it's a mature business that hasn't had much growth in the last five years. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect Engtex Group Berhad to turn into a multi-bagger.

On a separate but related note, it's important to know that Engtex Group Berhad has a current liabilities to total assets ratio of 46%, which we'd consider pretty high. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. While it's not necessarily a bad thing, it can be beneficial if this ratio is lower.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, it's unfortunate that Engtex Group Berhad is generating lower returns from the same amount of capital. Investors haven't taken kindly to these developments, since the stock has declined 31% from where it was five years ago. That being the case, unless the underlying trends revert to a more positive trajectory, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

