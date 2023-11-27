Engtex Group Berhad's (KLSE:ENGTEX) investors will be pleased with their favorable 30% return over the last three years

By buying an index fund, investors can approximate the average market return. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. For example, the Engtex Group Berhad (KLSE:ENGTEX) share price is up 27% in the last three years, clearly besting the market decline of around 4.9% (not including dividends). On the other hand, the returns haven't been quite so good recently, with shareholders up just 3.8%.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

Given that Engtex Group Berhad only made minimal earnings in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue to gauge its business development. As a general rule, we think this kind of company is more comparable to loss-making stocks, since the actual profit is so low. For shareholders to have confidence a company will grow profits significantly, it must grow revenue.

Over the last three years Engtex Group Berhad has grown its revenue at 15% annually. That's a very respectable growth rate. While the share price has done well, compounding at 8% yearly, over three years, that move doesn't seem over the top. If that's the case, then it could be well worth while to research the growth trajectory. Keep in mind that the strength of the balance sheet impacts the options open to the company.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on Engtex Group Berhad

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between Engtex Group Berhad's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. Dividends have been really beneficial for Engtex Group Berhad shareholders, and that cash payout contributed to why its TSR of 30%, over the last 3 years, is better than the share price return.

A Different Perspective

Engtex Group Berhad shareholders gained a total return of 3.8% during the year. But that return falls short of the market. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it is certainly better than the yearly loss of about 4% endured over half a decade. It could well be that the business is stabilizing. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Engtex Group Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Engtex Group Berhad you should be aware of, and 1 of them makes us a bit uncomfortable.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

