DALLAS, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enhabit Home Health & Hospice (NYSE: EHAB), a leading national home health and hospice provider, today announced it will report its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, after the market closes on Aug. 1, 2022. The Company will host its first investor conference call as an independent, publicly traded company to discuss its results for the quarter at 11 a.m. ET on Aug. 2, 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/Enhabit Home Health & Hospice)

The conference call may be accessed by dialing 888-660-6150 and giving the conference ID 5248158. International callers may dial 929-203-0843 and give the same conference ID. Please dial in approximately 10 minutes before the start of the call to ensure you are connected.

A live webcast of the conference call and an online replay of the conference call can be found on the Company's investor website at https://investors.ehab.com.

About Enhabit Home Health & Hospice

Enhabit Home Health & Hospice is a leading national home health and hospice provider working to expand what's possible for patient care in the home. The company's team of clinicians supports patients and their families where they are most comfortable, with a nationwide footprint spanning 252 home health locations and 99 hospice locations across 34 states. Enhabit leverages advanced technology and compassionate teams to deliver extraordinary patient care. For more information, visit ehab.com.

Media contact

Erin Volbeda

media@ehab.com

972-338-5141

Investor relations contact

Jennifer Hills

jennifer.hills@ehab.com

469-621-6496

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enhabit-home-health--hospice-announces-date-of-2022-second-quarter-earnings-call-301581857.html

SOURCE Enhabit Home Health & Hospice