Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) Has Some Difficulty Using Its Capital Effectively

To avoid investing in a business that's in decline, there's a few financial metrics that can provide early indications of aging. More often than not, we'll see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining amount of capital employed. This reveals that the company isn't compounding shareholder wealth because returns are falling and its net asset base is shrinking. So after we looked into Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB), the trends above didn't look too great.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Enhabit:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.038 = US$50m ÷ (US$1.5b - US$143m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, Enhabit has an ROCE of 3.8%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Healthcare industry average of 9.9%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Enhabit compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Enhabit.

What Can We Tell From Enhabit's ROCE Trend?

In terms of Enhabit's historical ROCE movements, the trend doesn't inspire confidence. About two years ago, returns on capital were 8.5%, however they're now substantially lower than that as we saw above. Meanwhile, capital employed in the business has stayed roughly the flat over the period. This combination can be indicative of a mature business that still has areas to deploy capital, but the returns received aren't as high due potentially to new competition or smaller margins. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect Enhabit to turn into a multi-bagger.

In Conclusion...

In summary, it's unfortunate that Enhabit is generating lower returns from the same amount of capital. Investors haven't taken kindly to these developments, since the stock has declined 23% from where it was year ago. That being the case, unless the underlying trends revert to a more positive trajectory, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

