Enhanced Connection System from Amphenol Now Available in 3-pole Connector Version

ENDICOTT, N.Y., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amphenol Industrial Operations, a global leader in interconnect systems, has enhanced its ePower-Lite line to include a 3-pole connector. The ePower-Lite 5.7 mm, which features a quick lock and press-to-release design, is used to connect PTC/AC to DC and related control boxes, including power distribution units (PDU).

Technical Specifications

3-pole connector

High voltage applications up to 850VDC

R4 RADSOK technology

Rated up to 120 A

IP2X touch-proof

UL 94V-0 flammability rating

Operating temperature range from -40˚C to 125˚C

Ideal for use in electric vehicles, hybrid or pure EV heavy equipment, as well as fuel cell electrical vehicles, these compact, light-weight plastic shell connectors have a small footprint and provide both weight and space savings in vehicles.

Amphenol's ePower-Lite 5.7 mm connector is designed to meet the needs of high voltage applications up to 850VDC, like those found in compressors and compressor controllers. It features Amphenol's patented R4 RADSOK technology to achieve higher current ratings, lower insertion forces and lower temperature rise and contact resistance. The ePower-Lite 5.7 mm is rated up to 120 A of continuous current.

These IP2X touch-proof connectors feature a keyway design to prevent incorrect mating and a straight plug version for easy mating.

This connector series has a UL 94V-0 flammability rating, an IP67 mating when mated and an operating temperature range from -40˚C to 125˚C. For safety and performance, optional HVIL and EMI shielding is available.

