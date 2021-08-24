U.S. markets close in 11 minutes

Enhanced Version of Advocate Capital's AdvoTrac® Web Portal is Now Live

·2 min read

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advocate Capital Inc.'s proprietary software platform, the AdvoTrac® Case Expense Funding Service, has received a major update.

Advocate Capital, Inc. Logo
Advocate Capital, Inc. Logo

Advocate Capital, Inc. created AdvoTrac® for tracking law firm lines of credit on a case-by-case basis. Advocate Capital, Inc. clients can access their account information online by using the AdvoTrac® web portal. The portal allows clients to initiate transactions, view case balances, pull reports, and manage their accounts 24/7.

The enhanced version includes many user-friendly benefits such as:

  • Mobile Responsive Theme (Adjusts to the screen size viewing the website)

  • Predictive Text Searching

  • Retention of New Case Names Upon Initial Entry

  • Security Enhancements with Two-Factor Authentication

  • Preview Reports Before Exporting

  • Easier Navigation on the Funding Request Screen

  • Show/Hide Memo Field Option on Funding Request Screen

Users will have the option to toggle back and forth between the two interfaces for a few months.

Michael J. Swanson, CEO and Chairman of Advocate Capital says, "AdvoTrac is an amazing tool for plaintiff's law firms. Our team has continuously improved and enhanced AdvoTrac since its creation in 1999 with the help of suggestions from our clients. We greatly value client feedback and want to make the AdvoTrac web portal as user-friendly as possible for our customers."

Advocate Capital, Inc. is the premier provider of strategic financial products and accounting services for successful trial law firms. It has served the plaintiff bar for 22 years from its headquarters in Nashville, TN, and enjoys a client base that extends nationwide. For more information, visit www.advocatecapital.com or call 1.877.894.9724.

CONTACT:
Rachel Minyard
Advocate Capital, Inc.
advocatecapital.com/rachel-minyard.html

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enhanced-version-of-advocate-capitals-advotrac-web-portal-is-now-live-301362009.html

SOURCE Advocate Capital, Inc.

