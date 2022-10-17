U.S. markets close in 4 hours 3 minutes

Enhanced Water Market is expected to display a steady growth of 10% due to the rising importance of hydration drinks among consumers | UnivDatos Market Insights

·6 min read

NOIDA, India, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report published by UnivDatos Markets Insights, the Enhanced Water Market was valued at USD 8 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 10% from 2022-2028. The analysis has been segmented into Water Type (Alkaline Water, Nutrient Water, Electrolyte Water, Oxygenated Water); Distribution Channel (Online, Offline); End-users (Residential, Commercial End-Users); Region/Country.

UnivDatos_Logo
UnivDatos_Logo

Click here to view the Report Description & TOC

https://univdatos.com/report/enhanced-water-market/

The enhanced water market report has been aggregated by collecting informative data on various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the enhanced water market. The enhanced water market report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors in the market that are influencing the market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the enhanced water market at the global and regional levels.

Request for Sample Pages - https://univdatos.com/get-a-free-sample-form-php/?product_id=6372

Market Overview

Enhanced water is primarily packaged water that is purified and free from contamination. Available in plastic and glass water bottles, enhanced water is one of the convenient ways that can be used for drinking, household as well as commercial purposes. Moreover, growth in the travel industry coupled with the ever-expanding food service sector has tremendously influenced the market growth. For instance, In March 2021, Nestlé S.A., a food and beverage company, announced the acquisition of Essential Water, a Washington-based water brand. Global mineral and premium water brands, as well as subsequent healthy condensation, including such functional water, are being added to the company's portfolio. Furthermore, increasing population, spur in disposable income, rapid urbanization along with rising healthcare awareness about waterborne diseases such as malaria, typhoid, diarrhea, and food poisoning constitute to be the augmenting factors driving the demand for an enhanced water market. Moreover, a shift in living standards and growing awareness among sophisticated business houses as well as corporate houses has accelerated the preference for enhanced water in recent years.

Some of the major players operating in the market include Danone SA, Coca-Cola Co, PepsiCo Inc., Nestlé Waters, Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd, National Beverage Corp., FIJI Water Company LLC, Voss Water, Spadel, and Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd.

COVID-19 Impact

The recent covid-19 pandemic has disrupted the world and has brought a state of shock to the global economy. The global pandemic has people forced to work from home and exercise at home as a result of the enforced lockdown and stay-at-home orders, which at first had an effect on the sales of energy and sports drinks. With greater regulatory easing, the market for water ensuring sleep quality and water for the body-detox beneficial substances in water has begun to pick up steam once more. The market will benefit from the rising demand for products with qualities that improve performance, cognition, the immune system, and other functions.

Click here to view the Report Description & TOC

https://univdatos.com/report/enhanced-water-market/

The global enhanced water market report is studied thoroughly with several aspects that would help stakeholders in making their decisions more curated.

  • Based on water type, the global enhanced water market is segmented into nutrient water, electrolyte water, alkaline water, and oxygenated water. Nutrient Enhanced Water is expected to dominate the enhanced water market due to increasing awareness regarding the health benefits, extensive medical research, and surging endorsements of athletes and celebrities.

  • Based on the distribution channel, the market is bifurcated into offline and online distribution channels. Offline channels are expected to be the most preferred purchase channel among the end-users. The surging number of organized retailers such as supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores, and discount stores in different countries proves to be extremely beneficial for the vendors operating in the enhanced water market during the forecast period.

Have a Look at the Chapters - https://univdatos.com/report/enhanced-water-market/

Enhanced water Market Geographical Segmentation Includes:

  • North America (United States, Canada, and Rest of North America)

  • Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the Rest of Europe)

  • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

  • Rest of the World

North America is anticipated to grow at a substantial CAGR during the forecast period. The major factors such as well-established healthcare infrastructure, the rise in the popularity of stimulant- and chemical-free beverages among people, as well as the trend toward better health and fitness. In addition, the increasing interest of people in sports and other physical activities is expected to further propel market growth in the region. Furthermore, the presence of key industry players in the region and an increasing number of product launches are also some of the factors contributing to the market growth.

The major players targeting the market include

  • Danone SA

  • Coca-Cola Co

  • PepsiCo Inc.

  • Nestlé Waters

  • Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd

  • National Beverage Corp.

  • Fiji Water Company LLC

  • VOSS USA Inc.

  • Spadel

  • Bisleri International Pvt Ltd

Competitive Landscape

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been elaborated by analyzing several leading key players operating worldwide. The specialist team of research analysts sheds light on various traits such as global market competition, market share, most recent industry advancements, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions by leading companies in the Enhanced water market. The major players have been analyzed by using research methodologies for getting insight views on global competition.

Key questions resolved through this analytical market research report include:

  • What are the latest trends, new patterns, and technological advancements in the enhanced water market?

  • Which factors are influencing the enhanced water market over the forecast period?

  • What are the global challenges, threats, and risks in the enhanced water market?

  • Which factors are propelling and restraining the enhanced water market?

  • What are the demanding global regions of the enhanced water market?

  • What will be the global market size in the upcoming years?

  • What are the crucial market acquisition strategies and policies applied by global companies?

We understand the requirement of different businesses, regions, and countries, we offer customized reports as per your requirements of business nature and geography. Please let us know If you have any custom needs.

Browse Other Related Research Reports from UnivDatos Market Insights

Enhanced water Market Report Coverage

Report Attribute

Details

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2027

Growth momentum

Accelerate at a CAGR of over 10%

Market size 2020

USD 8 billion

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Rest of World

Major contributing region

North America to Dominate the Global Enhanced Water Market

Key countries covered

United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, China, Japan, India, Australia, and South Korea

Companies profiled

Danone SA, Coca-Cola Co, PepsiCo Inc., Nestlé Waters, Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd, National Beverage Corp., FIJI Water Company LLC, Voss Water, Spadel, and Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd.

Report Scope

Market Trends, Drivers, and Restraints; Revenue Estimation and Forecast; Segmentation Analysis; Impact of COVID-19; Demand and Supply Side Analysis; Competitive Landscape; Company Profiling

Segments Covered

By Water Type; By Distribution Channel; By End User; By Region/Country

 

About UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI)

UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI) is a passionate market research firm and a subsidiary of Universal Data Solutions. We believe in delivering insights through Market Intelligence Reports, Customized Business Research, and Primary Research. Our research studies are spread across topics across the world, we cover markets in over 100 countries using smart research techniques and agile methodologies. We offer in-depth studies, detailed analysis, and customized reports that help shape winning business strategies for our clients.

Contact

UnivDatos Market Insights 
Ankita Gupta
Director Operations
Ph: +91-7838604911
Email: Ankita.gupta@univdatos.com  
Website: https://univdatos.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1225049/UnivDatos_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enhanced-water-market-is-expected-to-display-a-steady-growth-of-10-due-to-the-rising-importance-of-hydration-drinks-among-consumers--univdatos-market-insights-301650829.html

SOURCE UnivDatos Market Insights Pvt. Ltd.

