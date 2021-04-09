U.S. markets open in 8 hours 46 minutes

Enhancement Center Hires Five New Therapists, Opens New Rio Rancho Location

·2 min read

The EC Team Adds to Their Numbers and Increases Mental Health Offerings Throughout the Pandemic

ALBUQUERQUE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / April 8, 2021 / Throughout the pandemic, and even before, prioritizing mental health care has been on the rise. And since 2002, The Enhancement Center has supported people with their mental healthcare needs in Albuquerque, Rio Rancho, and Corrales. The founder, Jim Shotwell, has grown their team of licensed therapists to over 30 practitioners in addition to office staff. And in the first quarter of 2021, this growth has continued with five new therapists and an expansion to a new office in Rio Rancho.


To learn more about The Enhancement Center, visit http://ecmentalhealth.com/.

Shotwell learned early on in his career in counseling that there were a lot of behind-the-scenes tasks that could be overwhelming for those who wanted to focus on providing services and not medical billing and running a business.

"My goal shifted to-how can we do this back-office stuff and let the therapists do what they do best? We built an entity that actually is able to do things an individual can't do on their own. A group can accomplish more."

The model has worked excellently, and the Enhancement Center has continued to attract compassionate, skilled therapists with various specialties and methodologies. The five new therapists to join the team in 2021 are Kevin Mancini, LMFT, Victoria Cain, LCSW, Cory Luby, LMHC, Patricia DeHoyos, LCSW, and Vanessa Braught, LPCC. Between the new therapists, their specialties and methods include EMDR, grief and loss, couples therapy, CBT, attachment issues, support for people with developmental disabilities, and domestic violence.

With their new space in Rio Rancho, The Enhancement Center will be able to provide rooms for more therapists and have an updated look. Shotwell explained,

"It is specifically designed for providing a private, quiet, secure space for psychotherapy in the busy community on the southern end of Rio Rancho, near Corrales and Albuquerque."

In addition, The Enhancement Center is no longer renting a Rio Rancho space but will own this new office suite.

About The Enhancement Center
The Enhancement Center is a group of over 30 mental health providers offering proven, compassionate therapy in Albuquerque, Rio Rancho, and Corrales. Their therapists are all licensed and specialize in various methodologies and presenting problems.

Media Contact
Jim Shotwell
jim.shotwell@enhancement-center.com
(505) 228-8536
3901 Georgia St. NE, Ste A4
Albuquerque, NM

SOURCE: Enhancement Center



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/639632/Enhancement-Center-Hires-Five-New-Therapists-Opens-New-Rio-Rancho-Location

