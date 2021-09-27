U.S. markets close in 6 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,442.29
    -13.19 (-0.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,014.39
    +216.39 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,889.88
    -157.82 (-1.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,258.08
    +10.01 (+0.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.53
    +1.55 (+2.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,752.20
    +0.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    22.62
    +0.20 (+0.87%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1700
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4940
    +0.0340 (+2.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3701
    +0.0021 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.8700
    +0.1850 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,474.91
    +259.74 (+0.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,082.29
    -19.23 (-1.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,052.89
    +1.41 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,240.06
    -8.75 (-0.03%)
     

New Enhancements to March Networks' Retail Solution Use AI and Cloud Technology to Improve Customer Service, Operations, and Profitability

·3 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - March Networks®, a global video surveillance and video-based business intelligence leader, is pleased to announce several innovative enhancements to its retail solution that use AI and cloud technology to help quick-service restaurants (QSRs) and other retailers cut losses from theft, improve customer service, and drive profitability.

March Networks Searchlight for Retail combines video surveillance with point-of-sale (POS) transaction data and business analytics for exception-based reporting and faster loss prevention investigation times. It also offers valuable information on customer service, operations, and business performance with intelligent easy-to-read dashboards. (CNW Group/MARCH NETWORKS CORPORATION)
March Networks Searchlight for Retail combines video surveillance with point-of-sale (POS) transaction data and business analytics for exception-based reporting and faster loss prevention investigation times. It also offers valuable information on customer service, operations, and business performance with intelligent easy-to-read dashboards. (CNW Group/MARCH NETWORKS CORPORATION)

With mobile and online ordering more popular than ever due to the pandemic, streamlining curbside delivery is a top priority for retailers. With this in mind, March Networks has introduced a new mobile order pick-up solution for retailers and QSRs that alerts operators in real-time to customers arriving for curbside pick-up. The solution uses a highly accurate, AI-powered analytic, available in March Networks' ME6 Series IP Cameras, to detect vehicles arriving for pick-up. Retailers can receive an email or text message alert about each vehicle's arrival, and also capture recorded video of every curbside delivery for future review and investigation.

When paired with March Networks' Searchlight™ for Retail software, the solution allows businesses to also capture data analytics on curbside deliveries. QSRs, for example, can track the number of mobile deliveries at different times throughout the day and on different days to analyze trends and help improve speed of service. Big box retailers and grocers, meanwhile, can use Searchlight to oversee all of their curbside deliveries, investigate any disputes, and uncover trends, which can help improve service.

Searchlight, available as a cloud service, combines video surveillance with point-of-sale (POS) transaction data and business analytics for exception-based reporting and faster loss prevention investigation times. It also offers valuable information on customer service, operations, and business performance with intelligent easy-to-read dashboards.

Retailers can now easily and conveniently access Searchlight data on their smartphone or tablet with the March Networks Command™ Mobile Plus app. Using the app, retailers can see POS transaction data paired with surveillance video, investigate security alerts, and review thumbnail images from each of their cameras.

"By offering this innovative cloud-based suite of tools, March Networks is using AI to help solve the problems retailers and QSRs face on a daily basis," said Net Payne, March Networks Chief Sales & Marketing Officer. "This new curbside solution helps retailers adapt to changing consumer demands and use video to improve the customer experience and gather new insights about a rapidly growing segment of their business."

March Networks will showcase these new additions to its portfolio at the Global Security Exchange (GSX) tradeshow, booth 1708, in Orlando, Florida, from September 27-29.

About March Networks
March Networks® helps organizations transform video into business intelligence through the integration of surveillance video, analytics, and data from business systems and IoT devices. Companies worldwide use our software solutions to improve efficiency and compliance, reduce losses and risk, enhance customer service and compete more successfully. With deep roots in video security and networking, March Networks is also recognized as the leader in scalable, enterprise-class video management and hosted services. We are proud to work with many of the world's largest financial institutions, retail brands, cannabis operators and transit authorities, and to deliver our software and systems through an extensive distribution and partner network in more than 70 countries. Founded in 2000, March Networks is headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. For more information, please visit marchnetworks.com. March Networks and the March Networks logo are trademarks of March Networks Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

To keep up with March Networks news and updates, subscribe to its Intelligent IP Video Blog and stay connected by following March Networks on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

March Networks helps organizations transform video into business intelligence through the integration of surveillance video, analytics, and data from business systems and IoT devices. (CNW Group/MARCH NETWORKS CORPORATION)
March Networks helps organizations transform video into business intelligence through the integration of surveillance video, analytics, and data from business systems and IoT devices. (CNW Group/MARCH NETWORKS CORPORATION)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-enhancements-to-march-networks-retail-solution-use-ai-and-cloud-technology-to-improve-customer-service-operations-and-profitability-301385590.html

SOURCE MARCH NETWORKS CORPORATION

Recommended Stories

  • Apple's new iPhone to take longer to reach customers - analysts

    Apple Inc's customers will have to wait for a few more weeks to lay their hands on the new iPhone 13 as supply chain delays and strong demand lead to one of the longest waiting times for the phone in recent years, analysts said. The delivery time for Apple's iPhones after a new launch is watched by analysts as one of the measures to gauge demand for the flagship phone's newest model. Analysts at J.P.Morgan and Credit Suisse said customers across the world who had pre-ordered the new models online would have to wait more than four weeks for the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max and about 2 weeks for the base iPhone 13.

  • iPhone 14 to bring ‘complete redesign’, report claims

    The next iPhone will bring the first complete redesign to the line-up in years, according to a new report. The iPhone 13 has only been in shops for less than a week, but rumours are already beginning about what form its successor will take. The new line-up will include “new entry-level and Pro models and a complete redesign”, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who has a strong track record of detailing Apple products before they are announced to the public.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: Software Companies Make AI Acquisitions

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Bitcoin and Ethereum – Weekly Technical Analysis – September 27th, 2021

    It’s been a bullish start to the week. Steering clear of the week’s pivot levels would support a recovery of last week’s losses and more…

  • China roundup: Meng Wanzhou's release and Huawei's future

    Hello and welcome back to TechCrunch’s China roundup, a digest of recent events shaping the Chinese tech landscape and what they mean to people in the rest of the world. On Friday, Huawei's chief financial executive Meng Wanzhou was released from house arrest in Vancouver after reaching a breakthrough deal with the U.S. Justice Department. Chinese startups that announced major funding rounds this week include Momenta, a Daimler-backed autonomous driving startup, Nreal, an augmented reality company, and Hai Robotics, a warehouse robotics maker.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – September 27th, 2021

    After a mixed day for the majors on Sunday, avoiding the day’s pivot levels would be key to supporting a bullish start to the week.

  • Telefonica to migrate systems onto cloud in deal with Oracle

    Spain's Telefonica signed a multi-year deal with cloud-service provider Oracle to migrate most of its database systems to the cloud, the firms said on Monday, in preparation for the use of 5G and the Internet of Things. The telecoms operator, which already uses Oracle data systems, will transfer them to a fully cloud-based platform supporting its internal and commercial operations, including business intelligence services and billing, revenue and customer management products. The new platform will be operated by Oracle in Telefonica's own datacentres to keep costs down, ensure security and comply with European data laws, the joint statement said.

  • Cardano 2021 Summit Set to Wow Crypto Fans

    Upcoming Cardano Summit excites fans with announcements of virtual worlds, limited edition NFTs, and exciting new partnerships.

  • China’s Tech Tycoons Pledge Allegiance to Xi’s Vision

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s embattled tech tycoons lined-up to pledge their support for President Xi Jinping’s “common prosperity” policy and market-roiling regulatory onslaught on the digital sector, at the country’s annual internet conference. Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconvention

  • EOS, Stellar’s Lumen, and Tron’s TRX – Daily Analysis – September 27th, 2021

    After a bearish end to the week on Sunday, the majors would need to revisit Sunday’s highs to avoid another day in the red.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – September 27th, 2021

    After a bearish week for the majors, Bitcoin would need to move back through to $43,500 levels to support a bullish start to the week.

  • Hackers using 'zero-click' attacks to hold your phone hostage

    Hackers are using new software that can infect your iPhone, even if you don't download anything - and even if you don't click on a link.

  • iPhone Assembler Starts Energy-Saving Measures in China

    (Bloomberg) -- iPhone assembly operations in China are beginning to reduce their energy consumption because of a sudden power crunch in the country, which has triggered government-imposed curbs on a range of businesses.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignPegatron Corp

  • Cisco Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Leading the Network Firewall Market with its Differentiated Vision

    Based on its recent analysis of the global network firewall market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Cisco with its 2021 Global Market Leadership Award. Cisco's execution upon its strategic vision for enhancing enterprises' multicloud security posture, delivering Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) capability, and advising on Zero Trust makes it a leading digital transformation partner. Its robust Secure Firewall, with on-premises and continually evolving virtual and containerized capabilities, integra

  • Anker's one-day sale knocks up to 45 percent off portable batteries and chargers

    A bunch of Anker charging devices have been discounted today only at Amazon.

  • The Morning After: Already hyping the iPhone 14

    Researchers have found six "dead" galaxies, the new iPad Mini's jelly scrolling problem, and Samsung's plan to build a silicon brain.

  • Video chat BlueJeans aims to bring virtual watercooler talk to remote workers

    Companies are struggling to recreate the serendipity of office interactions as many teams continue to work remotely due to the pandemic, but they could soon have a new option to try close the gap. Verizon Communications Inc's video chat app BlueJeans announced on Monday that it will begin testing a feature called Spaces, or virtual rooms where people as 3D cartoonish avatars can hang out, overhear conversations and join them. Rivals, including Zoom Video Communications Inc and Microsoft Corp, also have been developing features to foster spontaneous conversation in their chat tools.

  • Signal, the encrypted messaging app, is currently down for many users (Update: it's back)

    Update 2: Signal is now back up for "99% of users," according to its Twitter account. Update: In a tweet, Signal said the disruption is due to a hosting outage. Signal is currently down, due to a hosting outage affecting parts of our service.

  • China's Xiaomi hires expert over Lithuania censorship claim

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China's Xiaomi Corp said on Monday it was engaging a third-party expert to assess allegations by Lithuania that its smartphones carry built-in censorship capabilities. Lithuania's Defence Ministry last week urged consumers to throw away Chinese phones after a report by its National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) alleging that Xiaomi phones have built-in censorship capabilities. The dispute has blown up against a backdrop of souring relations with China, which demanded in August that Lithuania withdraw its ambassador in Beijing and said it would recall its envoy to Vilnius after Taiwan said that its mission there would be called the Taiwanese Representative Office.

  • How to upgrade from Windows 10 to Windows 11 for free right now

    Microsoft finally confirmed the existence of Windows 11 during an event in June. This followed months of leaks and speculation from every corner of the internet. A few months later, Microsoft announced that Windows 11 would officially roll out to the public on October 5th. But you don’t have to wait that long to get … The post How to upgrade from Windows 10 to Windows 11 for free right now appeared first on BGR.