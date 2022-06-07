U.S. markets close in 1 hour 15 minutes

Enhancements to the super visa program for parents and grandparents will help reunite families more easily and for longer

·3 min read

OTTAWA, ON,  June 7, 2022 /CNW/ - As we work to recover from the pandemic, the Government of Canada continues to prioritize family reunification so that we can attract, retain and integrate immigrants who contribute to the success of our country.

Today, the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, announced enhancements to Canada's super visa program. These enhancements will make it easier for Canadians to reunite with their parents and grandparents in Canada and will allow super visa holders to stay for a longer period of time. These changes, which come into force on July 4, 2022, will

  • increase the length of stay for super visa holders to 5 years per entry into Canada

  • allow the Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship to designate international medical insurance companies to provide coverage to super visa applicants in the future

Since 2011, Canadian citizens and permanent residents have been able to reunite with their parents and grandparents in Canada for extended periods of time through Canada's super visa program. This multiple-entry visa, which is valid for up to 10 years, has allowed parents and grandparents to remain in Canada for 2 years at a time. This makes the super visa more beneficial than a regular multiple-entry visitor visa, under which the length of stay is usually 6 months or less.

By making the super visa more accessible, we'll continue to uphold our commitment to keeping families together.

Quotes  

"Families are at the heart of Canadian society. The enhancements to the super visa program allow family members to reunite for longer in Canada, which helps everyday Canadian citizens and permanent residents succeed and contribute to society, while affording their parents and grandparents invaluable opportunities to spend time with their family in Canada."

– The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

"Reuniting families is a priority for our Government and contributes to our success and strength as a country—particularly, as we work to recover from the pandemic and reconnect with our loved ones. I want to thank the Canada Border Services Agency employees who are working with partners to help unite Canadian citizens and permanent residents with their families, while keeping our borders safe and secure."

– The Honourable Marco E. L. Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety

Quick facts

  • For over a decade, the super visa has remained a popular and accessible option for Canadian citizens and permanent residents to reunite with their parents and grandparents in Canada. Each year, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada issues approximately 17,000 super visas.

  • To adequately support super visa holders while in Canada, their host child or grandchild must meet minimum income requirements.

  • In addition, parents and grandparents applying for a super visa must have a medical examination and provide proof of private health insurance from an approved insurance provider. This is so super visa holders can receive emergency health care while they are in Canada, while ensuring that the cost of those services does not fall upon Canadian taxpayers.

Associated links

SOURCE Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada

