/C O R R E C T I O N -- Enigma Securities/

3 min read

In the news release, Enigma Securities Advances Digital Asset FinTech with Release of 'Front-to-Back Crypto Hub' for Institutions, issued June 22, 2022 by Enigma Securities over PR Newswire, we are advised by a representative for the company that there have been updates to the content of the press release. The complete, corrected release follows:

Enigma Securities Advances Digital Asset FinTech with Release of 'Front-to-Back Crypto Hub' for Institutions

Enigma X sets the global firm up for cross-border, expansive long-term growth as the digital asset market evolves

NEW YORK, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enigma Securities ("Enigma"), a comprehensive financial services firm for digital assets liquidity and advisory, today announced the release of Enigma X, its front-to-back crypto hub for institutions. Enigma X enables crypto services, including currency spot trading, borrowing and lending, news and market research tracking and derivatives monitoring and clearing.

Ian Epstein, CEO of Enigma Securities and Global Head of Digital Assets at Makor Group, said, "We have taken traditional investment infrastructure and built it specifically for digital assets. With Enigma X we are able to insert new products and services that address the latest in digital assets and the ever-changing market landscape. The hub further solidifies our commitment to providing everything our clients need to interact with and maximize opportunities across the digital landscape."

The firm said the launch of Enigma X reinforces the company's commitment to reliability, security and quality, and fosters a long-term horizon for crypto investing. Enigma Securities is a part of the larger international brokerage firm Makor Group.

For more information on Enigma and to learn more about Enigma X, visit enigma-securities.io.

About Enigma Securities

Enigma Securities is a leading, regulated digital asset liquidity provider owned by Makor Capital, an FCA-regulated brokerage firm with a 10-year track record of excellence. Leveraging technology infrastructure built to compete on Wall Street, Enigma has rapidly become one of the most competitive participants in the digital asset market with its proprietary trading platform. The firm's dedicated team of research analysts provide exclusive insights into the evolving digital asset industry through periodic reports on regulatory developments and quantitative analysis, to advancements in blockchain technology. For more information on Enigma, visit enigma-securities.io, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Makor Group

The Makor Group ("Makor") is an international brokerage and investment banking firm established in March 2011 by Michael Halimi and Avi Bouhadana, two ex-senior managers at Cantor Fitzgerald Europe. Makor is authorized and regulated by FCA and its core business is to provide financial securities research and execution to institutional investors across a spectrum of products, including cash equities, fixed income derivatives, FX and digital assets. With offices in New York, Dallas, London, Paris, Geneva, Gibraltar, Monaco, Tel Aviv, Singapore and Melbourne, and over 200 group employees, Makor offers its clients 24-hour global trading providing a single point of contact for more than 90 execution venues in cash equities only. The firm also includes Oscar Gruss & Son, Inc. brokerage and cryptocurrency arm, Enigma Securities. In June 2021, Makor acquired Churchill Capital brokerage business which expanded its offering in New York and London and added offices in Monaco, Melbourne and Singapore. Makor recently expanded into investment banking, advising on origination and execution of M&A and capital markets transactions. Makor provides its clients with innovative trading ideas specializing in risk arbitrage, special situations, relative value and event-driven opportunities for clients and regularly ranks in the top three of buy-side research surveys. For more information on Makor, visit makor-group.com, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contact
Elle Welch, 423-605-5553
Senior Account Executive, IDPR
339157@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enigma-securities-advances-digital-asset-fintech-with-release-of-front-to-back-crypto-hub-for-institutions-301572763.html

SOURCE Enigma Securities

