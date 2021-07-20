Enjin Joins United Nations Global Compact to Drive NFT Sustainability
BeInCrypto –
The United Nations has accepted Enjin (ENJ) as the first non-fungible token (NFT) platform as a participant in its Global Compact.
Acquiring membership in the UN Global Compact requires demonstrating a rigorous commitment to sustainability and equality. It requires adherence to the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact. These offer guidance in the areas of human rights, environment, and labor.
