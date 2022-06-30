U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,785.38
    -33.45 (-0.88%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,775.43
    -253.88 (-0.82%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,028.74
    -149.16 (-1.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,707.99
    -11.38 (-0.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.98
    +0.22 (+0.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.00
    -1.30 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    20.16
    -0.13 (-0.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0483
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9720
    -0.1210 (-3.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2159
    -0.0016 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.8100
    +0.0820 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,975.32
    -1,126.36 (-5.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    404.82
    -26.65 (-6.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,169.28
    -143.04 (-1.96%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,393.04
    -411.56 (-1.54%)
     

Enjoy Life Natural Brands, LLC Conducts Nationwide Voluntary Recall of Select Bakery Products Due to Potential Presence of Foreign Material

Mondelez International, Inc.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • MDLZ

CHICAGO, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enjoy Life Natural Brands LLC announced today a voluntary recall, out of an abundance of caution, of a limited quantity of a select list of baked snacks products due to the potential presence of hard plastic pieces. The company became aware of this issue as a result of internal quality assurance surveillance.

This recall is limited exclusively to the Enjoy Life products and Best By Dates listed in the grid below which are sold in retail stores and online in the United States and Canada. No other Enjoy Life Foods products are affected by this voluntary recall.

The products being recalled are available at: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c4abd216-e3d9-49aa-94ca-0ca0199f2721

There have been no reports of injury or illness received by Enjoy Life Foods to date related to these products.

Consumers who have this product should not eat it and should discard any product they may have but should keep any available packaging and contact the company at 1-855-543-5335, 24 hours a day to get more information about the recall and how to receive a refund. Consumer Relations specialists are available Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST.

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

Contact:
Laurie Guzzinati
847-943-5678
news@mdlz.com


