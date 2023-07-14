Get out and enjoy: Plenty of U-picks offer flowers, fruits, vegetables and more

You’d be hard pressed to come up with another activity that’s more family friendly and inexpensive than taking advantage of the enormous number of U-pick operations throughout the Michiana region.

Thanks to the moderating effects of Lake Michigan, the area has an abundance of smaller farms where the public can pick everything from fresh flowers and lavender to pretty much every type of fruit that can be grown outside of the tropics.

Though strawberries and sweet cherries already have run their course for the season, there still are some tart cherries available and we’re just into blueberries, raspberries, apricots, peaches and plums to name a few.

Want lavender or fresh cut flowers? You can find those at Rows & Rows Lavender Farm at 59998 Tamarack Road, North Liberty, Field to Vase U-Pick Flowers or Thistleberry Farm in South Bend to name a few.

Fresh flowers and lavender can be picked at Rows & Rows Lavender Farm near North Liberty.

“We get families, kids and older adults,” says Kathy Fogle, who only started Rows & Rows with her husband four years ago as a way to share the beauty of their property, connect with people and keep them busy in their retirement.

“We give people something that they’re not going to find anywhere else,” Fogle says. “I want people to enjoy what we have.”

Through the end of August, Rows & Rows is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays through Mondays, but Fogle is looking for opportunities to extend her season by offering the garden area as a backdrop for weddings, anniversaries, reunions and other special events.

At Rows & Rows, a large batch of cut lavender sells for $15 and a big vase of cut flowers goes for $8, and like most U-pick operators, there are already harvested options and gifts for those who might not have the time or the inclination to venture out into the field or orchard.

Rows & Rows Lavender Farm offers fresh cut flowers and lavender. It also has pre-cut offerings and other gifts.

U-pick businesses are family-friendly places where picnicking is generally allowed and even encouraged as part of the overall experience. That’s what gets multiple generations of families returning to the same orchards and farms each year.

It’s an annual tradition for Deb Mast to visit the Blueberry Ranch at 54743 Buckeye Road in eastern St. Joseph County even though it’s about an hour from her home in Kimmell, Ind. “I’ve been coming here with family since I was a little kid,” she says.

Deb Mast of Kimmell, Ind., has been visiting the Blueberry Ranch in St. Joseph County since she was a youngster.

Though she was picking solo on Thursday, Mast still planned to pick at least four buckets of berries to take home.

And after the recent rains, the berries are plump and plentiful.

U-pick operations offer an inexpensive outing for people of all ages.

“This year’s crop is excellent,” says John Nelson, owner of the Blueberry Ranch. “We had a mild winter and great pollination.”

Open seven days a week at 7 a.m., Nelson expects picking to continue through mid-August, though boxes of frozen blueberries are typically available throughout the year for those who can’t make it out for picking their own.

“We have generational customers,” says Nelson, who has seen families grow up during 47 years at the helm of the farm but is now looking for a successor to continue the blueberry tradition. "And we have people coming here from Ohio, Illinois, Wisconsin and even Kentucky,"

Pickers showed up early Thursday at the Blueberry Ranch.

Overall, visitors to the region’s U-pick farms will find strong crops this year, says Mike Reinke, a Michigan State University extension specialist. “So far, it’s one of the healthiest crops we’ve had in the region in several years,” he says.

Though some wholesale crops were impacted by the lack of rain early this summer, most fruit and vegetable crops that are typically available on U-pick farms are looking good, Reinke says, calling problems “relatively small and sporadic.”

These are some of the items available at the Blueberry Ranch in eastern St. Joseph County. Most U-pick operations offer a selection of pre-picked and unique food items.

Besides fruits and flowers, there are also U-pick operations that also offer vegetables, Reinke says, adding that people who live here are fortunate to have so many options from mid-May through October, when apples and pumpkins are available.

"You can't grow peaches everywhere," he says. "Here we have the knowledge, the land, the climate and the history."

Apples are just some of the fruits that are available at Lehman's Orchards in Niles.

And U-picks are enjoying a resurgence in interest.

"People go for different reasons," Reinke says. "Some parents or grandparents will take kids because it's a family tradition. At the same time, there's also growing interest in reconnecting with the food we eat and watching it grow."

And since the pandemic, many people have rediscovered the enjoyment in visiting a farm or orchard. "They see it as a safe, low-pressure outing for family and friends."

So take advantage of what surrounds us in Michiana when it comes to fresh flowers and produce. Either search U-pick farms nearby or visit these two handy guides: Michigan Farm Fun or Indiana Grown.

