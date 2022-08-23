U.S. markets closed

Enjoy special one-day Templestay at a mountain temple, often called "museum without roof"

·2 min read

SEOUL, South Korea and NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Templestay started to allow international visitors to experience the traditional culture of Korea. More than 6 million people have participated in the program for 20 years, of which more than 650,000 were non-Koreans. It is noteworthy that the nationalities of international participants totaled 205, more than those of UN member states. It shows how much interest foreigners have in Templestay.

What makes all these people from many different countries come to join the program? A survey conducted in 2021 by the Cultural Corps of Korean Buddhism indicated that the number one motivation for participation was "interest in Korean traditional culture." Enjoying Templestay, visitors can experience a monk's daily routine at a mountain temple where the 1,700-year history and culture of Korean Buddhism are still alive. It is an excellent way to feel Korean Buddhism and traditional culture.

If visitors want a more memorable experience, Templestay in a "Sansa," or Buddhist Mountain monastery, is recommended. It is a UNESCO World Heritage site recognized for its value in preserving the history and culture of Korean Buddhism. Among the seven temples on the list, visitors can stay at Tongdosa, Beopjusa, Magoksa, or Daeheungsa.

Tongdosa Temple
Tongdosa Temple

Besides, visitors can spend a day at a temple with various cultural heritages, including Haeinsa, the home of the Tripitaka Koreana in Janggyeong Panjeon, the UNESCO world heritage site; Bulguksa showing the essence of Korean Buddhist architecture, and Bongseonsa guarding the Gwangneung Forest registered as a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve.

Detailed information and reservation are on Templestay's English website (eng.templestay.com).

Meanwhile, the Cultural Corps of Korean Buddhism will host a promotion event for Templestay and Temple food in New York, the U.S., from August 27 to 28 at the Lincoln Center Atrium so that visitors can try the program before visiting Korea. They may get the information and consultation about Templestay there. The Temple food demonstration and tasting event by Monk Jeong Kwan, who received global attention for "Chef's Table" on Netflix, will also take place on both days. If you live in New York, visiting this event would be a great way to learn more about Templestay.

Event reservation homepage: https://kbcw.us/.

Monk Jeong Kwan and Baekyangsa
Monk Jeong Kwan and Baekyangsa

 

SOURCE Cultural Corps of Korean Buddhism

