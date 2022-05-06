Enlight Research analysis on financial results of INVL Technology for the 4th quarter of 2021: cybersecurity going strong

INVL Technology

The investment research firm Enlight Research has published an analysis of the financial results of the listed private equity fund INVL Technology for the 4th quarter of 2021. The report notes that NRD Companies and the Novian business area had a challenging 2021, while cybersecurity consulting and technology development company NRD CS posted a record year.

„The Cybersecurity business area increased 2021 Sales by 66% and EBIT by 145%, posting record Sales and EBIT. The 2021 Sales decline of EUR 1.5m, and EBIT decline of EUR 0.4m for NRD Companies and Novian was fully offset by Cybersecurity resulting in roughly unchanged Sales and EBIT in 2021“ – the report notes.

Enlight Research is an investment research firm which undertakes research commissioned by companies, seeking to provide high-quality analysis that investors can use to form their own investment decisions. The firm makes its reports available to all investors free of charge and encourages investors to read all types of research, commissioned and traditional, when considering an investment. Its senior analysts have at least 20 years’ experience writing research.

The Enlight Research analysis commissioned by INVL Technology does not constitute investment research. The report was prepared for informational purposes and cannot be considered an offer to buy or sell shares. The responsibility for such a decision lies with the investor.

