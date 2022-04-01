U.S. markets open in 5 hours 19 minutes

“Enlight Research” initiate coverage on AB “Novaturas”

AB Novaturas
·1 min read
AB Novaturas
AB Novaturas

AB “Novaturas” announces that “Enlight Research” an investment research company providing high quality analysis to private and institutional investors, has added “Novaturas” group to its list of researched companies and initiated equity research coverage. The research provides insights on the company's business prospects, their evaluation and forecasts. The research is available on “Enlight Research” (link) and “Novaturas” group (link) websites.

"Enlight Research” has commissioned equity research coverage on “Novaturas”group. In addition to this research, we are planning “Enlight Research” to conduct such research at least once a year. I believe that these publicly available research will bring even more transparency in our communication with existing and potential investors about our activities, results, and future plans”, says Vitalij Rakovski, head of “Novaturas” group.

"We are excited that “Novaturas” joins the “Enlight Research” platform and look forward to communicating their story from investment perspective. The research has shown that the prospects for the tour operator are improving but there are also challenges within e.g., digitalization. We look forward to following “Novaturas” journey”, says Mattias Wallander, founder of “Enlight Research”.

Disclaimer:

“Enlight Research” initiated research is prepared based on publicly available information and for information purposes only and cannot be considered as a recommendation to buy or sell the company's shares. The responsibility for investment decisions lies within the investors. The research is prepared on behalf of “Novaturas” group.

About “Novaturas” group

AB “Novaturas” Group is the largest tour operator in the Baltic States, offering summer and winter package holidays in more than 30 destinations worldwide and more than 100 sightseeing routes. In 2019, the group served more than 293 thousand customers.

Head of Finance
Giedrius Ribakovas
giedrius.ribakovas@novaturas.lt,
+370 616 79601


