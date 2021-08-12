U.S. markets close in 3 hours 46 minutes

Enlightened Launches Sugar-free Chocolate Syrup

·2 min read

Low-carb and low-calorie offering now available on Amazon and at select retailers

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enlightened, the feel-good dessert brand known for creating impossibly indulgent low-sugar treats, introduces its newest drip, Sugar-free Chocolate Syrup.

Enlightened&#x002019;s Sugar-Free Chocolate Syrup is available now on Amazon and will be rolling out in Whole Foods, Sprouts, Pavilions, Albertsons, Fresh Thyme and many others in the coming months.
Enlightened's chocolate syrup is a low-carb take on nostalgic chocolate syrup but with none of the sugar.

Enlightened's chocolate syrup is a low-carb take on nostalgic chocolate syrup but with none of the sugar.

Enlightened's syrup is a low-carb take on nostalgic chocolate syrup but with none of the sugar. Each serving contains just 1g of net carbs, while traditional chocolate syrup can contain up to 12g of net carbs and 10g of sugar.

"You can't have a classic ice cream sundae without a little chocolate syrup on top," Enlightened CEO and founder Michael Shoretz said. "We're thrilled to offer a zero-sugar option that doesn't compromise on taste or texture, two aspects that are so important when it comes to chocolate syrup. Now, we have everything you need to build an ideal ice cream sundae--a cone, a scoop of creamy ice cream, a handful of dough bites and a drizzle of syrup--with way less sugar."

Thick and rich, sweet and satisfying, Enlightened's sugar-free chocolate syrup is a welcome addition to a rapidly expanding offering of impossibly indulgent desserts. The brand took its first step beyond the frozen aisle earlier this year with Sugar-free Cones. In addition to its wide array of iconic ice cream pints and bars, the brand portfolio includes snackable cookie dough bites, keto-friendly cheesecakes and adaptogen-infused fruit bars.



About Enlightened
Enlightened is the first and largest brand within Beyond Better Foods, a New York City-based company founded by Forbes Under 30 alum Michael Shoretz in 2012. A pioneer in the frozen dessert category, Enlightened was one of the first low-sugar light ice creams on the market. The brand is widely distributed in US retailers, such as Sprouts Farmers Market, Whole Foods, Kroger, Shoprite, Publix, Walmart and Target. Enlightened is recognized for producing innovative feel-good frozen desserts, including its dairy-free and vegan line introduced in 2018 and the Keto Collection in 2019. Enlightened expanded into new categories in 2020 with collections of Fruit Infusions, keto-friendly Cheesecakes and snackable Dough Bites. Shoretz founded Beyond Better Foods from inspiration from his personal training clients' desire for healthy alternatives to their favorite sweet, salty, spicy and savory treats. Beyond Better Foods now includes Enlightened, Bada Bean Bada Boom and Cloud10.

For more information on Enlightened, visit eatenlightened.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Enlightened Ice Cream)
(PRNewsfoto/Enlightened Ice Cream)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enlightened-launches-sugar-free-chocolate-syrup-301354500.html

SOURCE Enlightened Ice Cream

