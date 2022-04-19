U.S. markets closed

EnLink Midstream Declares Quarterly Distribution and Schedules Call to Discuss First Quarter 2022 Earnings

·2 min read
  • ENLC

DALLAS, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE: ENLC) (EnLink) today announced a quarterly distribution for the first quarter of 2022 and announced it will host a webcast and conference call on Wednesday, May 4, at 8 a.m. Central time to discuss its first quarter 2022 earnings.

EnLink Midstream Logo (PRNewsFoto/EnLink Midstream)
EnLink Midstream Logo (PRNewsFoto/EnLink Midstream)

First Quarter Distribution Declaration
EnLink's Board of Directors declared a cash distribution of $0.1125 per common unit for the first quarter of 2022, which is unchanged from the fourth quarter 2021 distribution. The first quarter 2022 cash distribution will be paid on May 13, 2022, to unitholders of record on April 29, 2022.

First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call Details
EnLink will host a webcast and conference call on Wednesday, May 4, at 8 a.m. Central time to discuss first quarter 2022 earnings. The dial-in number for the call is1-855-656-0924. Callers outside the United States should dial1-412-542-4172. Participants can also register for the webcast and conference call by navigating to https://dpregister.com/sreg/10164645/f20209667a, where they will receive dial-in information upon completion of registration. Interested parties can access an archived replay of the webcast and conference call on the Investors page of EnLink's website at www.EnLink.com.

EnLink's quarterly report and earnings press release will be posted on the Investors page of EnLink's website at www.EnLink.com after market close on Tuesday, May 3.

All dates and times are subject to change. Any timing updates, along with participation instructions for the webcasts and conference calls, will be provided via press release prior to the event.

About EnLink Midstream
EnLink Midstream reliably operates a differentiated midstream platform that is built for long-term, sustainable value creation. EnLink's best-in-class services span the midstream value chain, providing natural gas, crude oil, condensate, NGL capabilities, and carbon capture, transportation, and sequestration. Our purposely built, integrated asset platforms are in premier production basins and core demand centers, including the Permian Basin, Oklahoma, North Texas, and the Gulf Coast. EnLink's strong financial foundation and commitment to execution excellence drive competitive returns and value for our employees, customers, and investors. Headquartered in Dallas, EnLink is publicly traded through EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE: ENLC). Visit www.EnLink.com to learn how EnLink connects energy to life.

Investor Relations: Brian Brungardt, Director of Investor Relations, 214-721-9353, brian.brungardt@enlink.com
Media Relations: Jill McMillan, Vice President of Strategic Relations & Public Affairs, 214-721-9271, jill.mcmillan@enlink.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enlink-midstream-declares-quarterly-distribution-and-schedules-call-to-discuss-first-quarter-2022-earnings-301528494.html

SOURCE EnLink Midstream, LLC

