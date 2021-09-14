U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,443.05
    -25.68 (-0.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,577.57
    -292.06 (-0.84%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,037.76
    -67.82 (-0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,209.98
    -30.80 (-1.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.77
    +0.32 (+0.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.50
    +12.10 (+0.67%)
     

  • Silver

    23.88
    +0.08 (+0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1809
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2770
    -0.0470 (-3.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3809
    -0.0028 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6890
    -0.3060 (-0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,601.33
    +1,583.80 (+3.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,190.88
    +32.14 (+2.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,034.06
    -34.37 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,670.10
    +222.73 (+0.73%)
     

EnLink Midstream Donates Propane to Louisianans Impacted by Hurricane Ida

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

50,000 gallons of propane given to local residents to power generators, help cook food during extended outages

DALLAS, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE: ENLC) (EnLink) today announced that it donated 50,000 gallons of propane to support residents of Southeast Louisiana experiencing extended power outages as a result of Hurricane Ida. EnLink is partnering with O'Nealgas, a full-service propane company that is delivering the propane directly to first responders and local residents, via onsite service trucks, and the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry Foundation (LABI) to ensure the propane is serving those in need.

EnLink partnered with O&#x002019;Nealgas and the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry Foundation to distribute 50,000 gallons of propane to support residents of Southeast Louisiana experiencing extended power outages as a result of Hurricane Ida. The EnLink donation is already making its way into the hands of Louisianans, as O&#x002019;Nealgas and LABI began delivering it last week to lines of eager residents.
EnLink partnered with O’Nealgas and the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry Foundation to distribute 50,000 gallons of propane to support residents of Southeast Louisiana experiencing extended power outages as a result of Hurricane Ida. The EnLink donation is already making its way into the hands of Louisianans, as O’Nealgas and LABI began delivering it last week to lines of eager residents.

"EnLink has a 60-plus-year history in the state of Louisiana, which has seen severe devastation in the wake of Hurricane Ida," EnLink Chairman and CEO Barry E. Davis said. "We want to assist our neighbors in this trying time and are thankful for the partnership of O'Nealgas. This propane normally would be sold into pipeline markets but now will go directly into the hands of people in need, helping run generators, cook food, and power on-the-ground response operations, while they await the return of electricity to their communities."

EnLink operates a large network of assets in Louisiana and along the Gulf Coast, including one of the largest gas transmission pipeline systems in Louisiana. O'Nealgas, which was founded in Louisiana, initially reached out to EnLink about obtaining a donation of propane to help residents. O'Nealgas and EnLink have had a strong working relationship for many years.

"When I approached EnLink about helping us get desperately needed propane to the hardest hit communities in south Louisiana, they agreed without hesitation," said Tom O'Neal, President of O'Nealgas. "The only surprise was the incredible generosity – donating 50,000 gallons of propane to the residents of those communities was an amazing, Texas-sized lifeline that literally helped people keep the lights on and feed their families."

The EnLink donation is already making its way into the hands of Louisianans, as O'Nealgas and LABI began delivering it last week to lines of eager residents.

"This is just another example of our members representing the best of Louisiana," said LABI President and CEO Stephen Waguespack. "The overwhelming generosity of these two companies will help families get back on their feet and on the road to recovery following Ida. It's what Louisianans do, and LABI is incredibly proud and honored to serve alongside them."

For more information on EnLink's commitment to local communities and overall sustainability efforts, visit http://sustainability.enlink.com.

About EnLink Midstream
EnLink Midstream reliably operates a differentiated midstream platform that is built for long-term, sustainable value creation. EnLink's best-in-class services span the midstream value chain, providing natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and NGL capabilities. Our purposely built, integrated asset platforms are in premier production basins and core demand centers, including the Permian Basin, Oklahoma, North Texas, and the Gulf Coast. EnLink's strong financial foundation and commitment to execution excellence drive competitive returns and value for our employees, customers, and investors. Headquartered in Dallas, EnLink is publicly traded through EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE: ENLC). Visit www.EnLink.com to learn how EnLink connects energy to life.

About O'Nealgas
In March of 1952 in his small hometown of Choudrant, LA, John A. O'Neal founded O'Neal Butane. Today as a full-service propane company, O'Nealgas, Inc. has a fleet of delivery and service trucks and nearly 70 employees in nine office locations, 22 parishes in Louisiana, and eight counties in Arkansas. For all of your gas needs, O'Nealgas has the experience, resources, products, and service specialists to get the job done. For more information, visit onealgas.com.

About LABI Foundation
LABI Foundation is a 501 (c)(3) organization dedicated to sponsoring and working with other nonprofits to aid communities and small businesses in their recovery from natural disasters. LABI Foundation also develops and co-sponsors events, such as policy-specific summits, to educate the citizens on policy issues impacting the state.

Investor Relations: Brian Brungardt, Director of Investor Relations, 214-721-9353, brian.brungardt@enlink.com
Media Relations: Jill McMillan, Vice President of Strategic Relations & Public Affairs, 214-721-9271, jill.mcmillan@enlink.com

EnLink Midstream Logo (PRNewsFoto/EnLink Midstream)
EnLink Midstream Logo (PRNewsFoto/EnLink Midstream)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enlink-midstream-donates-propane-to-louisianans-impacted-by-hurricane-ida-301376879.html

SOURCE EnLink Midstream, LLC

Recommended Stories

  • Chicago Mom Allegedly Shot 12-Year-Old Son Dead in Rage Over Missing Memory Card

    Chicago Police Department/Chicago Sun-TimesA Chicago mom fatally shot her 12-year-old son in the head on Saturday morning in a rage over a missing memory card, prosecutors allege.Fallon Harris, 37, was charged with first-degree murder after the death of her son, Kaden Ingram, at their South Chicago home. Kaden was found unresponsive on the kitchen floor with multiple bullet wounds to his head, and prosecutors alleged in court Sunday that Harris was caught on a home security system firing the sec

  • Man who stabbed ex-wife at ITE College Central in 2018 convicted of murder

    A man who had viciously stabbed his ex-wife in the carpark of the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) College Central in 2018 had been upset over the division of matrimonial assets, and over the woman’s alleged infidelity, the High Court heard on Tuesday (14 September).

  • UC San Diego student allegedly tapped into iPhones to steal crypto — and tried to blackmail one victim with naked photos

    Richard Yuan Li, 21, took over at least 40 people’s cell phones from his dorm room, prosecutors say.

  • Washington hiker vanished in 2019. Her recovery prompts questions about search and rescue

    Two years after Rachel Lakoduk went missing on a backpacking trip, a rogue group of searchers found her. But who helps families of other people missing in the wilderness?

  • Woman dies after dragged by BART train at Powell Station

    "It was pretty traumatic," said an East Bay resident who saw the person caught on the train, along with a man who was hysterical and said he was the victim's boyfriend. Warning - the scene in described in great detail.

  • Chile has a growing Muslim community – but few know about it

    Chilean Muslims reflect significant diversity. The Naqshbandi Haqqani Sufis, a global Sufi order that originated in Central Asia, are among them. John Albert, CC BYNora is a rare sight at the Universidad de Chile. Dressed in a long abaya, or Islamic robe, that covers all but her hands and face, her outfit distinguishes her from other students on campus. In between classes, she’ll often seek a quiet, sheltered space to lay out a small carpet and pray. If one were to ask Nora, as we did, about her

  • Judge declares mistrial in Backpage prostitution case where teenager claimed she was ‘raped for money’

    Six people, including the founders of the online classifieds business, were accused of facilitating prostitution and money laundering

  • Activision Blizzard’s Labor Woes Grow on Union Complaint to NLRB

    (Bloomberg) -- A union has filed a federal labor board complaint against Activision Blizzard Inc., opening a new front in the legal battle over workplace rights at the video game maker.The U.S. National Labor Relations Board complaint, filed by the Communications Workers of America, accuses Activision of violating federal labor law through coercive rules, actions and statements.“The employer has threatened employees that they cannot talk about or communicate about wages, hours and working condit

  • Philippines' Pacquiao sues influential evangelist over graft accusation

    Boxer Manny Pacquiao on Tuesday sued for libel an influential celebrity evangelist followed by millions of Filipinos, after he accused the eight-division world champion of embezzling funds intended for a $70 million sports complex. Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, a self-proclaimed "Owner of the Universe" and "Appointed Son of God", is a longtime friend and spiritual adviser of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, with whom Pacquiao has recently locked horns. The popular Pacquiao is considering running for president next year and has alleged corruption in Duterte's government and criticised his cosy relationship with China https://www.reuters.com/world/china/philippine-president-spars-with-pacquiao-over-south-china-sea-2021-06-09.

  • Condom ‘stealthing’ is a vile practice. California is right to ban it

    Twelve per cent of women have experienced stealthing – and 10% of men have perpetrated it. The law is finally catching up ‘A bill introduced by California Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia has passed both houses of the state’s legislature, and would make non-consensual condom removal a civil offense.’ Photograph: Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times/Rex/Shutterstock She told him a condom was “non-negotiable,” and that if he would rather not use one, she would leave. The young woman, identified as “Sara” i

  • Ola’s new factory will be run entirely by women

    While much of the assembly line is automated, women will fill a variety of technical roles, from production assistants to supervisors.

  • Wife Of Firefighter Who Mysteriously Died In Cancun Shares Why She Believes He May Have Been Murdered

    Jamie Snow says that on the first night of her anniversary vacation with her husband, Elijah, she woke up at 4 a.m. and her husband of 10 years was not in their hotel room. She says after searching the resort where they were staying in Cancun and being unable to find him, she alerted the hotel staff. Hours later, she says she was taken to a police station where she learned her husband had died. Authorities claim Elijah, a firefighter, got stuck in a small window and died of compressional asphyxiation. Jamie, however, says she believes her husband’s death wasn’t accidental – it was murder. In the video above from an exclusive interview with Dr. Phil airing Monday, the mom of two shares how she believes her husband may have been killed. On Monday’s episode, “Murder in Mexico? Exclusive: Firefighter's Wife Claims Husband's Death Was Not an Accident,” hear what Jamie claims happened when she asked the hotel to see video from their security cameras. Check local listings to see where you can tune in to the Season 20 premiere of Dr. Phil. WATCH: Woman Says After Husband’s Mysterious Death, She Photographed His Body: ‘The Worst Thing I’ve Ever Done’ TELL DR. PHIL YOUR STORY: Are you involved in a story making headlines?

  • Man shot and killed while riding his four-wheeler in Texas neighborhood, police say

    He then crashed his four-wheeler and jumped a fence before police found him.

  • Marxism underpins Black Lives Matter agenda

    You may not hear as much now about Black Lives Matter as you did in the fateful year of 2020, but rest assured, it is still deeply affecting key aspects of our lives today.

  • Illinois Subway employee in disbelief over suspension after disarming a would-be robber

    Araceli Sotelo, the Illinois Subway employee who disarmed and pistol-whipped a would-be robber with his own gun, has been suspended from her job.

  • Human remains found inside alligator suspected of Hurricane Ida attack

    Sheriff expresses sympathies with family of missing man, who was attacked last week

  • McDonald's Customer Killed by 'Freak Accident' in Drive-Thru Identified as Vancouver Father of 2

    Tony Eyles, 42, was "an amazing husband, father, friend and coworker," his loved ones wrote on a GoFundMe campaign created in his memory

  • How Much Is Gavin Newsom Worth Ahead of the California Gubernatorial Recall Election?

    Gavin Newsom took office as the 40th governor of the great state of California with plenty of fanfare in January 2019. The 53-year-old Democrat is facing a special election on Sept. 14 to determine...

  • Queens woman brutally mugged, bible stolen

    The NYPD says the man hit the woman in the face, dragged her to a parking pay station, and then grabbed her purse and her Bible.

  • New fencing in place near JFK/UMass station after man falls to his death from damaged stairs

    The 40-year-old victim, a husband and father of three, was a professor at Boston University.