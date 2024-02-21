Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,984.00
    -7.50 (-0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    38,599.00
    -43.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    17,558.25
    -49.00 (-0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,008.90
    -1.30 (-0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.27
    +0.09 (+0.12%)
     

  • Gold

    2,039.80
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Silver

    23.15
    +0.01 (+0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0818
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2750
    -0.0200 (-0.47%)
     

  • Vix

    15.42
    +0.71 (+4.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2631
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.9420
    +0.0160 (+0.01%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    52,052.25
    +403.94 (+0.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,719.21
    -9.29 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    38,188.85
    -174.76 (-0.46%)
     

EnLink Midstream (ENLC) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Zacks Equity Research
·3 min read

For the quarter ended December 2023, EnLink Midstream (ENLC) reported revenue of $1.86 billion, down 9.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.14, compared to $0.33 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.95% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.82 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.14, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how EnLink Midstream performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Gathering and Transportation - Permian: 1,943,500 MMBtu/d compared to the 1,946,532 MMBtu/d average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Processing - Permian: 1,769,100 MMBtu/d versus 1,745,269 MMBtu/d estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Crude Oil Handling - Permian: 186,700 BBL/D compared to the 178,178.3 BBL/D average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Gathering and Transportation - Louisiana: 2,474,700 MMBtu/D compared to the 2,659,194 MMBtu/D average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Crude Oil Handling - Louisiana: 6,500 BBL/D versus the two-analyst average estimate of 18,010.57 BBL/D.

  • Processing - North Texas: 725,200 MMBtu/d versus 714,701.3 MMBtu/d estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Gathering and Transportation - Oklahoma: 1,228,100 MMBtu/d versus 1,216,356 MMBtu/d estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Processing - Oklahoma: 1,180,800 MMBtu/d versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1,199,579 MMBtu/d.

  • Crude Oil Handling - Oklahoma: 25,300 BBL/D versus the two-analyst average estimate of 25,604.79 BBL/D.

  • Gathering and Transportation - North Texas: 1,544,800 MMBtu/d compared to the 1,573,099 MMBtu/d average estimate based on two analysts.

  • NGL Fractionation - Louisiana: 8,017,600 Gal/D versus the two-analyst average estimate of 7,928,171 Gal/D.

  • Segment Profit- Permian: $105.90 million compared to the $115.32 million average estimate based on two analysts.

View all Key Company Metrics for EnLink Midstream here>>>

Shares of EnLink Midstream have returned +3.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

EnLink Midstream, LLC (ENLC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

Advertisement