EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Pays A US$0.1325 Dividend In Just Four Days

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. In other words, investors can purchase EnLink Midstream's shares before the 25th of April in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 14th of May.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.1325 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.53 per share to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that EnLink Midstream has a trailing yield of 3.9% on the current share price of US$13.59. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether EnLink Midstream's dividend is reliable and sustainable. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. EnLink Midstream distributed an unsustainably high 114% of its profit as dividends to shareholders last year. Without more sustainable payment behaviour, the dividend looks precarious. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. It distributed 30% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's disappointing to see that the dividend was not covered by profits, but cash is more important from a dividend sustainability perspective, and EnLink Midstream fortunately did generate enough cash to fund its dividend. Still, if the company repeatedly paid a dividend greater than its profits, we'd be concerned. Very few companies are able to sustainably pay dividends larger than their reported earnings.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. It's encouraging to see EnLink Midstream has grown its earnings rapidly, up 57% a year for the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. EnLink Midstream's dividend payments per share have declined at 3.0% per year on average over the past 10 years, which is uninspiring. It's unusual to see earnings per share increasing at the same time as dividends per share have been in decline. We'd hope it's because the company is reinvesting heavily in its business, but it could also suggest business is lumpy.

Final Takeaway

Is EnLink Midstream an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? It's good to see earnings per share growing and low cashflow payout ratio, although we're uncomfortable with EnLink Midstream's paying out such a high percentage of its profit. In summary, while it has some positive characteristics, we're not inclined to race out and buy EnLink Midstream today.

So while EnLink Midstream looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for EnLink Midstream (1 is a bit unpleasant) you should be aware of.

