Enlivant Expands Support for its Diverse Workforce with Paid Child Leave

·3 min read

Benefit added in response to employee Great Place To Work survey feedback

CHICAGO, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enlivant, one of the largest senior living providers in the U.S., announced today all full-time employees are now eligible to receive New Child Leave benefits. As part of Enlivant's commitment to providing employees comprehensive health care, this new benefit supports employees following the birth, adoption or fostering of a child and supports their overall health, safety and well-being. Enlivant added the benefit in response to employee feedback from the Great Place to Work survey.

"Enlivant strives to create a compassionate and inclusive workplace that supports every employee having the opportunity to live their best life," says CEO Dan Guill. "We are thrilled to be able to expand our benefits package to support our employees and their families across the organization."

Enlivant's nationwide workforce consists of 84 percent women, and the company is committed to increasing women in leadership positions. Liezl Tolentino was recently promoted to serve as Chief Human Resources Officer in April, the first woman in Enlivant's history at the C-Suite level.

"We are committed to listening to employees, responding and providing benefits that support all employees and their families," says Liezl Tolentino, Chief Human Resource Officer. "Our New Child Leave benefit is an important commitment to the ongoing health and well-being of our employees."

As part of the New Child Leave policy, Enlivant will provide qualified full-time employees with up to six weeks of time off for New Child Leave, of which four weeks will be paid at the employee's normal pay level. The company's new benefit will enable employees to deliver, care for and bond with a newborn or a newly placed child and help balance the demands of a career and family.

Enlivant was recently certified as a "Great Places to Work" for the fourth year in a row. In the survey, 91 percent of employees said they feel treated fairly regardless of gender, 92% feel treated fairly regardless of sexual orientation, 89% of employees say people are treated fairly regardless of their race, and 90% of employees say their work has special meaning: This is not "just a job."

About Enlivant

Since 1981, Enlivant has delivered a pioneering approach to senior living designed to give residents a supportive, stimulating environment where they thrive in mind, body, and soul. With more than 200 communities across the United States and more than 7,000 residents, the company strives to be the nation's most trusted senior living provider. Enlivant is a certified "Great Places to Work" for four years in a row and is the first senior living portfolio to earn the WELL Health-Safety Rating, recognizing their ongoing commitment to support the health and safety of everyone who walks through their doors. Enlivant has 117 communities that are recognized by U.S. News & World Report as a 2022-23 Best Senior Living Community in the categories of Best Assisted Living and Best Memory Care, the highest number of recognitions in the Best Assisted Living category. Learn more at enlivant.com.

Media Contact 
Amanda Pollard
apollard@tellyourstoryinc.com
312-914-4417

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enlivant-expands-support-for-its-diverse-workforce-with-paid-child-leave-301600126.html

SOURCE Enlivant

