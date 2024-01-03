Enliven Therapeutics Inc CFO Benjamin Hohl Sells 11,870 Shares

Benjamin Hohl, the CFO of Enliven Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ELVN), executed a sale of 11,870 shares in the company on January 2, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing.

Enliven Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapies for patients with cancer. The company's pipeline includes targeted treatments that seek to address the underlying biology of cancer.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 13,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent transaction is part of a series of sales by the insider, indicating a consistent pattern of share disposals over the period.

The insider transaction history for Enliven Therapeutics Inc shows a trend of more insider sales than purchases over the past year. There has been a total of 1 insider buy and 16 insider sells during this timeframe.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Enliven Therapeutics Inc were trading at $15.02 each, giving the company a market capitalization of $616.119 million.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider sales as they can provide insights into how the company's executives view the stock's valuation and future prospects. However, insider transactions are not necessarily indicative of future stock performance and may be influenced by a variety of factors, including personal financial needs and portfolio diversification strategies.

