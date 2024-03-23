Enliven Therapeutics Inc Director Rahul Ballal Sells 13,278 Shares

In a recent transaction on March 20, 2024, Director Rahul Ballal of Enliven Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ELVN) sold 13,278 shares of the company's stock, according to a SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $19.16 per share, indicating a total sale amount of $254,409.28.

Enliven Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel therapies for patients with cancer. The company's research and development efforts are dedicated to creating treatments that aim to improve the lives of patients suffering from various types of cancer.

Over the past year, the insider, Rahul Ballal, has sold a total of 13,278 shares of Enliven Therapeutics Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider's recent sale represents a continuation of this selling trend.

The insider transaction history for Enliven Therapeutics Inc shows a pattern of insider sales over the past year, with 33 insider sells and no insider buys recorded. This could suggest that insiders have been consistently reducing their holdings in the company over the given period.

On the date of the insider's most recent transaction, shares of Enliven Therapeutics Inc were trading at $19.16, giving the company a market capitalization of approximately $764.104 million.

Investors often monitor insider buying and selling trends as an indicator of a company's future performance. However, it is important to consider a wide range of factors when evaluating the potential implications of insider transactions.

