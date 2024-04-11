Advertisement
Enliven Therapeutics Shares First Look At Safety, Clinical Activity Of Lead Program

Vandana Singh
·2 min read
Enliven Therapeutics Shares First Look At Safety, Clinical Activity Of Lead Program
Enliven Therapeutics Shares First Look At Safety, Clinical Activity Of Lead Program

Thursday, Enliven Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ELVN) released proof of concept data from the Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating ELVN-001 in patients with chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) who are relapsed, refractory, or intolerant to available tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs).

ELVN-001 is a small molecule kinase inhibitor designed to specifically target the BCR-ABL gene fusion, the oncogenic driver for patients with CML.

“We are excited to present the first look at the safety and clinical activity of ELVN-001, which we believe supports the potential for ELVN-001 to address the limitations of the available active-site TKIs,” said Helen Collins, Chief Medical Officer of Enliven.

Related Content: Enliven Therapeutics Well-Positioned, With Conservative Trading Levels-Analyst Says.

As of the cutoff date, March 18, 2024, 27 patients had enrolled in the ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial across five dose levels of ELVN-001, ranging from 10mg once daily (QD) to 120mg QD.

ELVN-001 achieved a cumulative major molecular response (MMR) rate of 44% (7/16) by 12 weeks and demonstrated responses in patients with prior exposure to asciminib and who were TKI-resistant:

Among response-evaluable patients, all had improved or stable BCR::ABL1 transcript levels by 12 weeks.

ELVN-001 has been well tolerated, consistent with its selective kinase profile, with no ≥ Grade 3 treatment-related non-hematologic toxicities reported.

A maximum tolerated dose has not been identified, and there have been no dose reductions.

ELVN-001’s PK profile supports once-daily dosing with flexible administration requirements (no significant food effect and minimal risk of drug-drug interactions).

Price Action: ELVN shares are up 23.60% at $24.50 on the last check Thursday.

