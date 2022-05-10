U.S. markets open in 1 hour

Enlivex Announces Upcoming May Conference Presentations

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd
·2 min read
In this article:
  • ENLV
Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd
Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd

Nes-Ziona, Israel, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: ENLV, the “Company”), a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company, today announced that company management will be presenting scientific and clinical overviews in three oral presentations at the Allogeneic Cell Therapies Summit 2022 and the 20th Biomed Israel Conference and Exhibition. Details on the presentations are below.

Allogeneic Cell Therapies Summit 2022

Conference Location:

DoubleTree by Hilton Boston North Shore (Danvers, MA)

Presentation Title:

Next Generation Allogeneic Modality for Solid Tumors: Beyond T-cells or NK cells

Presentation Date:

May 10, 2022

Presentation Time:

5:15 PM ET

20th Biomed Israel Conference and Exhibition, two presentations

Conference Location:

David InterContinental (Tel Aviv, Israel)

Presentation #1 Title:

In-vivo reprogramming macrophages with Allocetra-OTS: Successful Mono- and in Combination with Immune Check Point Inhibitors-Antitumor Therapy

Presentation Track:

Cell, Gene and Nucleic Acids Therapies – The Next Frontier in Human Health

Presentation Date:

May 10, 2022

Presentation Time:

1:45 PM Israel time

Presentation #2 Title:

Allocetra-OTS: Reprogramming Macrophages for an Effective Treatment for Cytokine Storms Associated with Sepsis, ARDS and COVID-19

Presentation Track:

Infectious Diseases - Breaking Barriers in Vaccine Development, Therapy and Diagnosis Modalities

Presentation Date:

May 12, 2022

Presentation Time:

12:45 PM Israel time

ABOUT ALLOCETRATM

Allocetra™ is being developed as a universal, off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into their homeostatic state. Diseases such as solid cancers, sepsis, and many others reprogram macrophages out of their homeostatic state. These non-homeostatic macrophages contribute significantly to the severity of the respective diseases. By restoring macrophage homeostasis, Allocetra™ has the potential to provide a novel immunotherapeutic mechanism of action for life-threatening clinical indications that are defined as "unmet medical needs", as a stand-alone therapy or in combination with leading therapeutic agents.

ABOUT ENLIVEX

Enlivex is a clinical stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company developing Allocetra™, a universal, off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into their homeostatic state. Resetting non-homeostatic macrophages into their homeostatic state is critical for immune system rebalancing and resolution of life-threatening conditions. For more information visit https://enlivex.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement: This press release contains forward-looking statements, which may be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "would", "could," "intends," "estimates," "suggests," "has the potential to" and other words of similar meaning, including statements regarding expected cash balances, market opportunities for the results of current clinical studies and preclinical experiments, the effectiveness of, and market opportunities for, ALLOCETRATM programs. All such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may affect Enlivex's business and prospects, including the risks that Enlivex may not succeed in generating any revenues or developing any commercial products; that the products in development may fail, may not achieve the expected results or effectiveness and/or may not generate data that would support the approval or marketing of these products for the indications being studied or for other indications; that ongoing studies may not continue to show substantial or any activity; and other risks and uncertainties that may cause results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The results of clinical trials in humans may produce results that differ significantly from the results of clinical and other trials in animals. The results of early-stage trials may differ significantly from the results of more developed, later-stage trials. The development of any products using the ALLOCETRATM product line could also be affected by a number of other factors, including unexpected safety, efficacy or manufacturing issues, additional time requirements for data analyses and decision making, the impact of pharmaceutical industry regulation, the impact of competitive products and pricing and the impact of patents and other proprietary rights held by competitors and other third parties. In addition to the risk factors described above, investors should consider the economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors discussed in Enlivex's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date the statements were made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required under applicable law.

ENLIVEX CONTACT
Shachar Shlosberger, CFO
Enlivex Therapeutics, Ltd.
shachar@enlivexpharm.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT
Eric Ribner
LifeSci Advisors
eric@lifesciadvisors.com


