Enlow and Associates: Identify Top Talent with a Hands-On Approach

SANTA ROSA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2022 / A solid hands-on approach is going to make a strong impact when it comes to identifying top talent. At Enlow and Associates, we recommend being involved in the creation of job descriptions, interviewing candidates for any potential job, and looking at the skills your current employees already have. When it comes to figuring out who to hire for any position within your company, knowing what you want at a detailed leveled makes it easier to say yes to the right candidate.

What Do Your Job Descriptions Mean?

Take a good look at the job descriptions you have when you are looking to fill positions with the top talent available. Are the job descriptions meaningful? Do they make sense? Is there too much overlap with another job within the company? At Enlow and Associates, we recommend taking a look at job descriptions periodically to make sure that they still make sense. It's possible that some jobs have evolved, and the job descriptions should reflect that.

Know Who You are Interviewing

Review the resumes you are receiving, and do some homework before you interview the potential candidates. Look at social media profiles to see if you can learn more about the candidate. Glancing over a resume right before an interview isn't going to leave you prepared for the interview ahead. You want to know about the candidate before you ask questions, so that you can be more specific about what you are asking.

Look from Within for Promotions

Your current work force should be the first place you look when it comes to your hiring practices. Enlow and Associates recommend that there should be an evaluation process in place, where goals are identified and reviews are written. You may have the perfect executive hiding as an assistant within your company, but they need some mentoring. Invest in your employees by creating an environment of growth from within. You will have employees that are more loyal to your company, and won't look for a promotion somewhere else.

A hands-on approach does not mean you have to control every aspect of the interview and hiring process. It means that if you are in an interview, ask good questions. Be prepared for the meeting by learning about the candidate ahead of time. Identify the skills that are the most important to you, and figure out what skills can be taught. Enlow and Associates suggest that though the right candidate may not have all the qualifications you are looking for, it is possible to teach the right candidate almost anything. Look for opportunities to promote within your company, as these individuals are already people you know and trust. A good leader will look for the leadership potential in others.

