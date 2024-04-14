Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) Stock's Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Decent: Will The Market Correct The Share Price In The Future?

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) has had a rough three months with its share price down 7.7%. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financials over the long term, which in this case look pretty respectable. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Ennis' ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Ennis is:

13% = US$45m ÷ US$348m (Based on the trailing twelve months to November 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.13 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Ennis' Earnings Growth And 13% ROE

To begin with, Ennis seems to have a respectable ROE. Further, the company's ROE compares quite favorably to the industry average of 9.2%. However, for some reason, the higher returns aren't reflected in Ennis' meagre five year net income growth average of 4.6%. This is generally not the case as when a company has a high rate of return it should usually also have a high earnings growth rate. A few likely reasons why this could happen is that the company could have a high payout ratio or the business has allocated capital poorly, for instance.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Ennis' reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 9.6% over the last few years, which is not something we like to see.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Ennis is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Ennis Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

With a high three-year median payout ratio of 78% (or a retention ratio of 22%), most of Ennis' profits are being paid to shareholders. This definitely contributes to the low earnings growth seen by the company.

Additionally, Ennis has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth.

Conclusion

In total, it does look like Ennis has some positive aspects to its business. However, while the company does have a high ROE, its earnings growth number is quite disappointing. This can be blamed on the fact that it reinvests only a small portion of its profits and pays out the rest as dividends.

