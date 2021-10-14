U.S. markets open in 6 hours 38 minutes

Ennoconn Group and Google Cloud Partner to Digitally Transform its Global Open AI-of-Things Cloud Platform

·4 min read

Ennoconn to integrate its Digitalization-as-a-Service strategy with Google's advanced cloud solutions and services to create next-gen digital industrial products and new revenue models

TAIPEI, Taiwan, and SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ennoconn Group, a global leader in Industrial IoT and embedded technology within Design Manufacturing Services (DMS), IT & system integration services, and Google Cloud have agreed to a strategic collaboration aimed at transforming Ennoconn's manufacturing systems and creating new products, services, and industrial manufacturing methods for its international customer base in core industries including Smart Cities, Smart Manufacturing, Smart Retail, Financial Services and Media & Entertainment among others.

Google Cloud Logo (PRNewsfoto/Google Cloud)
Google Cloud Logo (PRNewsfoto/Google Cloud)

"We're driving to become an AIoT cloud-services company and to create new business models around Innovation Platform Convergence (IPC). Working with Google Cloud as our strategic partner for innovation, we will leverage its infrastructure, platform and expertise to advance our existing DMS workflow and develop new cloud-based products, services and solutions," said Steve Chu, CEO and chairman, Ennoconn. "By delivering innovative access to content and services in new combinations across multiple platforms, we believe we will disrupt the Original Design Manufacturing (ODM) industry and create value that differentiates us to our partners and customers worldwide."

Modernizing for efficiency across Ennoconn's global operations
The first aspect of the collaboration will involve Ennoconn migrating its business-critical sales, marketing, and operations systems from its on-premise infrastructure to Google Cloud to realize greater efficiency and save resources. Ennoconn will also use Google Cloud's computing, data storage and analytics to power its digital management production tools for greater visibility across its design-chain and supply-chain, including manufacturing floor assembly, integration, testing, and packaging. This, in turn, will translate into more streamlined design timelines for Ennoconn, and the ability to deliver more predictive designs, support, and manufacturing services to market with speed and confidence.

Accelerating Ennoconn's business transformation and creating new revenue models
Another core pillar of the collaboration will include Ennoconn building on its current worldwide IoT embedded technology, DMS, IT and System Integration Services and advancing its enterprise-wide Digitalization-as-a-Service (DaaS) strategy to deliver innovative Google Cloud-connected Ennoconn manufacturing products and services.

Ennoconn is rapidly developing next-generation information and operational technology (IT/OT), artificial intelligence of things (AIoT), AI, and 5G-enabled solutions and services for its partners and customers. Working with Google Cloud will give Ennoconn the added ability to digitally monitor, maintain, and control manufacturing equipment and processes on behalf of partners and customers. It will also enable the company to unlock the value of component data and optimize its facilities and workflows in real time as a design-build manufacturer.

This integration and host of new solutions and services also means Ennoconn's customers will be able to harness Google Cloud's secure and scalable cloud infrastructure to flexibly deploy cloud-native support solutions across their choice of on-premise, hybrid cloud, or as-a-service models, thereby modernizing their own operations for long-term success.

Creating a new wave of Ennoconn-Google integrated solutions for manufacturers worldwide
Lastly, Ennoconn and Google Cloud have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate in different areas to power collaboration and communication across the Ennoconn'ss core industries.

Ennoconn plans to develop and resell equipment and solutions for Glass Enterprise Edition 2, Google's wearable computer for hands-free industrial work, and Google Meet, Google's comprehensive cloud-based enterprise video communications and collaboration platform. In addition, Ennoconn intends to create Google Meet-compliant hardware and related products to serve its vast customer base across industries.

"Staying ahead in today's hyper-competitive and globalized manufacturing industry requires leveraging best-in-class technologies to deliver value-added services. We're thrilled to partner with Ennoconn to accelerate its Digitalization-as-a-Service strategy, and to explore new solutions and services that have the potential to transform the design and manufacturing supply chain," said Thomas Kurian, CEO, Google Cloud.

About Ennoconn Group
Ennoconn Group, a global technology solutions provider delivers world-class Industrial IoT and Embedded Technology, Design Manufacturing Services, IT & System Integration Services into high-growth markets including, Smart City, Smart Manufacturing, Smart Retail, Financial Services and Media & Entertainment. With a commitment to Digital Transformation, Ennoconn's 'Digitalization as a Service' strategy integrates and delivers manufacturing systems with emerging technology solutions that address the revolutionary demand in cloud data storage, machine learning / AIoT / 5G / Cloud IoT Integration with a Digital Transformation strategy across all internal design, manufacturing and supply chain platforms and disciplines.

About Google Cloud
Google Cloud accelerates organizations' ability to digitally transform their business with the best infrastructure, platform, industry solutions and expertise. We deliver enterprise-grade solutions that leverage Google's cutting-edge technology – all on the cleanest cloud in the industry. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted partner to enable growth and solve their most critical business problems.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ennoconn-group-and-google-cloud-partner-to-digitally-transform-its-global-open-ai-of-things-cloud-platform-301400023.html

SOURCE Google Cloud

