Enotourism Global Market Report 2022

Major players in the enotourism market are A Great Oregon Wine Tour, Bulgaria Wine Tours, California Wine Tours, Discover Texas Wine Tours, Iowa Wine Tours, Inc. , 290 Wine Shuttle, Arblaster and Clarke Wine Tours, Burdick Vineyard Tours, Cloud Climbers Jeep and Wine Tours, Grape Escapes Wine Tours, and Wine Tours.

The global enotourism market is expected to grow from $6.98 billion in 2021 to $7.68 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.05%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $12.99 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 14.03%.



The enotourism market consists of sales of enotourism services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that offer wine tourism. Enotourism includes wine tasting or purchase, visiting various wine festivals, consumption, organized wine tours, visits to vineyards, and wineries, and other organized wine-related events.



The main enotourism tour types include private guided tours and self-guided tours.Private guided tours refer to private guided enotourism tours.



Private guided tours have direct access to an experienced guide for individuals, families or friends group. The different enotourism traveler types are solo and group with age groups including generation X, generation Y and generation Z.



North America was the largest region in the enotourism market in 2021.Europe is expected to have the highest CAGR in enotourism market.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



An increase in government initiatives to encourage tourism is expected to propel the growth of the enotourism market.Governments are focusing on cultural tourism, including wine tourism to promote the integrated high-quality development of wine tourism and accelerating the development of wine tourism destinations.



For instance, in September 2021 the launch ceremony of the China (Ningxia) International Wine Culture and Tourism Festival, with the theme of “Meet Ningxia Chuan – Taste Helen Mountain”, took place in He Dong Wine Town, Shizuishan City, and Ningxia.The conference aims to provide the foremost important stage, the only booth, and thus the simplest platform for the exchange and cooperation of the wine culture and tourism sector reception and abroad.



Therefore, an increase in government initiatives to encourage tourism is driving the growth of the enotourism market.



The exploration of new locations by providing accurate vineyard information in enotourism is a key trend gaining popularity in the enotourism market.For instance, in 2019, Sula Vineyards, India’s well-known enotourism resort, Beyond, has 32 rooms with private balconies situated a brief distance from the winery.



The resort has a restaurant, swimming bath, spa and gym, and games room.



In November 2019, Louis Vuitton SE’s wines and spirits division Moët Hennessy SNC, headquartered in Paris, France, announced the acquisition of 55% of Château d’Esclans from two of the French luxury blush wine producers shareholders.This acquisition helps to continue to develop the Château d’Esclans estate and delight its clients across the globe with excellent Rosé de Provence wines.



The chateau covers 267 hectares, of which 74 hectares serve as a vineyard and it will be further extended with an additional 60 hectares. Château d’Esclans is a France-based enotourism company.



The countries covered in the Enotourism market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.





