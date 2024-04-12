Advertisement
Do you make enough to buy a home in New Jersey?

Tamara Walker, Asbury Park Press
·1 min read

Price tags for homes in the Garden State are high. So buying a home can be difficult, depending on where you want to live and your salary.

And across the U.S., buying a home is no walk in the park.

Bankrate, the consumer financial services company, says Americans need a six-figure salary to afford a home, estimating that an annual income of $110,871 can buy a median-priced home of $402,343.

That's a 50% increase from 2020.

"Affordability is the biggest issue — finding a home that’s in your budget," said Bankrate housing market analyst Jeff Ostrowski. "The higher the price of a home, the harder it is to come up with the down payment or to qualify for the monthly payment."

Factors such as high mortgage rates and rising home prices have contributed to the decrease in new homeownership. The average 30-year fixed rate in January 2020 was 3.68%. It's over 7% now.

"Home values are near record highs, and if you want a house, you have little choice but to pay a high price," Ostrowski said.

The following figures are for January 2024.

How much money you need to make to afford a median-priced home?

  • New Jersey: $152,186

  • New York: $148,286

  • Connecticut: $119,614

What's the monthly mortgage payment?

  • New Jersey: $3,551

  • New York:$3,460

  • Connecticut: $2,791

What is the median home sale price?

  • New Jersey: $495,600

  • New York: $521,800

  • Connecticut: $377,600

How Bankrate came to these numbers can be found here.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: NJ housing: What can New Jersey residents afford to buy?

