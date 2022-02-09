U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,587.18
    +65.64 (+1.45%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,768.06
    +305.28 (+0.86%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,490.37
    +295.92 (+2.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,083.50
    +38.13 (+1.86%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.01
    +0.65 (+0.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,833.40
    +5.50 (+0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    23.30
    +0.10 (+0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1427
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9290
    -0.0250 (-1.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3537
    -0.0010 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5300
    -0.0180 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,571.36
    +359.35 (+0.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,041.18
    +38.47 (+3.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,643.42
    +76.35 (+1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,579.87
    +295.35 (+1.08%)
     

Enova Announces $100 Million Share Repurchase Program

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ENVA

CHICAGO, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enova International (NYSE: ENVA), a leading financial technology company powered by machine learning and artificial intelligence, today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan for up to $100 million of its common stock. This new program will be in place until June 30, 2023. The existing $150 million repurchase program will terminate and be replaced by this new program. Through February 8, 2022, Enova had repurchased $133 million in common stock under the terminating program.

(PRNewsfoto/Enova International, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Enova International, Inc.)

"The strong performance of our business gives us the flexibility to opportunistically return capital to shareholders and still focus on our primary goal of investing in our business to help borrowers move forward in their financial health and drive meaningful, sustainable and profitable growth," said David Fisher, Enova's CEO.

Repurchases will be made in accordance with applicable securities laws from time to time in the open market, through privately negotiated transactions or otherwise. The share repurchase program does not obligate the Company to purchase any shares of its common stock. The authorization for the share repurchase program may be terminated, increased or decreased by the Company's Board of Directors in its discretion at any time.

About Enova

Enova International (NYSE: ENVA) is a leading financial technology company providing online financial services through its artificial intelligence and machine learning powered lending platform. Enova serves the needs of non-prime consumers and small businesses, who are frequently underserved by traditional banks. Enova has provided more than 7 million customers with over $40 billion in loans and financing with market leading products that provide a path for them to improve their financial health. You can learn more about the company and its brands at www.enova.com.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 about the business, financial condition and prospects of Enova. These forward-looking statements give current expectations or forecasts of future events and reflect the views and assumptions of Enova's senior management with respect to the business, financial condition and prospects of Enova as of the date of this release and are not guarantees of future performance. The actual results of Enova could differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements because of various risks and uncertainties applicable to Enova's business, including, without limitation, those risks and uncertainties indicated in Enova's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Forms 10-Q and current reports on Forms 8-K. These risks and uncertainties are beyond the ability of Enova to control, and, in many cases, Enova cannot predict all of the risks and uncertainties that could cause its actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. When used in this release, the words "believes," "estimates," "plans," "expects," "anticipates" and similar expressions or variations as they relate to Enova or its management are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Enova cautions you not to put undue reliance on these statements. Enova disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enova-announces-100-million-share-repurchase-program-301479178.html

SOURCE Enova International, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Stocks rise into market close

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Bilkre gives a recap of the market before it closes for the day.

  • Disney stock pops after Q1 results reveal jump in streaming subscribers, theme park revenue

    Disney (DIS) unveiled fiscal fourth quarter 2021 results after the bell on Wednesday, with user growth for the entertainment giant’s streaming service Disney+ and the recovery in foot traffic at theme parks the most closely-watched metrics by investors.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Surged Higher on Wednesday

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) charged sharply higher Wednesday, jumping as much as 5.5%. Nvidia stock was on the receiving end of some bullish comments by Spouting Rock Asset Management's chief investment officer, Rhys Williams, according to Barron's. After the share price fell as much as 34% from its November highs, Williams argues that the selling is overdone and Nvidia stock is a buy, particularly in light of the massive opportunity presented by the metaverse. While Nvidia continues to generate the lion's share of its revenue from graphics processing units (GPUs) used for video games, the company's data center segment has been growing at a faster clip.

  • Uber stock jumps after Q4 earnings and revenue beat

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre reports Uber's rising stocks that boosted the rideshare company during the pandemic with travels.

  • Twilio shares surge 28% on earnings, sales that top analyst estimates

    Shares of Twilio Inc. quickly jumped 28% in extended trading Wednesday after it posted earnings and sales that breezed past Wall Street estimates as well as strong guidance.

  • Twilio Stock Surges As Revenue Blows Past Estimates Amid Acquisition Spree

    Twilio stock surged after it said fourth-quarter revenue blew past estimates. The March quarter guidance also came in well above views.

  • New Relic Fell 29% Today -- Is the Market Overreacting?

    Market makers focused on disappointing bottom-line figures in this earnings report and guidance update, shrugging off strong sales. Was that a mistake?

  • Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT): Are Analysts Optimistic?

    Vaxart, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VXRT ) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine...

  • Why Avaya Stock Just Crashed and Burned

    Wednesday is turning out to be a not fun day to own shares of Avaya Holdings (NYSE: AVYA) stock. Heading into the fiscal first quarter of 2022, analysts had forecast that the cloud communications software provider would earn $0.68 per share on sales of more than $736 million. Instead, Avaya reported this morning that it earned only $0.42 per share, and on sales of just $713 million.

  • Why Nio Stock Jumped Today

    As of 2:55 p.m. ET, the Chinese electric-vehicle (EV) maker's stock price was up more than 5%. Barclays analyst Jiong Shao placed an overweight rating on Nio's shares on Tuesday. Shao noted that China is one of the world's largest and most profitable auto markets, due in part to the Chinese government's support of its nascent EV industry.

  • Why XPeng Shares Popped Today

    The stock of Chinese electric car maker XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) got a boost Wednesday morning when the company announced a change in the availability if its shares to Chinese investors. XPeng's American depositary shares popped over 11% in early trading, and still held a gain of 6.2% as of 10:28 a.m. ET. Effective today, XPeng's ordinary shares trading on the Hong Kong exchange have been included in a trading link called the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect program.

  • Meta shares rise, travel stocks up, Chinese EV makers rally

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre gives an outlook on the market and tech, travel, pharmaceutical, and Chinese electric vehicle stocks.

  • Zynga reports record results, stock mostly unmoved after hours pending acquisition by Take-Two

    Zynga Inc. reported record results the extended session Wednesday with a slight bottom-line miss but shares of the videogame publisher were placid after hours given its pending acquisition by Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.

  • Speaker Maker Sonos Overcomes Supply Constraints To Grow Holiday Sales

    Premium music speaker maker Sonos late Wednesday beat Wall Street's sales target for the holiday quarter despite being supply constrained.

  • Glaxo boss clears path for sale of consumer business

    Dame Emma Walmsley has opened the door to a sale of GlaxoSmithKline’s consumer arm after it rejected a £50bn takeover bid by Unilever.

  • Should You Buy Alphabet Ahead of Its Stock Split?

    Shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) surged close to new highs following a period of strong revenue growth in the fourth quarter of 2021, ended Dec. 31, 2021. Not only did Alphabet deliver impressive revenue growth of 32%, but it also announced a 20-for-1 stock split. If approved by shareholders, Alphabet will issue 19 additional shares for every share owned on the record date of July 1, 2022.

  • FTX Chief Reminds Congress That 95% of Crypto Volume Is Offshore

    (Bloomberg) -- Sam Bankman-Fried, the chief executive officer and co-founder of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, said 95% of crypto trading volume occurs offshore and urged for greater regulatory clarity to attract businesses to the U.S.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Peloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsByron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver BroncosMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Aut

  • Enphase Energy Stock Jumps. It Has Solved the Solar Supply-Chain Problem.

    Enphase Energy shares were rising sharply Wednesday after the solar energy company’s quarterly earnings and first-quarter guidance barreled past expectations. There are no disagreements between Branderiz and Enphase on any matters relating to operations, accounting principles, or policies, the company added in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

  • Ford and GM are Down on Earnings. Is Either Stock a Buy?

    Ford (NYSE: F) and General Motors (NYSE: GM) are no exceptions. GM's Factory Zero plant will build the 2024 GMC Hummer EV starting in 2023, and plans to build the electric Silverado pickup. Daniel Foelber (Ford): The year-to-date charts for both Ford and GM are pretty ugly, as both stocks are down over 12%.

  • Down 52% In 3 Months, Is Moderna Stock a Bargain Buy?

    Since the debut of its white-hot coronavirus vaccine, Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) has been an insanely good stock to own. The secret is that Moderna's business hasn't fundamentally changed, and it's still a company that's capable of developing world-changing medicines. Moderna's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio rests at 9.4, which is much lower than the biotechnology industry's average of nearly 22.