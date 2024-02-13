Steven Cunningham, the Chief Financial Officer of Enova International Inc, executed a sale of 17,548 shares of the company on February 9, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was carried out at an average price of $56.11 per share, resulting in a total value of $984,292.28.

Enova International Inc is a financial technology and analytics company that offers consumer and small business loans as well as financing. The company operates through its online platform and uses its proprietary technology, analytics, and customer service capabilities to quickly evaluate, underwrite, and fund loans or provide financing.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 38,815 shares of Enova International Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale further contributes to the insider transaction history at Enova International Inc, which has seen 0 insider buys and 7 insider sells over the past year.

Enova International Inc CFO Steven Cunningham Sells 17,548 Shares

On the day of the sale, shares of Enova International Inc were trading at $56.11, giving the company a market capitalization of $1.663 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 10.43, below the industry median of 14.63, and above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GF Value, with a price of $56.11 and a GuruFocus Value of $64.08, Enova International Inc's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.88, indicating that the stock is Modestly Undervalued.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

