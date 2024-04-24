Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript April 23, 2024

Operator: Good day, and welcome to the Enova International First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Lindsay Savarese. Please go ahead.

Lindsay Savarese: Thank you, operator, and good afternoon. Enova released results for the first quarter 2024 ended March 31, 2024, this afternoon after market close. If you did not receive a copy of our earnings press release, you may obtain it from the Investor Relations section of our website at ir.enova.com. With me on today's call are David Fisher, Chief Executive Officer; and Steve Cunningham, Chief Financial Officer. This call is being webcast, and will be archived on the Investor Relations section of our website. Before I turn the call over to David, I'd like to note that today's discussion will contain forward-looking statements, and as such is subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially as a result from various important risk factors, including those discussed in our earnings press release and in our annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Forms 8-K.

Please note that, any forward-looking statements that are made on this call are based on assumptions as of today and we undertake no obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events. In addition to US GAAP reporting, Enova reports certain financial measures that do not conform to generally accepted accounting principles. We believe these non-GAAP measures enhance the understanding of our performance. Reconciliations between these GAAP and non-GAAP measures are included in the tables found in today's press release. As noted in our earnings release, we have posted supplemental financial information on the IR portion of our website. And with that, I'd like to turn the call over to David.

David Fisher: Thanks, and good afternoon, everyone. I appreciate you joining our call today. I'll begin with an overview of our first quarter results and then I'll discuss our strategy going forward. After that, I'll turn the call over to Steve Cunningham, our CFO, to discuss our financial results and outlook in more detail. This year marks 20 years since Enova was founded and 10 years as a public company. We work hard to reap the benefits of that experience. And during the first quarter, our skillful teams continue to execute incredibly well, combining our diverse product offering to world-class machine learning analytics and technology, to deliver another quarter of consistent and profitable growth. Originations were seasonally strong down only 3% sequentially and up 30% compared to Q1 of last year.

Revenues fared well also increasing 26% year-over-year, and 5% sequentially to $610 million. As you may recall, first quarter seasonality, particularly in our consumer business, typically results in sequential origination and revenue decline in the fourth quarter, driven by tax regime. This year, consumer seasonality tempered by a severe originations which grew 4% sequentially. And as a result, we generated $1.4 billion in originations during the quarter, marking 10 consecutive quarters of over $1 billion in originations. Even with our 20 years in business, we've been able to consistently generate strong growth all at the same time, and that's really managing credit. As a result of strong revenue growth, prudent credit management and cost efficiency in Q1, adjusted EBITDA increased 18% year-over-year and 15% sequentially to $149 million while adjusted EPS rose a bit more modestly due to higher interest expense, resulting primarily from higher Fed funds rate, increasing 7% year-over-year and 4% sequentially to $1.91.

Similar to the last several quarters, our diversified portfolio and efficient marketing continued to drive our growth. Our combined loan and finance receivables increased 23% year-over-year to a record $3.5 billion. Small business products represented 65% of this total portfolio and consumer 35%. Marketing was 18% of our total revenue compared to 73% in Q1 of last year, well within our target range. SMB revenue increased 22% year-over-year and 12% sequentially to a record $236 million while consumer revenue increased 30% year-over-year, flat sequentially, reflecting typical first quarter seasonal. Outside of our core products, we continued to generate strong growth in Brazil. For first quarter, originations increased 29% sequentially and 83% year-over-year on a constant currency basis.

While this continues to be a small part of Enova, we are excited about the opportunity to continue to grow just ever. As I mentioned, credit quality across our portfolio remains solid. Total company net charge-offs as a percentage of average combined loan and finance receivables were 8.5% in Q1 compared to 9.7% last quarter. Notably, net charge-offs remained well below pre-COVID levels at 15.4% in Q1 of 2019 and 13.9% in Q1 of 2018 due to a combination of mix shift and good credits management. Before closing, I'd like to take a few moments to discuss our strategy and outlook for the remainder of 2024. We're encouraged by the strong start to the year and continued good credit across our portfolio. Both our SMB and consumer customers remain solid footing, we're confident in our ability to further drive profitable growth.

We believe our diversified portfolio puts us in unique position to take market share in the non-prime lending funding landscape. Our SMB business wins across a wide range of industries, providing good diversification across the macroeconomic environment and we have both consumer line of credit and installment products that span the subprime and near-prime consumer strength. As you've heard from us before, we're very disciplined when it comes to our unit economics approach to decision across both our SMB and consumer business. This capability has enabled us to meaningfully and profitably expand a bit and as a result, support of small businesses and consumers for their capital needs by offering them safe, transparent and appropriate managed solutions.

Looking forward, we believe the current macroeconomic environment consistent demand for our products solid credit performance. In our consumer business, demand and credit are driven in large part by job and wage growth. As you know the job market has been very solid for the last couple of years, which shows a little time to flow. Our wage growth has been solid as well. While inflation does have an impact, it's a much smaller factor for our customers and they're navigating persistent inflation well. I know this may be a surprise to some given all the focus on inflation over the last couple of years. When inflation impacts our customers' income by couple of percentage points a month, well the loss of a job is 100% of the range. In addition high employment rates increased our addressable market because we only lend to individuals with them.

Further, as we've said many times before, in some ways, our consumer customers are always in a recession. They are experienced in living paycheck to paycheck and sophisticated at managing variabilities in their finances. As a result, the recessions tend to have less of an impact on our non-prime customers than on prime borrowers. On the SMB side, the two main drivers are confidence in the economy and consumer spend. On small businesses aren't concerned about inflation. Strong consumer spending and the ability to increase prices are offsetting that. And we are seeing stable performance in that portfolio. While both internal and external data show encouraging signs, we are mindful of the uncertainty that remains in the backdrop but we will continue to prudently manage our business.

Driven by our intense focus on unit economics, we've demonstrated our ability to quickly adapt to changes in the economy and to consistently produce differentiated results. Given this ability our company's solid fundamentals and our track record of strong profitability, we continue to believe our shares are undervalued and Steve will discuss in more detail. Our balance sheet and liquidity position remains strong which gives us the financial flexibility to deliver on our commitments to drive long-term shareholder value. In Q1, we were more aggressive with our share buyback than in prior quarters which led the total shares repurchased of $139 million. This equates to 62% of the $300 million share repurchase program that we just launched in late October.

Looking ahead, with our belief that our stock remains undervalued and are committed to returning additional capital to our shareholders, while still maintaining significant liquidity to generate attractive growth. We will also continue to explore additional avenues to unlock shareholder value but our near-term focus is to do so opportunistic path. Overall, we are pleased with start of the year with a strong first quarter demonstrated by our solid growth. We remain focused on further unlocking shareholder value. I'm pleased that our strong balance sheet and solid liquidity position is there some flexibility to continue to return capital to our shareholders going forward while maintaining significant liquidity to generate attractive growth. And we're confident that our focused approach to balance growth along with our talented team from class machine learning technology and analytics, strong balance sheet we'll drive profitable growth in 2024 and beyond.

With that, I would like to turn the call over to Steve to discuss our financial results and outlook in more detail. And following Steve's remarks, I want to answer any questions you may have. Steve?

Steve Cunningham: Thank you, David, and good afternoon, everyone. We're pleased with our start to 2024, as strong growth in originations receivables and revenue along with solid credit and operating efficiency drove another quarter of better than expected financial results. During the quarter we also executed the largest quarterly return of capital through share repurchases in our company's history, as our balance sheet flexibility continues to support the creation of long-term shareholder value from both portfolio growth in significant capital returns. Turning to our first quarter results, total company revenue of $610 million increased 26% from the first quarter of 2023, as total company combined loan and finance receivables balances on an amortized basis increased 23% from the end of the first quarter of last year to a record $3.5 billion at March 31.

Total Company originations during the first quarter rose 30% from the first quarter of 2023 to $1.4 billion. Small Business revenue increased 22% from the first quarter of 2023 to $236 million, as small business receivables on an amortized basis ended the quarter at $2.2 billion or 23% higher than the end of the first quarter of last year. Small business originations rose 25% year-over-year to $960 million. Revenue from our consumer businesses increased 30% from the first quarter of 2023 to $365 million, as consumer receivables on an amortized basis ended the first quarter at $1.2 billion or 23% higher than the end of the first quarter of 2023. Consumer originations grew 43% from the first quarter of 2023 to $417 million. For the second quarter we expect total company revenue to increase slightly sequentially resulting in year-over-year growth in consolidated revenue in excess of 20%.

This expectation will depend upon the level of timing and mix of originations growth during the quarter. Now turning to credit, which is the most significant driver of net revenue and portfolio fair value. Credit remained solid in the quarter reflected our typical seasonality resulting in a consolidated net revenue margin of 57% for the first quarter, which was slightly higher than our expectations. In addition to consolidated consumer and small business fair value premiums were generally unchanged from last quarter reflecting a stable outlook for future credit performance. The continued solid outlook for future credit is also reflected in sequentially stable consolidated ratio receivables past due 30 days or more at the end of the first quarter.

As is typical for the first quarter due to consumer seasonality, the total Company ratio of net charge-offs as a percentage of average combined loan and finance receivables decreased sequentially to 8.5% from 9.7% last quarter. The consumer portfolio net charge-off ratio declined to 14.9% for the first quarter compared to 17.3% last quarter and 15.2% in the first quarter of 2023. As David noted, consumer credit losses typically follow the sequential pattern of portfolio growth through the year peaking in the fourth quarter and reaching their lowest point during the second quarter. We expect credit losses for our consumer portfolio to generally follow the seasonal pattern during 2024, but it will depend upon the timing and the level of consumer originations throughout the year.

The net charge-off ratio for our small business portfolio declined to 4.7% from 4.8% last quarter and was in line with our expected quarterly range of 4% to 5%. As we've discussed in the past, we make many changes each quarter across our businesses to optimize originations, credit performance and unit economics. In our SMB business, we've identified opportunities that we believe will support continued strong growth, strong unit economics. As we execute on these opportunities, we expect the SMB revenue yield to continue to move higher in the near-term. And the quarterly small business net charge-off ratio will likely remain around 5%. Looking ahead, we expect the total company net revenue margin for the second quarter of 2024 to be in the upper 50% range.

This expectation will depend upon portfolio payment performance, level timing and mix of originations growth during the second quarter. Now turning to expenses. First quarter operating costs were driven by efficient marketing activities, the continued leverage inherent in our online-only model and thoughtful expense management. Total operating expenses for the first quarter including marketing were $205 million or 34% of revenue compared to $166 million or 34% of revenue in the first quarter of 2023. First quarter marketing spend remained efficient and was within our expected range. Marketing costs increased to $111 million or 18% of revenue compared to $80 million or 17% of revenue in the first quarter of 2023. We expect marketing expenses to be around 20% of revenues for the second quarter but will depend upon the growth and mix of originations.

Operations and technology expenses for the first quarter increased to $54 million or 9% of revenue compared to $49 million or 10% of revenue in the first quarter of 2023, driven by growth in receivables and originations over the past year. Given the significant variable component of this expense category, sequential increases in O&T costs should be expected in an environment where originations and receivables are growing and should be around 9% of total revenue, as fixed costs continue to reflect our focus on operating efficiency and thoughtful expense management. General and administrative expenses for the first quarter increased to $40 million or 7% of revenue from $37 million or 8% of revenue in the first quarter of 2023. While there may be slight variations from quarter-to-quarter, we expect G&A expenses in the near-term will range between 6% and 7% of total revenue.

Our balance sheet and liquidity position remains strong and gives us the financial flexibility to successfully navigate a range of operating environments, while delivering on our commitment to driving long-term shareholder value through both continued investments in our business and share repurchases. We ended the first quarter with $738 million of liquidity including $232 million of cash and marketable securities, $506 million of available capacity on facilities. During the first quarter we acquired approximately 2.4 million shares, at a cost of $139 million. And we started the second quarter with share repurchase capacity of approximately $65 million available under our senior note covenants. We expect to utilize most of that capacity during the second quarter, but the timing and amount will depend upon market and trading conditions.

As expected, our cost of funds for the first quarter was 9.2% or approximately 140 basis points higher than the first quarter of 2023 primarily due to increasingly social and funding mix changes over the past year. We currently expect market interest rates to remain higher for longer this year and as a result, interest expense as a percentage of revenue will likely remain in the upper half of our expected range of 10% to 11% during 2024. That being said, the impact of lower market rates in the future, should create longer-term tailwinds for Enova's profitability. Finally, we continued to deliver solid profitability this quarter, as adjusted EBITDA increased 18% from the first quarter of 2023, to $149 million. Adjusted earnings, a non-GAAP measure were $56 million or $1.91 per diluted share compared to $59 million or $1.79 per diluted share in the first quarter of last year.

To wrap-up and summarize our near-term expectations. For second quarter, we expect consolidated revenue growth to increase slightly sequentially, for the net revenue margins in the upper 50% range. Additionally, we expect marketing expenses to be around 20% of revenue, O&T costs of around 9% of revenue, G&A costs between 6% and 7% of revenue, and interest expense as a percentage of revenue between 10.5% and 11%. These expectations should result in a 5% to 10% sequential increase or around a 20% year-over-year increase in adjusted EPS. For the full year we expect growth in originations for 2024, compared to the full year 2023 of at least 15%. We continue to believe the resulting growth in receivables from stable credit and continued operating leverage, it results in full year 2024 growth from both revenue and adjusted EPS in the upper-10s or slightly higher and expected origination growth.

Our second quarter and full year 2024 expectations will depend on the macroeconomic environment and the resulting impact on demand, customer payment rates and the level, timing and mix of originations growth. In closing, we remain in a strong position to continue to generate meaningful financial results this year and beyond. Our diversified product offerings, world-class machine learning, risk management algorithms, nimble online-only model or solid balance sheet continued to differentiate our ability to deliver consistent financial results and return significant capital to shareholders through share repurchases. And with that, we'd be happy to take your questions, Operator?

