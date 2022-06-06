U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,121.43
    +12.89 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,915.78
    +16.08 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,061.37
    +48.64 (+0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,889.89
    +6.83 (+0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.42
    +0.55 (+0.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,844.30
    -5.90 (-0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    22.09
    +0.18 (+0.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0697
    -0.0023 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0380
    +0.0810 (+2.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2531
    +0.0038 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.8470
    +0.9870 (+0.75%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,459.04
    +1,552.48 (+5.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    677.20
    -0.36 (-0.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,608.22
    +75.27 (+1.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,915.89
    +154.32 (+0.56%)
     

Enova To Present at the Jefferies Consumer Conference

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ENVA

CHICAGO, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enova International (NYSE: ENVA), a leading financial technology company powered by machine learning and artificial intelligence, today announced that Steve Cunningham, Chief Financial Officer, will present via a fireside chat format at the Jefferies Consumer Conference in Nantucket. The fireside chat will be available for viewing on Monday, June 20th at 8:00 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast and archive of Enova's fireside chat will be available on the company's website at http://ir.enova.com.

About Enova

Enova International (NYSE: ENVA) is a leading financial technology company providing online financial services through its artificial intelligence and machine learning powered lending platform. Enova serves the needs of non-prime consumers and small businesses, who are frequently underserved by traditional banks. Enova has provided more than 7 million customers with over $40 billion in loans and financing with market leading products that provide a path for them to improve their financial health. You can learn more about the company and its brands at www.enova.com.

For further information:                                                                                                        
Public Relations Contact:
Kaitlin Lowey
Email: media@enova.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Lindsay Savarese
Office: (212) 331-8417
Email: IR@enova.com

Monica Gould
Office: (212) 871-3927
Email: IR@enova.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enova-to-present-at-the-jefferies-consumer-conference-301561943.html

SOURCE Enova International, Inc.

Recommended Stories