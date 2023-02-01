Enova Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

Total revenue increased 7% sequentially and 34% from the fourth quarter of 2021 to $486 million

Strong profitability with diluted earnings per share of $1.56 and adjusted earnings per share of $1.76

Total company originations were $1.2 billion, 9% higher than originations for the fourth quarter of 2021, and total receivables, on an amortized basis, increased 46% from year-end 2021 to $2.9 billion

Continued solid credit performance and outlook with a fourth quarter net revenue margin of 60%, total consolidated portfolio net charge-offs as a percentage of average combined loan and finance receivables of 8.8% for the fourth quarter and an increase in the fair value of the consolidated portfolio as a percentage of principal to 110% at December 31

At year-end 2022, total liquidity was $729 million, including cash and marketable securities of $196 million and available capacity on revolving facilities of $533 million

CHICAGO, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Enova International (NYSE: ENVA), a leading financial technology company powered by machine learning and artificial intelligence, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.

"Looking back on 2022, our team executed remarkably well in an evolving macro environment by delivering meaningful growth while effectively managing risk," said David Fisher, Enova's CEO. "Our diversified product offerings have allowed us to adapt to the changing environment and meet strong customer demand while maintaining portfolio resiliency and solid financial results. As we likely face continued uncertainty in the macroeconomy during 2023, we will leverage our diversified, flexible online-only business model, nimble machine learning powered credit risk management capabilities, and solid balance sheet to support our customers while continuing to manage the business to produce sustainable and profitable growth."

Fourth Quarter 2022 Summary

Total revenue of $486 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 increased 34% from $364 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Net revenue margin of 60% in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to 77% in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Net income attributable to Enova International, Inc. of $51 million, or $1.56 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $49 million, or $1.30 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Fourth quarter 2022 adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, of $120 million compared to $101 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Adjusted earnings of $57 million, or $1.76 per diluted share, both non-GAAP measures, in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to adjusted earnings of $60 million, or $1.61 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Full Year 2022 Summary

Total revenue of $1.736 billion in 2022 increased 44% from $1.208 billion in 2021.

Net revenue margin of 64% in 2022 compared to 85% in 2021.

Net income from continuing operations of $207 million, or $6.19 per diluted share, in 2022, compared to $256 million, or $6.79 per diluted share, in 2021.

Full year 2022 adjusted EBITDA of $443 million, a non-GAAP measure, compared to $473 million in 2021.

Adjusted earnings of $228 million, or $6.81 per diluted share, both non-GAAP measures, in 2022, compared to adjusted earnings of $286 million, or $7.57 per diluted share, in 2021.

"We are pleased to end 2022 with another quarter of solid top- and bottom-line financial performance that was in line with our expectations," said Steve Cunningham, CFO of Enova. "Despite a difficult macro environment, we produced record originations and delivered record revenue. In addition, we ended the year with the largest portfolio in our history while maintaining ample liquidity, strong capitalization and solid returns on equity, which enabled us to repurchase nearly $140 million of our shares during the year. We enter 2023 with financial flexibility and a focus on delivering solid financial results while striking a prudent balance between growth and risk."

For information regarding the non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this release, please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

About Enova

Enova International (NYSE: ENVA) is a leading financial services company with powerful online lending that serves small businesses and consumers who are underserved by traditional banks. Through its world-class analytics and machine learning algorithms, Enova has provided more than 8 million customers with over $48 billion in loans and financing. You can learn more about the company and its portfolio of businesses at www.enova.com.

ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)









December 31,





2022



2021

Assets















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 100,165



$ 165,477

Restricted cash



78,235





60,406

Loans and finance receivables at fair value



3,018,528





1,964,690

Income taxes receivable



43,741





51,104

Other receivables and prepaid expenses



66,267





52,274

Property and equipment, net



93,228





78,402

Operating lease right-of-use asset



19,347





23,101

Goodwill



279,275





279,275

Intangible assets, net



27,390





35,444

Other assets



54,713





51,310

Total assets

$ 3,780,889



$ 2,761,483

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity















Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$ 198,320



$ 156,102

Operating lease liability



33,595





40,987

Deferred tax liabilities, net



104,169





86,943

Long-term debt



2,258,660





1,384,399

Total liabilities



2,594,744





1,668,431

Commitments and contingencies















Stockholders' equity:















Common stock, $0.00001 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized, 44,326,999 and 43,423,572 shares issued and 31,220,928 and 34,144,012 outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively



—





—

Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value, 25,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding



—





—

Additional paid in capital



251,878





225,689

Retained earnings



1,313,185





1,105,761

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(5,990)





(8,540)

Treasury stock, at cost (13,106,071 and 9,279,560 shares as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively)



(372,928)





(229,858)

Total stockholders' equity



1,186,145





1,093,052

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 3,780,889



$ 2,761,483



ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)









Three Months Ended



Year Ended





December 31,



December 31,





2022



2021



2022



2021

Revenue

$ 486,164



$ 363,608



$ 1,736,085



$ 1,207,932

Change in Fair Value



(196,056)





(83,229)





(618,521)





(183,672)

Net Revenue



290,108





280,379





1,117,564





1,024,260

Operating Expenses































Marketing



96,573





107,612





382,573





271,160

Operations and technology



44,723





39,072





173,668





147,700

General and administrative



35,064





40,641





140,464





156,962

Depreciation and amortization



8,499





12,374





36,867





35,375

Total Operating Expenses



184,859





199,699





733,572





611,197

Income from Operations



105,249





80,680





383,992





413,063

Interest expense, net



(37,530)





(19,016)





(115,887)





(76,509)

Foreign currency transaction (loss) gain, net



(715)





1





(645)





(382)

Equity method investment (loss) income



(87)





395





6,435





2,953

Other nonoperating expenses



—





(842)





(1,321)





(1,970)

Income before Income Taxes



66,917





61,218





272,574





337,155

Provision for income taxes



16,045





12,480





65,150





80,087

Net income before noncontrolling interest



50,872





48,738





207,424





257,068

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest



—





88





—





773

Net income attributable to Enova International, Inc.

$ 50,872



$ 48,650



$ 207,424



$ 256,295

Earnings Per Share attributable to Enova International, Inc.:































Earnings per common share:































Basic

$ 1.62



$ 1.36



$ 6.42



$ 7.05

Diluted

$ 1.56



$ 1.30



$ 6.19



$ 6.79

Weighted average common shares outstanding:































Basic



31,401





35,750





32,290





36,351

Diluted



32,627





37,330





33,483





37,736



ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW

(dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)









Year Ended December 31,





2022



2021

Cash flows provided by operating activities



893,998





471,868

Cash flows from investing activities















Loans and finance receivables



(1,631,354)





(923,494)

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired



—





(29,153)

Property and equipment additions



(43,629)





(29,674)

Sale of subsidiary



8,713





1,928

Other investing activities



—





25

Total cash flows used in investing activities



(1,666,270)





(980,368)

Cash flows provided by financing activities



724,866





365,149

Effect of exchange rates on cash



(77)





34

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash



(47,483)





(143,317)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year



225,883





369,200

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 178,400



$ 225,883

