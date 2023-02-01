Enova Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results
Total revenue increased 7% sequentially and 34% from the fourth quarter of 2021 to $486 million
Strong profitability with diluted earnings per share of $1.56 and adjusted earnings per share of $1.76
Total company originations were $1.2 billion, 9% higher than originations for the fourth quarter of 2021, and total receivables, on an amortized basis, increased 46% from year-end 2021 to $2.9 billion
Continued solid credit performance and outlook with a fourth quarter net revenue margin of 60%, total consolidated portfolio net charge-offs as a percentage of average combined loan and finance receivables of 8.8% for the fourth quarter and an increase in the fair value of the consolidated portfolio as a percentage of principal to 110% at December 31
At year-end 2022, total liquidity was $729 million, including cash and marketable securities of $196 million and available capacity on revolving facilities of $533 million
CHICAGO, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Enova International (NYSE: ENVA), a leading financial technology company powered by machine learning and artificial intelligence, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.
"Looking back on 2022, our team executed remarkably well in an evolving macro environment by delivering meaningful growth while effectively managing risk," said David Fisher, Enova's CEO. "Our diversified product offerings have allowed us to adapt to the changing environment and meet strong customer demand while maintaining portfolio resiliency and solid financial results. As we likely face continued uncertainty in the macroeconomy during 2023, we will leverage our diversified, flexible online-only business model, nimble machine learning powered credit risk management capabilities, and solid balance sheet to support our customers while continuing to manage the business to produce sustainable and profitable growth."
Fourth Quarter 2022 Summary
Total revenue of $486 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 increased 34% from $364 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Net revenue margin of 60% in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to 77% in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Net income attributable to Enova International, Inc. of $51 million, or $1.56 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $49 million, or $1.30 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Fourth quarter 2022 adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, of $120 million compared to $101 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Adjusted earnings of $57 million, or $1.76 per diluted share, both non-GAAP measures, in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to adjusted earnings of $60 million, or $1.61 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Full Year 2022 Summary
Total revenue of $1.736 billion in 2022 increased 44% from $1.208 billion in 2021.
Net revenue margin of 64% in 2022 compared to 85% in 2021.
Net income from continuing operations of $207 million, or $6.19 per diluted share, in 2022, compared to $256 million, or $6.79 per diluted share, in 2021.
Full year 2022 adjusted EBITDA of $443 million, a non-GAAP measure, compared to $473 million in 2021.
Adjusted earnings of $228 million, or $6.81 per diluted share, both non-GAAP measures, in 2022, compared to adjusted earnings of $286 million, or $7.57 per diluted share, in 2021.
"We are pleased to end 2022 with another quarter of solid top- and bottom-line financial performance that was in line with our expectations," said Steve Cunningham, CFO of Enova. "Despite a difficult macro environment, we produced record originations and delivered record revenue. In addition, we ended the year with the largest portfolio in our history while maintaining ample liquidity, strong capitalization and solid returns on equity, which enabled us to repurchase nearly $140 million of our shares during the year. We enter 2023 with financial flexibility and a focus on delivering solid financial results while striking a prudent balance between growth and risk."
For information regarding the non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this release, please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.
Conference Call
About Enova
Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward Looking Statements
Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward Looking Statements
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to the financial information prepared in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, Enova provides historical non-GAAP financial information. Management believes that presentation of non-GAAP financial information is meaningful and useful in understanding the activities and business metrics of Enova's operations. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of Enova's business that, when viewed with its GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting its business.
Management provides non-GAAP financial information for informational purposes and to enhance understanding of Enova's GAAP consolidated financial statements. Readers should consider the information in addition to, but not instead of or superior to, Enova's financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. This non-GAAP financial information may be determined or calculated differently by other companies, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes.
Combined Loans and Finance Receivables
The combined loans and finance receivables measures are non-GAAP measures that include loans and finance receivables that Enova owns or has purchased and loans that Enova guarantees. Management believes these non-GAAP measures provide investors with important information needed to evaluate the magnitude of potential receivable losses and the opportunity for revenue performance of the loans and finance receivable portfolio on an aggregate basis. Management also believes that the comparison of the aggregate amounts from period to period is more meaningful than comparing only the amounts reflected on Enova's consolidated balance sheet since revenue is impacted by the aggregate amount of receivables owned by Enova and those guaranteed by Enova as reflected in its consolidated financial statements.
Adjusted Earnings Measures
In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with GAAP, Enova has provided adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share, or, collectively, the Adjusted Earnings Measures, which are non-GAAP measures. Management believes that the presentation of these measures provides investors with greater transparency and facilitates comparison of operating results across a broad spectrum of companies with varying capital structures, compensation strategies, derivative instruments and amortization methods, which provides a more complete understanding of Enova's financial performance, competitive position and prospects for the future. Management also believes that investors regularly rely on non-GAAP financial measures, such as the Adjusted Earnings Measures, to assess operating performance and that such measures may highlight trends in Enova's business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying on financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, management believes that the adjustments shown below are useful to investors in order to allow them to compare Enova's financial results during the periods shown without the effect of each of these expense items.
Adjusted EBITDA Measures
In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with GAAP, Enova has provided Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, or, collectively, the Adjusted EBITDA measures, which are non-GAAP measures. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that Enova defines as earnings excluding depreciation, amortization, interest, foreign currency transaction gains or losses, taxes and stock-based compensation. In addition, management believes that the adjustments for transaction-related costs, lease termination and cease-use costs, other nonoperating expenses and equity method investment income shown below are useful to investors in order to allow them to compare our financial results during the periods shown without the effect of the expense items. Adjusted EBITDA margin is a non-GAAP measure that Enova defines as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA Measures are used by investors to analyze operating performance and evaluate Enova's ability to incur and service debt and Enova's capacity for making capital expenditures. Adjusted EBITDA Measures are also useful to investors to help assess Enova's estimated enterprise value.
ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
December 31,
2022
2021
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
100,165
$
165,477
Restricted cash
78,235
60,406
Loans and finance receivables at fair value
3,018,528
1,964,690
Income taxes receivable
43,741
51,104
Other receivables and prepaid expenses
66,267
52,274
Property and equipment, net
93,228
78,402
Operating lease right-of-use asset
19,347
23,101
Goodwill
279,275
279,275
Intangible assets, net
27,390
35,444
Other assets
54,713
51,310
Total assets
$
3,780,889
$
2,761,483
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
$
198,320
$
156,102
Operating lease liability
33,595
40,987
Deferred tax liabilities, net
104,169
86,943
Long-term debt
2,258,660
1,384,399
Total liabilities
2,594,744
1,668,431
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock, $0.00001 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized, 44,326,999 and 43,423,572 shares issued and 31,220,928 and 34,144,012 outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively
—
—
Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value, 25,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding
—
—
Additional paid in capital
251,878
225,689
Retained earnings
1,313,185
1,105,761
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(5,990)
(8,540)
Treasury stock, at cost (13,106,071 and 9,279,560 shares as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively)
(372,928)
(229,858)
Total stockholders' equity
1,186,145
1,093,052
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
3,780,889
$
2,761,483
ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenue
$
486,164
$
363,608
$
1,736,085
$
1,207,932
Change in Fair Value
(196,056)
(83,229)
(618,521)
(183,672)
Net Revenue
290,108
280,379
1,117,564
1,024,260
Operating Expenses
Marketing
96,573
107,612
382,573
271,160
Operations and technology
44,723
39,072
173,668
147,700
General and administrative
35,064
40,641
140,464
156,962
Depreciation and amortization
8,499
12,374
36,867
35,375
Total Operating Expenses
184,859
199,699
733,572
611,197
Income from Operations
105,249
80,680
383,992
413,063
Interest expense, net
(37,530)
(19,016)
(115,887)
(76,509)
Foreign currency transaction (loss) gain, net
(715)
1
(645)
(382)
Equity method investment (loss) income
(87)
395
6,435
2,953
Other nonoperating expenses
—
(842)
(1,321)
(1,970)
Income before Income Taxes
66,917
61,218
272,574
337,155
Provision for income taxes
16,045
12,480
65,150
80,087
Net income before noncontrolling interest
50,872
48,738
207,424
257,068
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
—
88
—
773
Net income attributable to Enova International, Inc.
$
50,872
$
48,650
$
207,424
$
256,295
Earnings Per Share attributable to Enova International, Inc.:
Earnings per common share:
Basic
$
1.62
$
1.36
$
6.42
$
7.05
Diluted
$
1.56
$
1.30
$
6.19
$
6.79
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
31,401
35,750
32,290
36,351
Diluted
32,627
37,330
33,483
37,736
ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Year Ended December 31,
2022
2021
Cash flows provided by operating activities
893,998
471,868
Cash flows from investing activities
Loans and finance receivables
(1,631,354)
(923,494)
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
—
(29,153)
Property and equipment additions
(43,629)
(29,674)
Sale of subsidiary
8,713
1,928
Other investing activities
—
25
Total cash flows used in investing activities
(1,666,270)
(980,368)
Cash flows provided by financing activities
724,866
365,149
Effect of exchange rates on cash
(77)
34
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
(47,483)
(143,317)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year
225,883
369,200
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$
178,400
$
225,883
ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
The following table includes financial information for loans and finance receivables, which is based on loan and finance receivable balances for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021.
Three Months Ended December 31
2022
2021
Change
Ending combined loan and finance receivable principal balance:
Company owned
$
2,739,164
$
1,878,426
$
860,738
Guaranteed by the Company(a)
12,937
11,790
1,147
Total combined loan and finance receivable principal balance(b)
$
2,752,101
$
1,890,216